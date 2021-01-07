Carnegie Center Arts & History Lunch and Learn
Carnegie Center or Arts and History, New Albany, will sponsor a Zoom Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19. The online art history program will be about George William Morrison (1820-1893), an early Indiana painter whose remarkable career centered in New Albany.
For more information go to www.carnegiecenter.org and www.facebook.com/nacarnegie.
Essential Oils Zoom Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a Zoom program for patrons who would like to learn about Essential Oils and their emotional support during the winter months. The program will be from noon to 12:40 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19
Does your skin suffer from the abrasive elements encountered during the winter months? These elements can be found both inside and outside the home. Essential oils can smooth and soothe skin and give a sense of well-being and clear breathing.
Sarah Lundy, a Wellness Advocate and the instructor for this class, has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for six years and has taught classes for four years. She has a heart and passion for helping others discover healthy and affordable options for both humans and pets.
This class will be about 30 minutes with 10 minutes set aside for Q&A. To register, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. After registration, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Jeff Library Author TalkThe Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a Zoom author talk from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 23. James H. Madison, the Thomas and Kathryn Miller Professor of History Emeritus at Indiana University Bloomington, will discuss his latest book, “The Ku Klux Klan in the Heartland.”
Madison will offer new information about one of the most misunderstood and important organizations in Indiana’s history. He will explain the Klan’s popularity during the 1920s and the goals of the many native-born white Protestants who joined. He will focus on those Hoosiers the Klan judged less than 100% American, including African-Americans and Jews, and the Klan’s primary enemies, Catholics and immigrants. He will also spotlight those courageous Hoosiers who stood up to the Klan and eventually brought its downfall.
To register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent.
University of Evansville Dean’s List
Seven area students were recently named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at the University of Evansville.
The following students received Dean’s List Honors:
• Isaac Bates of Charlestown, majoring in Archaeology
• Elizabeth Milholland of Sellersburg, majoring in Creative Writing
• Grace McGuire of Underwood, majoring in Neuroscience
• Hannah Tarr of Floyds Knobs, majoring in Theatre
• Macy Campbell of Georgetown, majoring in Accounting
• Nicholas Huber of Floyds Knobs, majoring in Accounting
• Jacob Rosenbaum of Georgetown, majoring in Accounting
To earn a place on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
