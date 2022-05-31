Clark Memorial Health Fair and Car Show
Clark Memorial Health 2022 Health Fair and Car Show will be Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville,
Clark Memorial and community partners will offer information and resources for the entire family, including women's, men's and children's health, mental health, wellness and prevention, chronic disease management and healthy lifestyle education.
Screenings will include blood pressure checks, cholesterol and diabetes. A food truck will be on site as well as a Farmers Market. The morning will include lots of giveaways. No appointment necessary but must be at least 18 years old for screenings.
For more information call 812-283-2101 or go to ClarkMemorial.org.
Summer Reading Kick-Off
Celebrate the start of the Summer Reading Program with a festive kick-off at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. The Day of Wonders will take place on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Explore booths with fun activities, games, crafts, and more. The event will feature a petting zoo, where guests can see llamas up close, plus food trucks, and music for the whole family to enjoy. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.
Children, teens, and adults can sign up for the World of Wonders Summer Reading Program during the event and read books to earn prizes. The Cultural Pass will also be available for youth ages 0-21 years old, providing free admission to over 50 arts & culture attractions, including the Louisville Zoo and Kentucky Science Center. Online registration for the Summer Reading Program and Cultural Pass is available at www.floydlibrary.org
Additional kick-off activities will take place at The Floyd County Library's branches, Galena Digital Library and the Carnegie Center for Art & History.
Get Walk IN’ program
Join a free Purdue Extension email-based Get Walk IN’ program that begins Monday, June 6, 2022. Receive weekly emails with research-based information about the benefits of walking and motivational messages. To participate in this free program send an email to Janet Steffens, Extension Educator, jsteffens@purdue.edu by June 1. Each person who registers will receive a free glow-in-the-dark armband to increase visibility when walking in the evening.
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registrations for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be for four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
Give a Plant /Get a Plant
From Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m., until Saturday, June 19, at 4 p.m. Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Give a Plant/Get a Plant. The event will be hosted outdoors on the library’s 2nd floor terrace. From the beginning of June until the end of the event, you are invited to drop off excess houseplant starts and garden seedlings that might otherwise go to waste. Best of all, you can browse the plants others have dropped off and take some home, with no obligation to bring an item.
While at the library drop by the seed library for a seed packet and check out the garden programs. The library will provide a limited number of containers and plant labels for participants in the plant swap. To find more information on programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Let's Learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an hour devoted to the “Fossils in Clark County, Friday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville, 211 East Court Avenue. These fossil beds date back to the Devonian period and are 390 million years old.
Alan Goldstein has had the pleasure of working at the Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center since it opened in January of 1994. Goldstein has seen many changes over the years, and he will educate and enlighten those in attendance about the fossils in Clark County. Did you know the fossil beds are a small part of extensive limestone deposits that cover a big part of the county? He will also tell us about upcoming programs at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, most notably Digging the Past, the park’s biggest geology event.
In addition to the titles he wears, Goldstein can now claim to be a published author. His debut novel, "The Dragon in my Back Yard," was released in June 2021. He has also published over 150 periodical articles, two of which won national peer awards.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11.
Essential oils are for men too. Whether hunting, fishing, working in the garage, barbecuing, working out in the gym, or improving your overall health, essential oils are a great tool. The speaker will cover essential oils and supplements and share some DIY recipes for shaving, mechanic hands cleanser, outdoor sprays, cologne, and more! (Optional: $10 Make & Take)
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for both themselves and their furry companions.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is located at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Juneteenth Celebration
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to recognize Juneteenth. Juneteenth celebrates the final abolition of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.
Vincent Thomas, the library’s Computer Lab and Training Specialist, will present the heroic contributions of formerly enslaved people who settled in Southern Indiana for at least part of their lives. They made a difference through their perseverance, activism, and pioneering work in fields formerly barred to people of color.
The first Juneteenth celebration in the United States took place in 1866 and has occurred on June 19 every year since. The common vernacular was shortened to Juneteenth.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Gardening Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program with Jo Ann Hughes and Jett Rose on Growing Herbs in Containers on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. If you love the fragrance of lavender or the taste of fresh basil in homemade spaghetti sauce, this program is for you.
Hughes and Rose, members of the Kentuckiana Herb Society, will present this program. The KYANA Herb Society was formed in 1983 by gardeners from Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky to further their studies and share their knowledge of herbs. Pre-registration for this event is required.
To pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Morgan Township School reunion
The graduates and friends of Morgan Township High School will hold their annual alumni dinner Saturday, June 11. The dinner will be at the Morgan Elementary School cafeteria with the social hour starting at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. The dinner will be catered by LaDonna Mitchell owner of Country Cookin' in Salem.
The price of the dinner is $13 per person. For information or reservations, call committee members Anna Book at 812-364-4252 or Ruth Graeter at 812-967-3196.
Berea College graduate
Ben Leis of Jeffersonville was a 2022 spring graduate of Berea College in Berea, Ky. He received a Bachelor's degree.
DePauw University
DePauw University, located in Greencastle, Spring 2022 Dean's List recipients have been announced. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Local students include Gabrielle Beury. Georgetown and Olivia Storz, Jeffersonville
Olivia Storz graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Political Science and Hispanic Studies.
Midway University Dean's List
Midway University has announced the names of two New Albany students named to the Dean's List for the 2022 Spring Semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester.
Hailee Davis and Kimberly Vest, both of New Albany, were named to the list.
Midway University is a private, co-educational institution in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, KY area.
Quentin Parmenter graduates from Blackburn College
Quentin Parmenter of Otisco, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology — Pre-Medical and Other Health Professions Track from Blackburn College's 153rd Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, liberal arts college in Carlinville, IL.
