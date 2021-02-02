Learn to bake sourdough breads
Learn various bread-baking basics, tips and tricks for creating and maintaining sourdough bread starters on Thursday, Feb. 11, during a virtual workshop on Zoom hosted by White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana.
The virtual workshop will take place from 6:30 p.m. to to 8 p.m., and will be facilitated by Candace Minster. Cost is $45, which includes instruction materials and a starter. The registration deadline is Feb .4.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2932 or emailing wvc@spsmw.org
National Farm Machinery Show postponed
National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull announced scheduled events will be postponed until Feb. 16 through Feb. 19, 2022. Despite initially planning to continue the shows this March, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has led show management to decide to postpone events until next year.
The National Farm Machinery Show is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center and is the largest indoor farm show in the country consisting of 1.2 million square feet of sold-out exhibit space. The show is a key player in the global agriculture industry featuring the most comprehensive display of equipment, services, and technology.
Franklin College honors for fall 2020
Landon Tak, a senior at Franklin College and the son of Ilyas and Anita Tak of Greenville, has been named to the president’s list for the fall semester 2020. Students who receive this honor have earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester.
Kameron Case, a junior and the son of Kevin and Kristen Case of Charlestown, and Anna Perkins, a junior and the daughter of Joe and Amy Perkins of Floyds Knobs, were named to the dean’s list. This honor requires a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0.
New York Institute of Technology honors
Jonathan Koenig of Charlestown was named to the Fall 2020 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Koenig was one of more than 1,300 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
Jeffersonville Twp. library Black experience programs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has been awarded a Library of America Lift Every Voice grant to implement public programming that explores African American poetry and the Black experience in history and memory. The programming period corresponds with the release of Library of America’s new African American poetry collection, also titled Lift Every Voice. The collection is available for checkout at Jeffersonville Township Public Library.
As part of the grant, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library has received access to media that support programming activities and $1,200 from the Library of America to help with programming expenses.
These resources will allow the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to launch a two-part program series in February:
On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., a Zoom program will feature a reading of poems from the new collection followed by a panel discussion featuring African American Poetry scholar Dr. David Anderson of University of Louisville. Join via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/loa-1-jtpl.
On Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., a Zoom program will feature poet Mitchell L. H. Douglas reading from his work. After the reading, Douglas and Anderson will discuss how the poems read fit within the theme of Black experience in history and memory. Join via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/loa-2-jtpl.
Please plan to log on to the programs several minutes early to ensure that you have time to contact us in the event of connection issues. These programs are free and open to the public and appropriate for viewers of high school age through adult. Please contact Diane Stepro, dstepro@jefflibrary.org, with any questions.
ZOOM Essential Oils class
On Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 2 p.m. to 2:40 p.m., the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will have a Zoom program for patrons who would like to learn about Daily Habits and Nutrition with regard to essential oils. The class itself will be 30 minutes, with about 10 minutes for Q&A.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy: sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call (812) 285-8609. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Ghostly love stories for Zoom lunch program
On Friday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a Zoom Lunch & Learn program presented by Mandy Dick, who is also known as Mandy the Storyteller. In recognition of Valentine’s Day, she will entertain us with a variety of ghostly love stories. Registration is required. Registered participants will receive instructions for accessing the Zoom meeting. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
