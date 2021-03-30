Area Indiana Academic All-Stars
Now in its 35th year, 40 high school seniors from throughout Indiana have been named 2021 Indiana Academic All-Stars, a program of the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP).
In addition, 50 other students were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees. The students were selected from a field of 270 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities.
Student awards will be presented in May by university partners and the Indiana Association of School Principals.
The following are recognized as 2021 Indiana Academic All-Stars:
• Praveen Chirumamilla, New Albany High School, New Albany
• Allen Kruer, Our Lady of Providence High School, Clarksville
Recognized as a 2021 Regional Academic All-Star:
• Jiapei Chen, Jeffersonville High School, Jeffersonville
Indiana Connections Academy graduates
More than 100 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school.
For more than a decade, Indiana Connections Academy has served thousands of students with a variety of needs. For students with health issues or who are highly involved in activities outside of school, the online environment offers a more flexible schedule. Other students benefit from the ability to work at their own pace with learning plans tailored to match their needs and abilities or from the personal attention they receive from teachers to stay motivated and engaged. Students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that helps them take ownership of their own unique educational journey. At Indiana Connections Academy, students join a collaborative community with fellow students and educators, which provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
Recent graduates from Clark County include:
• Lillia Freitas and Destiny Leach from Charlestown
• Seattle Greenwell and Alexeya Masterson from Clarksville
• Mareena Helton from Jeffersonville
Prosser open house
Prosser Career Center will have its annual open house on April 6, 8, and 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Prosser staff is inviting high school sophomores and juniors in Southern Indiana to attend the Prosser Career Education Center Open House. This is an opportunity for high school students along with the public to tour the facility and interact with program area content instructors. There is no need to make reservations.
Prosser Career Center is at 4202 Charlestown Road, New Albany. For more information contact the main office at 812-542-8508.
Wofford College Dean’s List
Lillian Ashton Hatton of Georgetown, has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Wofford College, a four-year, residential liberal arts college in Spartanburg, S.C. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
