Floyds Knobs Farmers Market
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market will open Mothers Day and continue every Sunday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/U.S. 150 (Parking area next to) Landmark Dental Care, Floyds Knobs.
New Vendors this season and your favorites locally raised meat, juices and shakes, honey, produce, holistic, jams and jellies, crafts, goat milk soaps and much more.
For more information email: floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
Computer Classes at The Floyd County Library
The Floyd County Library offers a variety of free introductory computer classes each month, covering topics including Microsoft Word, Excel, computer basics, and digital literacy. Improve your computer skills and discover digital tools to communicate more effectively. Classes will take place in the Gallery Meeting Room at New Albany Central Library, located at 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Upcoming classes:
• Basic Computer 101 on Monday, May 15 from 1 m. to 2 p.m.
• Basic Computer 101 on Wednesday, May 17 from 1 to 2 p.m.
• Digital Literacy on Monday, May 22 from 1 to 2 p.m.
• Basic Excel on Wednesday,, May 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-944-8464.
New Albany High School concerts
New Albany High School music department final concert.
• Choir - Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m.
• Orchestra - Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
The Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, May 15, 7 p.m., at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be by Diane Stepro, Genealogy and History Librarian, who will talk about early politician and 1822 Speaker of the Indiana General Assembly, General Washington Johnston, her 5th great-grandfather.
He was quite a character/scoundrel! One observer wrote to Secretary of State Albert Gallatin that G.W. Johnston was “a tool fit for any sort of dirty work.” Henry Harrison’s cause and limit Jonathan Jennings power — and didn’t bother much with playing fair. His antics are still pretty funny at this great distance in time.
If you have not donated, annual “dues” are $10 per household. We can still use some donations for installing the two front doors for the historic Thomas Downs House.
For more information, contact Sue Koetter, President: H: 812-294-4080; Cell: 502-386-8885
Indiana Natural Resources Commission
The Indiana Natural Resources Commission (NRC) will conduct its next bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at Fort Harrison State Park.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. ET at the park’s Garrison Ballroom, 6002 North Post Road, Indianapolis.
The agenda and downloadable related materials are posted at nrc.IN.gov/meetings-and-minutes/current-meeting-agenda.
The NRC is an autonomous board that addresses topics pertaining to the DNR.
Karaoke Night
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville, will sponsor a Karaoke Night, Wednesday, May 17, 6 to 10 p.m. at the club. The event is held every Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Clarksville Library Hosting Two Book Clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, May 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book "The City Baker’s Guide to Country Living" by Louise Miller. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, May 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to our Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter on Thursday, May 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Each month’s session offers different perspectives, with opportunities to ask questions and delve deeper.
This month, the first topic is Hurried, Worried & Buried, which discusses finding balance in the busy world. Today’s busy lifestyles illustrate the saying, “We hurry, we worry, and we bury.” We accomplish a lot daily, but sometimes at the expense of our inner balance and physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Come find out how a balanced life is shaped one day at a time, not by chance but by choice!
Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, May 19, from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 to 36 months to develop socialization skills. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends while moms and caregivers connect and socialize. Mrs. Q provides a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play, making this storytime ideal for small children not yet exposed to new people, places, and events.
Advanced Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Do you have the basic skills needed to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, this crochet program is for you. Instructor Kim Lillis, will lead the group on how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring the following supplies to this class: a 5 mm (US H-8) crochet hook, a yarn needle, and 5 colors with 3 or more plies of Hobby Lobby Value Craft, We Love Yarn Megaball, or DK/Light yarn.
Summer Car Cruise
Summer Car Cruise, Friday, May 19, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
Falls of Ohio Interpretive Center to close for renovation
Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center will close for a major renovation of its HVAC system on May 22. It is expected to reopen near Oct. 16. The park’s outside areas, including its fossil beds, picnic tables, and trail, will remain open.
During the closure, there will be no public access to the restrooms in the building. The closest public restrooms are located in Ashland Park, one-half mile east on Riverside Drive next to Falls of the Ohio.
Regular programming will continue throughout the building closure. This summer, there will be special Cultural Pass Program hikes every Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. Check the park’s Facebook page, website, or calendar.dnr.IN.gov for updates.
Falls of the Ohio State Park (on.IN.gov/fallsoftheohio) is at 201 W. Riverside Dr. Clarksville.
