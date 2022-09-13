Volunteers invited to Wrangle Weeds
Interested in making our environment a better place to live? If so, the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) and the Floyd County Native Habitat Restoration Team (Floyd County Native) would like to invite you to join them at their upcoming Weed Wrangle. Wrangle what? Weeds. Also known as invasive plants.
Familiarity with invasive plants is not a requirement. In fact, knowledge of plants is not either. If you just want to help improve the environment, come on out! The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management who will provide education on invasive plant ID, and tips on invasive management before beginning. Group members will be available to assist volunteers throughout the Wrangle.
The Wrangle will take place Thursday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., at Garry E. Cavan Park in Georgetown, 6485 Corydon Ridge Rd. Meet at Shelter House #2. Bring your own work gloves to protect your hands, and dress appropriately for the weather. There is no fee to attend. For more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at (812) 256-2330, ext. 3.
Libertarian Party of Indiana
Current Indiana State and Federal candidates and state party leaders will come together to discuss local business development, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 15, at The Root, 110 E Market St, New Albany.
Join the Libertarian Party of Indiana and its statewide candidates as they present a panel of speakers who are ready to engage with Hoosier voters, business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs. They want to discuss the growth of Hoosier business and economy straight from the source.
The evening will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by short introductions from each speaker and a question-and-answer session. The night will conclude with the opportunity for one-on-one conversations with each speaker.
Wesley Chapel blood drive
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 U.S. 150 in Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the church. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org using the code wesleychapelUMC.
Steamboats on the Ohio
Enjoy an evening of Ohio River history. Kadie Engstrom will share her enthusiasm and extensive knowledge of steamboats, bringing the era alive. Engstrom is a Howard Steamboat Museum docent, Belle of Louisville historian, and author of “Pathway through the Past,” which will be available for $20.
This event, Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m., is hosted by the Clark County Casting & Conservation Club’s Women’s Auxiliary at the CCCC Club, 6400 Conservation Dr., Jeffersonville. The event is open to the public and the cost is $10 (cash only). Proceeds benefit the Howard Steamboat Museum and charities supported by the Women’s Auxiliary.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville Library.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Different perspectives can be obtained each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in September will be Up in Smoke. You are not alone if you smoke and want to kick the habit. Smoking is a significant cause of cancer, heart disease, stroke, and lung diseases. Most smokers began using tobacco before the age of 18. Remember, it’s never too late to quit!
The second topic discussed in September will be Alcohol — Why Not? A significant percentage of individuals who use alcohol for social or recreational purposes become alcohol-dependent for part of their lives. Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in the United States. Furthermore, alcoholic beverages are legal, socially accepted, and relatively inexpensive — but they are not harmless!
Wheat insurance deadline nears
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) reminds Indiana wheat growers that the final date to apply for crop insurance coverage or for current policyholders to make changes to their existing policy for the 2023 crop year is the sales closing date of Sept. 30.
Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net. It helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy. Producers may select from several coverage options, including yield coverage, revenue protection, and area risk policies. For producers without insurance, contact a crop insurance agent to get information on coverages, options, and premium cost. For producers who have coverage, this is the time to review your policy with an agent to make sure it meets your needs.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at rma.usda.gov. If producers have additional questions, they can contact RMA’s Regional Office in Springfield at (217) 241-6600.
Watershed Improvement Project
The 14-Mile Creek Watershed Improvement Project is offering to reimburse registration fees for landowners in the watershed who attend future workshops, field days and seminars on conservation and best management practices.
David Trotter, the Watershed Coordinator for the project, says all an eligible person has to do to be reimbursed for attending an approved workshop is to submit a receipt for their paid registration fees and verification from the workshop host(s) that they attended the workshop(s). There is no limit to the number of workshops a person may attend and no limit to the number of family members who can receive the reimbursement. Reimbursement requests are to be submitted to the Clark County SWCD (9608 Hwy. 62, Charlestown, IN 47111) by Dec. 1, 2022.
Following is a list of approved workshops, field days and seminars that are eligible for the registration reimbursement:
• Oct. 8, 2022 – Purdue Fencing School; 1p.m. – 6 p.m.; Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center; Dubois, IN
• Oct. 26 or 27, 2022 – Kentucky Grazing Conference, “Profitable Grazing Systems from the Soil Up;” same program both days; 7:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.;
• Oct. 26 – Leitchfield, KY; Oct. 27 – Winchester, KY
• Nov. 1 or 3, 2022 – Kentucky Fencing School; same program both days; 7:30 a.m. – late afternoon; Nov. 1 – Lebanon, KY; Nov. 3 – Manchester, KY
• Nov. 4, 2022 – Conservation Tillage Meeting; 8 – 11:30 a.m.; Lawrenceburg, IN
To learn more about pre-registration requirements for these events and the registration fee reimbursement contact David Trotter at david.trotter@in.nacdnet.net or 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List: Skyler Rankin of Clarksville; Rachel Dilmaghani of Clarksville; Ryan Jackson of Marysville; Geoffrey Pearson of New Albany and Stephen Brooks of Sellersburg.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
University of the Cumberlands
In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., has announced the students named to the Dean’s List and President’s List for the Summer 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Dean’s List
James Perry of New Albany and Anneliese Hale of Corydon.
President’s List
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President’s List automatically make the Dean’s List.
Congratulations to Nicholas Fortner of Jeffersonville on making the Summer 2022 President’s List.
