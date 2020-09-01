Free screenings, mammograms for Floyd County women
Floyd Memorial Foundation is now providing complimentary preventive screenings and diagnostic mammograms at Baptist Health Floyd for qualified low-income women residing in Floyd County.
The program was made possible through a grant from the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust Inc.
Women ages 40-65 who fall within the 300% or below poverty level are eligible to receive a complimentary preventive screening or diagnostic mammogram at the hospital.
Baptist Health Floyd works in partnership with Family Health Center in New Albany to schedule and treat applicants. Family Health Center screens patients to determine their eligibility and refers the patient to the hospital.
Women ages 35 to 40 with a family history of breast cancer who meet the economic guidelines criteria are also eligible for the free service.
For more information about the program and qualifications for eligibility, contact the Floyd Memorial Foundation at 812-949-5519.
Our Lady of Providence AP ScholarsOur Lady of Providence High School is pleased to announce that the College Board has recognized 43 seniors and recent graduates as AP Scholars for their exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement Program Exams taken in May 2020.
Earning the commendation of AP Scholar are seniors Aaron Burke, Marcus Fuson, and Sean Wetzel of Sellersburg; Cai Celestin, Miranda Harley, Sophia Hottois, Emily Kemp, Landon Kruer, Jacob Russell, and Brooklyn Stocksdale of New Albany; and Nicholas Hooper of Floyds Knobs, and recent graduates Jillian Andriot and Stephen Wilson of New Albany; Laramie Cecil and Meghan LaMaster of Charlestown; K. Andrew Henderson II of Floyds Knobs; Elyse Kristiansen and Lauren Stapp of Sellersburg; Kasey Lockard of Jeffersonville; Alex Perkinson of Georgetown; and Brigid Welch of Greenville. The AP Scholar Award is for those students earning an average score of 3 or higher on a 5-point scale on three or more AP exams taken.
Earning the commendation of AP Scholar with Honor Award are seniors Samuel Bowles and Andrew Jones of Sellersburg; Dominic LaDuke of New Albany; Monica Nokes of Jeffersonville; and Logan Reisinger of New Albany, and recent graduates Logan Applewhite and Bryce Carl of New Albany. The AP Scholar with Honor Award is for those students earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
Earning the commendation of AP Scholar with Distinction Award are seniors W. Grant Dierking of Sellersburg; Abigail Hanlon and Kieran Kelly of New Albany; Rose Kempf of Jeffersonville; and Allen Kruer of Floyds Knobs, and recent graduates Emily Dodd of Clarksville; Zoe Libs and Elle O’Bannon of Floyds Knobs; and Maria Popson, Claire Reyes, and Brynna Walthers of Sellersburg; and Luke Rodski of New Albany. The AP Scholar with Distinction Award is for those students earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and a 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Additionally, Providence was recognized by the Indiana Department of Education and College Board for having at least 25% of the graduating class cohort earn a score of 3 or higher on at least one AP exam at any point in their high school career. This year, that percentage was 38.1%. Overall, 77% of Providence students scored a 3 or higher on the 2020 exam, the highest percentage ever. In 2017, the percentage was 74%. The 2020 exam was different from other exam years in that it was taken online at home, and the sessions were shorter.
The College Board’s AP program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams. Students earning a 3 or higher can earn college credit for those subjects.
Providence offers six to nine AP courses in a variety of subjects in science, math, computer science, English, and social studies, as well as dual-credit courses in those subjects plus world language and communications through Ivy Tech Community College and Advance College Project via Indiana University Bloomington.
Cabezas new 1si member relationship managerOne Southern Indiana (1si), the chamber of commerce and local economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties, has announced the addition of Steven Cabezas to its team as member relationship manager.
Until recently, Cabezas was a convention sales manager for Louisville Tourism. He has experience in sales and events from his work at the Louisville Zoo, the Galt House Hotel and at the TownePlace Suites Louisville North in Jeffersonville. He has a BA in advertising and marketing from IU Southeast.
“In many instances, the member relationship manager is the very first contact companies have with 1si, its mission and its goals,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of 1si. “It was imperative to find the one person who could not only convey our message with professionalism and enthusiasm, but they also had to be responsive to all our members’ needs and concerns, always working to ensure members receive the greatest benefit from their membership. Steven was the one we felt confident could deliver on these requirements.”
1si has about 1,023 members. Membership in the organization is a tiered service system with classic annual membership at $470. Memberships with more specialized services, including facilitated introductions, multiple listings, priority business services/consultations and discounted advertising costs, range from $770 to $2,770 annually.
For more information on 1si membership, go to www.1si.org/join-1si.
