Blood Donation Schedule
Opportunities in Clark and Floyd counties to donate blood from June 21-30
• June 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Floyd County Fallen Officer, 1930 McDonald Lane, New Albany
• June 20, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grant Line Road, New Albany
• June 21, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville
• June 21, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Knights of Columbus New Albany, 809 E Main St., New Albany
• June 21, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Steel Dynamics, 5134 Loop Road, Jeffersonville
• June 23, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Clarksville Battle of the Badges, 750 East Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• June 23, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Graceland Baptist Church, 3600 Kamer-Miller Road, New Albany
• June 24, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hill City, 6639 St. Mary's Road, Floyds Knobs
June 28, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Highlander Point Center, 758 Highlander Point Drive, Floyds Knobs
• June 28, noon to 4 p.m.
Arts & Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown
• June 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops, 951 Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• June 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring Street, New Albany
Independence Day Concert Cancelled
The Town of Clarksville will not hold its annual Independence Day Concert this year because too much rehearsal time was under COVID-19 shutdown guidelines and the Clarksville High School Auditorium has not been authorized for public use yet because of COVID.
The concert director, Dr. S. Timothy Glasscock, has pulled together a special free sing-a-long beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville. The event is sponsored by the church where he is music director. In his full-time job he is chair of the Bellarmine University Music Department.
Members of Bellarmine Oratorio Society, St Anthony Sanctuary Choir, and the Kentuckiana Region will perform patriotic selections. Assistant conductor is Ryan Ward, music director at St Mary’s New Albany. Accompanists are Dr. Louie Hehman of the Bellarmine Music Department and Josh Duncan, music director of St Mark’s Episcopal in Louisville.
Sellersburg Women of the Moose
The Sellersburg Women of the Moose chapter 1722 will host a fundraising event, Saturday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to raise money for community-assistance outreach projects. The event will take place at the Moose Lodge, 1040 S. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg.
Due to COVID-19 all fundraising projects were put on hold, so Saturday, June 26 will be the first opportunity in more than a year to raise funds that are given back to the Sellersburg community.
Several flea market-type spots are available to rent. The spots are 10x30 each. Front lot spaces are $30 donation and side/back lot spots are 10x30 for $25 donation. The day will also include an indoor auction and a food booth will be on location. For more information contact januaryluneyWOTMch1722@gmail.com
Drake joint national governing board
Doug Drake, president and CEO of Personal Counseling Services (PCS), has been elected to the Solithen Institute Board of Directors. The Solihten Institute is a nonprofit organization based in Denver that manages and accredits an international network of faith-based counseling centers specializing in evidence-based, integrated healing related to mental health. Drake will assist within the leadership of the national organization.
“Doug has futuristic vision and knows how to turn ideas into success stories,” said Kelly Tindle, president of the PCS board. “He’s a great leader,” she said. “I’ve worked with Doug for many years while I was with Anthem, and he always leads by example. He’ll be a wonderful addition to the Solithen Institute team, impacting countless individuals across the nation.”
PCS, located in Clarksville, offers multi-faceted mental health services, including medication management, pastoral counseling, individual counseling, couples counseling, and music therapy in Indiana and Kentucky. PCS serves 17 counties in Indiana and four in Kentucky. It also provides psychiatric services, as well as clergy and congregational care programs.
PCS will begin intensive outpatient programing, starting in the fall. Its therapists use a holistic approach in the counseling while providing affordable mental health services to children, youth, and adults. Its facility is designed to make clients feel at ease in a home-like environment.
Indiana American Grant Awarded
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) in partnership with the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP), the City of Charlestown Board of Public Works, Mayor Treva Hodges, and the Indiana Invasives Initiative (III), recently submitted an application to Indiana American Water Company for a 2021 Environmental Grant. The application was one of four in the state to receive funding. The $3,000 awarded will fund the partners’ Callery Pear Removal and Invasive Education Project.
The Callery Pear with its trademark white, showy flowers in the spring long has been touted as a landscape tree since it was brought to the United States from Asia. However, it spreads rapidly, and grows quickly, thereby out-competing native plants for resources. In doing so, it destroys native habitat that wildlife depend on for survival.
Residents of Charlestown may recognize the Callery Pear as the tree lining the median of Highway 3 in Charlestown. These trees were planted many years ago, and have matured to the point that they are exhibiting the weak wood and branch structure characteristic of the species. Limbs have broken off, and splits in the trees are occurring. In addition, evidence of spread of the species has been noted in vacant lots, and lesser maintained areas in the city.
The City of Charlestown Board of Public Works and Mayor Treva Hodges partnered with the SWCD, CCHIRP, and III to form a plan for the safe removal of the trees and provide educational opportunities for Charlestown residents throughout the process. During the grant term, residents will have the opportunity to attend invasive plant and native plant ID workshops, assist with planting and maintaining native plants throughout the city, and gain assistance with identifying invasives on their own property.
Exhibit of New Albany native
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will exhibit the work of New Albany native Carol Brenner Tobe from July 2 through Aug. 21. The opening reception will be July 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Southern Indiana resident said she is the happiest when she is in her garden or enjoying the changing variety of the broad landscape outside her windows. For subject matter, she is primarily interested in more intimate landscapes —fragments of neighborhoods, backyards, gardens — both formal and informal.
She enjoys exploring the relationship of natural forms to buildings, fences, sculpture, and “yard art” and freely interpret, and often intensify, their colors and shapes. Her medium is traditional oil paint on canvas. In her paintings she wants to celebrate and inspire others to appreciate the beauty of the familiar world we share.
Tobe has lived in Floyds Knobs for more than 50 years. She is a graduate in Fine Arts from the University of Louisville where she was a Hite Scholar and studied with noted landscape painter Eugene Leake; well-known Louisville artist Mary Spencer Nay; and Charles Crodel, German artist and visiting professor. Tobe worked in the fields of historic preservation and art gallery and historical museum administration. She is the retired director of the Museum of the American Printing House for the Blind in Louisville. Creating art has always had a primary place in her busy life and the works in this exhibit are Tobe’s most recent paintings.
The exhibit and reception are open to the public.
Gracie Koesters’ Series
Gracie Koesters’ series “What does it mean to be a woman?” consists of five fine art pieces that attempt to answer the question. The exhibit will be Aug. 27 through Sept. 8. The series tackles difficult issues such as sexual assault and the period stigma, but also celebrates women, their strength, and their beauty through mixed media art forms including acrylic painting, collaging, and embroidery.
Koesters will be joining the staff of Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery. She is a 2021 graduate of Presentation Academy and will attend the University of Louisville in the fall of 2021. She began her internship in 2014 while attending St. Mary’s Middle School.
Hoosier Hay Contest
The Indiana Forage Council (IFC), with assistance from Purdue Extension and SureTech Laboratories, is hosting a contest for Indiana producers who harvest forage for hay or baleage within the state for the 2021 hay season.
Objectives of the Hoosier Hay Contest are to promote forage production, inform hay producers on the nutritive value of their hay and encourage producers to sample and test their hay or baleage before feeding it to livestock. It also creates a friendly competition amongst Indiana producers on who produces higher quality hay.
All samples will be analyzed by SureTech Laboratories in Indianapolis and released only to the contest organizer, producer and producer’s local Purdue Extension agriculture and natural resources educator.
The Hoosier Hay contest has two categories, hay or baleage. Prize money will go to first, second and third place entries in both categories. First place will receive $250 and a one-year membership to IFC; second place $150; and third place $100.
Winners will be recognized at the annual IFC meeting and the IFC website. The cost to participate is $15 per sample with the contest limited to 100 samples.
Rules and entry forms can be found at https://indianaforage.org/. For more information, contact Nick Minton at 812-279-4330 or nminton@purdue.edu and Jason Tower at 812-678-4427 or towerj@purdue.edu.
JHS Alumni Lunch
The JHS Alumni lunch will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, at Garrett's General Store and Restaurant in Utica. All JHS Alumni and spouses are invited to attend.
You are welcome to eat inside the restaurant or enjoy the fun and conservation under the picnic shelter outside.
Any questions? Call Peggy Mode Metzger '55 at 502-931-0190.
Wofford College Dean's List
Lillian Ashton Hatton of Georgetown, has been named to the Wofford College Dean's List for the 2021 spring semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
University of Alabama Academic List
A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
• Drew Cromwell of Floyds Knobs was named to the Presidents List.
• Sydney Palmer of Floyds Knobs was named to the Deans List.
• Dylan Walter of Georgetown was named to the Deans List.
• Amanda Pasierbowicz of Jeffersonville was named to the Presidents List.
• Boyd Carter of Sellersburg was named to the Deans List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a student-centered campus.
Freed-Hardeman University Dean's Lists
Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the 2021 spring semester Dean's List. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
Jacksen Eddy, of Charlestown was named to the Dean's List. Eddy is earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Business Administration.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, TN, FHU offers bachelor's, master's, specialist's and doctoral degrees.
Master Gardener's Virtual Meeting
The Sunnyside Master Gardener’s Virtual monthly meeting will be July 6 at 6:30 pm. Speaker will be Stephen Brown, Co-Founder of Native Plants Swap and recently Manager of People for Pollinators, installing native plant gardens in schools. Stephen will be presenting the benefits of native plants and converting your yard into a native plant sanctuary.
You may join our meeting by visiting the website www.sunnysidemg.org for the link that will be published closer to the date of the meeting. Visit our facebook page for more information and gardening tips.
