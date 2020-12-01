K of C Chicken Dinner Dec. 11
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner — curbside order and pick-up only — Friday, Dec. 11, 5 to 7 p.m. in the K of C parking lot.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Nirav Patel joins Baptist Health Floyd
Nirav Patel, DO, has joined the Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management team. Specializing in pain management, Dr. Patel treats patients through spinal cord stimulation, ultrasound-guided nerve blocks and joint injections, Botox® for migraines, dorsal root ganglion stimulation and sympathetic nerve blocks, and manages pain in cancer patients.
He received his doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and completed an anesthesiology and critical care residency at Saint Louis University in St. Louis. At the University of Cincinnati, he received fellowship training in chronic and interventional pain management. He is board certified in spinal cord stimulation and dorsal root ganglion stimulation placement.
“I was inspired to pursue medicine after watching my father, a primary care physician, help patients in a rural part of India and realizing how a physician can impact a patient’s life and the people around them,” he said. “I enjoy getting to know my patients and developing a trustworthy relationship with them. It is rewarding to see patients getting better and enjoying their normal, daily lives as they used to before chronic pain affected them.”
Born and raised in India, he moved to the U.S. 15 years ago to further his education. To make an appointment with Dr. Patel, call 812-949-5790.
