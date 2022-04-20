Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Indiana 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday, April 22.
Sellersburg American Legion Dance
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by DJ Mark Brisson, 8 p.m to midnight, Friday, April 22, at the post home.
Corydon Extravaganza
The Corydon Extravaganza, a curated Vintage, Junk & Artisan Festival that celebrates all things rusty, dusty, timeless and awesome, will be Saturday, April 23, at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 South Capital Ave., Corydon. Early Birds 8–9:30 a.m., $10; General Admission 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m., $5. Children under 13 free.
The Corydon Extravaganza is the place to be for vintage finds, unique antiques, and one-of-a-kind repurposed goods. Make sure to come hungry and thirsty. The Southern Indiana Food & Wine Fair will be featured. Come out and experience a great selection of Food Vendors, Indiana Wineries & Live Music all while shopping the 200-plus vendors.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 IN 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23.
Family History Research and Beginners
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is offering a class on family history research for beginners, 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 23, at the Main Branch Library, 211 East Court Avenue. Diane Stepro, Family and Local History Librarian, will help those interested in learning more about genealogy, the fastest-growing hobby in America.
The speaker will offer many helpful resources, many online and most at no charge. Learn where to start to create your family tree and explore the past through birth, marriage, and death records. The program will be in the Center Program Room and is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Family researchers of all skill levels are welcome. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5630.
Beck’s Mill host short history of Indiana’s Black Forest
Beck’s Mill, 4433 S. Beck’s Mill Rd., Salem, will host guest speaker Alan Bishop on Saturday, April 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. to discuss the history of distilling in Indiana’s Black Forest.
Bishop was born and raised in Indiana and grew up around stills. He was introduced to distilling at the age of 3 and has been fascinated with it ever since. He will be demonstrating the distilling process as well as informing people on the spirituality behind distilling.
“There’s a taste for distilling right now in Indiana,” Bishop said, “We are going to delve into the traditional history of distilling and where distilling comes from.”
Tastings and bottle sales will begin at 4 p.m for those 21 and older.
Tickets for the event are $10 and the proceeds will benefit the historic Beck’s Mill. For additional information go to https://becksmill.org
Corydon Extravaganza
The Corydon Extravaganza, a curated Vintage, Junk & Artisan Festival that celebrates all things rusty, dusty, timeless and awesome, will be Sunday, April 24, at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 South Capital Ave., Corydon. General Admission 10 a.m.–3 p.m., $5. Children under 13 free.
The Corydon Extravaganza is the place to be for vintage finds, unique antiques, and one of a kind repurposed goods. Make sure to come hungry and thirsty. The Southern Indiana Food & Wine Fair will be featured. Come out and experience a great selection of Food Vendors, Indiana Wineries & Live Music all while shopping the 200-plus vendors.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., April 24, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
NAHS to dedicate Alice Ranck Hettle Media Center
The Alice Ranck Hettle Media Center at New Albany High School will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the school.
NAHS Latin teacher Steve Prince, one of Alice Ranck Hettle’s many students, will serve as master of ceremonies, and NAHS Strings, under the direction of Angela Hamilton Thomas, will provide musical entertainment.
After a brief ceremony, light refreshments will be served. The Atrium will be available until 5 p.m. for gathering and remembering the beloved longtime teacher.
“Miss Alice,” who taught at NAHS from 1952-86, died Nov. 10, 2019 at the age 96 in Clarkston, MI where she had lived with her late husband, Dr. Paul J. (Jack) Hettle.
At NAHS she taught Latin and sponsored the Junior Classical League. During her distinguished career, she was a finalist for Indiana Teacher of the Year, winner of the “Excellence in Teaching Latin” by the Classical Association, and a Fulbright Scholar to the American Academy of the Classics in Rome.
She was inducted into the NAHS Hall of Fame in 2008.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
St. Anthony Food Pantry
Open Pantry is will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. Intake procedures for the Food Pantry: photo ID, proof of residency (copy of recent bill that shows address) and most recent utility bill (landline phone, gas, water, electric).
The Open Food Pantry is on the second and last Tuesday of each month. For more information call St. Anthony Parish at 812-283-8447.
Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library will sponsor Sip n’ Chat, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at Mickey’s, 624 Vincennes St., New Albany.
Floyd County Historical Society
The April meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. Please note this is a change in location from the regular monthly meeting. The program titled “The Preservation of New Albany’s Fire Apparatus,” will be presented by Curtis Peters. Dr. Peters is the Board Chair of the Vintage Fire Museum and an active member of the Floyd County Historical Society. He is a retired philosophy professor at Indiana University Southeast and also a former Lutheran minister who still preaches on occasion.
The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Retired Federal Employees
The New Albany Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11 a.m., April 27, at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. This will be a business meeting session. All federal employees, retired federal employees and their spouses are encouraged to attend.
For details, contact Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Community Action of Southern Indiana annual meeting
Community Action of Southern Indiana annual meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, April 27 at 201 East 15th Street in Jeffersonville, either in person or via Zoom. The meeting will include remarks from CASI Executive Director Phil Ellis, an overview of CASI programs, and the swearing in of the 2022 – 2023 officers of the CASI Board of Directors.
“At our Annual Meeting we show how CASI supports and empowers individuals, families, and communities through its various programs,” says Phil Ellis, CASI’s executive director. “We will also look at the future and discuss how Community Action of Southern Indiana will continue to expand its services and facilities to better serve the community.”
Lunch will be served. In-person attendees are encouraged to RSVP to Shilese Stover at sstover@casi1.org by April 20.
Jeffersonville Library sponsors Poetry for People
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring an afternoon devoted to poetry in recognition of National Poetry Month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. The event will include poetry readings, a panel discussion, and much more.
This event is open to everyone, including newcomers to poetry and those who only write occasionally or perhaps had started writing in the past and then stopped. Participants who wish to read their poetry are invited to do so; there will be a set time limit to give each person a chance. After each reading, there will be a few moments to voice reaction to the poems. Keep in mind this is a “No Judgement” event.
Panelists include Larry J. Basham, a photojournalist and poet; Jamie Edlin, an Ivy Tech Writing Instructor and poet; and Diane Stepro, a library historian and poet with an MFA in writing poetry. There will be a general discussion about inspiration and overcoming Writer’s Block between Basham and Edlin. The three panelists will then do a short reading of their poetry or other selected works.
As time permits, there may be a discussion about “What’s Next?” in terms of perhaps having monthly poetry readings at a local venue, if anyone might be interested. There may also be a discussion about eBook publishing as well as the selection of digital apps/programs and analog tools as well as other techniques that could be used to assist the writer.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 29, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing hour starts at 9 a.m.
Carl Kramer will speak about “American Barge Line Goes to War.” All are invited. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Community Music Alliance concert
Community Music Alliance will sponsor a free house concert, Saturday, April 30, 7 to 8 p.m. in the Recital Room at Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany. Featured will be The Acoustic Winos.
Admission is free
Junior Police Academy
Clarksville Police Department Junior Police Academy, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
The Clarksville Police Department is searching for brave young volunteers to participate in the “Junior Police Academy.” During this event, kids ages 5 to 10 will get the chance to participate in a mini police training camp made up of fun games and activities. They will also learn from Clarksville Police Officers and check out some cool police vehicles and equipment. With pre-registration, all children will receive a T-shirt, and we will conclude the day with a ceremony swearing in the newest Junior Police Officers.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, April 30 at the center. The program will be Derby activities.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Chocolate Lovers Stroll
The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll celebrating the small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street allows you to sample chocolates while you shop and dine in downtown Jeffersonville. Plus, you’ll get a small box of chocolates at registration to kick-off your chocolate tastings.
Get information and tickets online or in person at Schimpff’s Confectionery. Tickets are $12 plus $1.50 fee online or $12 at Schimpff’s.
”Finally!’ to appear at Culbertson Baptist
“FINALLY!” a Gospel Music Celebration presented by Dr. Roosevelt Escalante Jr. and Elevated Praise will be at Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grantline Road, New Albany, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022. The renowned Dr. Escalante, who is no stranger to Southern Indiana where he has led numerous Gospelfests in area high schools, is associate professor of music and associate director of choral activities at Morehead State University.
Dr. Escalante, an avid conductor, pianist, jazz/gospel vocalist, composer and arranger of Gospel Music, has held numerous music ministry positions and has an extensive international presence conducting concerts and master classes, most recently in Brazil and Costa Rica. Many of Dr. Escalante’s graduates are pursuing successful music careers and his students have appeared as finalists on America’s Got Talent, The Voice, and other talent-search programs.
Elevated Praise is an ensemble comprised of Morehead State University students and alumni who sang in MSU’s Black Gospel Ensemble. Elevated Praise began as a select group of Dr. Escalante’s most skilled singers chosen to travel with him to choral engagements.
The group disbanded during the pandemic, but is “FINALLY” reunited for this Gospel music celebration. “FINALLY!” is free to the public; a goodwill offering will be collected.
Sellersburg American Legion dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a chicken dinner, all-you-can-eat fried chicken, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 1, at the post home.
Sheep and Goat Health Field DayPurdue Cooperative Extension Service will be conducting a Sheep and Goat Health field day Saturday, May 7. The Southern Indiana site will be Purdue Agricultural Center, 11371 East Purdue Farm Road, Dubois, IN.
The program will start at 10 a.m. and conclude by 3 p.m. The fee to attend is $40 and that includes lunch and training materials.
This program will feature Purdue Extension Educators discussing one of the major issues of small ruminant care, parasitic worms. This will include a hands-on animal evaluation session. Additionally local veterinarians will present information on first aid for sheep and goats and general health management issues. Purdue Educators will follow with information about pasture management.
Registration is limited to 25 and can be done at least one week prior to the event at this website: https://cvent.me/N37kAR
Additional information can be obtained from Sara Dzimianski, Extension Educator, Perry County at this e-mail sdzimian@purdue.edu and Mark Kepler, Extension Educator, Fulton County at mkepler@purdue.edu
Sellersburg American Legion breakfast
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Mother’s Day breakfast, Sunday, May 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the post home. Mothers eat free, all others, $10 each.
Charlestown Alumni Association scholarships
The Charlestown Alumni Association will award at least three scholarships this year to qualified senior members of the Class of 2022. Seniors should go to their “Class of 2022 Power School Learning Page” and follow the link to Charlestown Alumni Scholarship. Please follow the directions found there.
Applications with required documentation are due back to the Alumni Association by May 10, 2022.
Sellersburg American Legion evening of music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Willis Tucker and Pat Crawford, Friday, May 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the post home.
Blood Drive
American Red Cross will also sponsor a blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 13 in the lower hall of the Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany Street. A free tote will be given to donors.
Army Ammunition Plant or ICI America reunion
The old Army Ammunition Plant or ICI America in Charlestown, will sponsor a reunion dinner, 1 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville.
For more information call Pat Akins at 502-727-8928- e-mail greenfield9194@yahoo.com. Each individual will be response for their meal.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carryout, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
LifeSpring Foundation hosting Boots & Bling Gala
The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana will host its newly revamped gala, Boots & Bling, on Thursday, May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Huber’s Barn #1 at Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant, 2421 Engle Rd., Borden.
There will be live entertainment and line dancing lessons taught by Artie Dean Harris Band, dream vacation and Bling Bling raffles, wine and bourbon pulls and more. Guests are encouraged to dress for the theme. A buffet will be provided by Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant. Additionally, the 2022 Impact Awards that honor community will be presented. LifeSpring Health Systems is the state designated community mental health center in 11 Southern Indiana counties and a Federally Qualified Health Center. LifeSpring serves more than 13,000 clients annually by providing a comprehensive spectrum of behavioral health care services. To learn more, go to LifeSpring’s website at www.lifespringhealthsystems.org.
Proceeds from the Boots & Bling Gala will support the work of LifeSpring Health Systems and other organizations that strive to improve and sustain the quality of life in our communities.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lifespringgala.org or contact Shelley Dewig, Fundraising and Development Coordinator, at 812-206-1209. Tickets are $75 per person, or $750 for a table of eight.
Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance
The 136th annual Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance will be Saturday June 11, 2022. The reunion will be at The Tri County Shrine Club at 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville.
Any alumni who did not receive a reservation form can pick one up at the Charlestown Township Trustee’s office at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Reservation forms can also be downloaded from the Charlestown Alumni website at https://charlestown alumni.online/invitation/ or email at chsalumni@aol.com. You may also contact Tammie at 502-424-8354 with questions.
Deadline of May 25, 2022 is an absolute. There will be no tickets sold after deadline or at the door.
