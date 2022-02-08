Finding your ancestors
Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Family and Local History Librarian, Diane Stepro, will describe her quest to find her granddaughter’s African American ancestors in Indiana and Kentucky. This presentation will be Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd. and is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Main Branch, 211 East Court Avenue.
Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: Taming Metabolic Fires (Inflammation and Sudden Heart Attack), and Depression: The Way Out. Hunter will provide timely tips for reducing inflammation and the risk for sudden heart attacks while improving heart health, naturally. She will also talk about depression and ways to get yourself out of its grip.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
February is Heart Month
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an afternoon of health screening, Thursday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. Alicia Rousseau with Clark Memorial Hospital will have a booth set up in the North Lobby of the Main Branch, 211 East Court Avenue. She will give free blood pressure screenings and heart-healthy information and resources.
Heart Disease is usually associated with older individuals, but it is escalating across all age groups. Heart Month is so important as it allows everyone to learn the warning signs and symptoms before it is too late.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Love Your Heart and Your Health
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to the library on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. for an hour devoted to learning about heart and cardiovascular disease and how it affects African Americans. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
Dr. Rondo, the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GobileMD, has practiced in Kentuckiana for almost 20 years. Her specialty is internal medicine. This will be an in-person program, unless it needs to be changed due to the virus situation, and become a Zoom program. For this reason, everyone is asked to pre-register.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults 18 and older to join a Feature Film Series. On Saturday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4:30 p.m., the film screening a 2013 film starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal as they hunt down a dangerous child abductor will be viewed. While the police investigation drags on, find out just how far a father may go to protect his family.
The Feature Film Series takes place monthly every third Saturday at the Jeffersonville Library at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8598.
‘Poor Farm’ topic of February meeting
The February meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St.
Victor Megenity will present the program “Floyd County Poor Farm.” Megenity is a retired educator of the New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation and now is vice president of the Floyd County Historical Society. Megenity has been a strong advocate for the preservation of the Floyd County Home.
Due to COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended. The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
A Pass for African American Life and Culture
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is sponsoring an evening of exploration and history as you take a look at the Ohio River and the Falls of the Ohio area’s connection to African American life and culture. From the Underground Railroad to the influence of music, hear from three local historians as they walk us through impactful moments of time that our river acted as a passageway for life and culture.The program will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Guests will be Pam Peters, author of The Underground Railroad in Floyd County; Jeanne Burke, historian and director of the Clark County History Museum and Michael Jones an award-winning journalist, author, and music historian.
After the panel discussion, you’ll be able to enjoy a cocktail social hour and the Interpretive Center’s exhibits. Registration for this event is only $15 and free for members of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation.
RSVP at www.fallsoftheohio.org or call 812-283-4999.
Invasive Species workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County and the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District are hosting a four-part Invasive Species workshop starting on Feb. 28. During this four-night event there will be an introduction to invasive species, talk about reporting, recording, and tracking invasive species, learning about native plants for Indiana Landscapes, and finding out which invasive species we will find in our home landscapes.
This program is in-person on Feb. 28, March 2, March 7, and March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County, 3000 Technology Ave.
Space is limited to the first 15 people to sign up. Participants of the program will receive a surprise tool for helping prevent the spread of invasive species.
To register for this free event, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 21 at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among our selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Miami University Dean’s List
Alex Cox of Jeffersonville was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Cox is earning a B.A. in Architecture, Bachelor of Arts in Architecture, Urban and Regional Planning.
