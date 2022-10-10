St. Mary’s Treasure Hunt
St. Mary’s annual treasures hunt featuring something for the entire family, will be Oct. 14 and 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in St. Joseph Hall and Trinity Hall, 420 E. Eighth Street, New Albany. Use the ramp in the back to enter.
Public Square Rosary: Come pray the Rosary on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Heritage Park, 704 E. Market Street. For more information, contact the Parish Office at 812-944-0417.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carryout, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Clark County Museum
Clark County Museum presents Second Thursday Program, "Ghost Encounters in Southern Indiana and Kentucky" at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville.
Free to the Public. Refreshments served. Donations appreciated. Costumes optional.
Sunnyside Master Gardeners lecture series
Sunnyside Master Gardeners fall garden 2022 lecture series will be Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 8204 Highway 311, Sellersburg. Registration with payment is required in advance at https://www.sunnysidemg.org by Oct. 9. Cost: $40 includes 4 presentations, a continental breakfast, and a light lunch.
Presentations: Climate Change and Adaptation in the Garden by Hans Schmitz; Fall Gardening for Pollinators by Gina Anderson; Community Gardens by Katie Davidson; Building a Japanese Garden at Waterfront Botanical Gardens by Kasey Maier and The Plants in a Japanese Garden by Andrew Hagerty.
For more information, contact sunnysidegardeners@gmail.com or Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu.
Holidays Craft Expo & Luncheon
Trinity’s 2022 Craft Fair will be Saturday, Oct. 15, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany. The event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have 30-plus homemade craft booths, a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., bakery area of homemade sweets and snacks, three types of freezable cheeseballs for the holidays and RADA cutlery. All proceeds minus expenses will go to Hope of Southern Indiana's Food Pantry and Rental Assistance.
For more information, contact Sue Lane, 502-594-1730 or Carol Cook 502-399-2510.
Vintage Fire Museum
The Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a Chili, Brats & Brew Day at the museum, Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Brats, chili, hot dogs and beverages will be on sale beginning at 11 a.m.
• Craft beer from Donum Dei
• Live music from Waitin for Dave
• Rides offered on a vintage fire truck
• Tour the museum for half price with its special fire safety exhibit and displays of equipment dating back as far as 1756. Fun for the entire family.
For more information, go to the website at vintagefiremuseum.org. The museum's regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
National Fossil Day
National Fossil Day will be Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Community Tea
Tunnel Hill Christian Church Christian Women's Fellowship will sponsor a Community Tea, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the church, 5105 Old Georgetown Rd., Georgetown. The day will include a tea and light meal, silent auction and entertainment. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children (10 and under.) Jacob's Well will receive half of the funds from the auction.
ClarkFest
Clarkfest will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. A parade will begin at 10 a.m.
Clark County VOICE
A talent show put on by Cyla Walls of the VOICE program at CASI will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Community Action of Southern Indiana.
Children up to 18 years old are invited to come showcase any talents they may have for a chance to win $100.
For more information, call Cyla Walls at 502-553-8341.
Dedication of Mildred Clift Educational Center
Dedication of the Mildred Ann Clift/Port Fulton Educational Center, 201 West Charlestown Ave., Jeffersonville, (former Maple Elementary School then Maple Leaf Academy), will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Educational Center.
The event is being sponsored by Bethel A.M.E. Church and Rev. Dr. Sheiler Stokes.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Oct. 16, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
