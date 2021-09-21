Writing prayers on the concrete
St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Sellersburg is praying in a unique way for the successful completion of its new church building. In 2014, St. John Paul II Parish was formed through the merging of two parishes in Sellersburg, St. Joseph Hill (founded in 1853) and St. Paul the Apostle (founded in 1948).
Construction on a new worship space at 2605 St. Joe Road West, Sellersburg, for the combined congregations began in May of 2020. As a sign of unity, members of both former congregations will come together to write prayers on the concrete of the new church.
These prayers will be encased by the installation of the final flooring, forever to be held in the memory of this new sacred space. After each Mass on the weekend of Sept. 25-26, congregants will be invited into the new church building to write their prayers.
Mass times are Saturday evening at 5 p.m. (arrive at the new church about 6-6:15 p.m.); Sunday mornings at 7:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. (arrive at the new church about 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. respectively) and 11:15 a.m. (arrive at the new church about 12:15-12:30 p.m.). The new church is to be completed and dedicated on Dec. 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Archbishop Charles C. Thompson presiding over the dedication.
Summer graduate from APSU University
Savannah Powell of New Albany was one of nearly 500 graduates to receive degrees at the summer commencement ceremony at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN.Illinois Cenrtal College President’s List
lllinois Central College adds the name of Brayton Gettelfinger of Sellersburg, to the President’s List honors during the Summer 2021 semester. President’s List recognition is achieved with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Congratulations, Brayton!
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria, and Pekin, Illinois providing a high-quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university.
Five area students named to Dean’s List
Stephanie Helton and Monika Henderson, both of New Albany; Cheyenne Hammill of Lanesville and Tara Fambrough and Benjamin Jones of Jeffersonville have been named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, it offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
Sunnyside Master Gardeners meeting
Sunnyside Master Gardeners’ monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 5 , at 6:30 p.m. online. Connect to the meeting through the Sunnyside website: Sunnysidemg.org.
The guest speaker is Sheri Crabtree, a horticulture research and extension associate at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. She will present a program on “Paw Paw’s. “
Purdue Extension Floyd County offers walking club
A four-meeting program for people interested in improving fitness and meeting others who like to walk is being offered by the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County.
A short information session at the start of each meeting will cover the following topics: walking footwear, stretches for walkers, walking nutrition, and fun places to walk in Floyd County. Participants will walk together, at their own pace, around the walking trail at the Purdue Technology Center.
The one-hour meetings will be led by Purdue Extension Educator Janet Steffens. The meetings will be Oct. 7, 14, 21, & 28 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 p.m. in the Shine Conference Room at the Purdue Technology Center, 3000 Technology Ave., (Charlestown Road across from Kohls), New Albany.
The cost for the program is $10 (cash or check only) per person and includes walking log, arm band, and program handouts. Register by Oct. 1 by contacting the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (812)-948-5470, or go to www.extension.purdue.edu/floyd.
Stand-Up Comedy show for scouts
The Friends and Alumni of Boy Scout Troop 4007 in Sellersburg has announced its first Stand-Up Comedy Fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 15.
Included in the evening will be a catered dinner and desserts. The night kicks off with happy hour beginning at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and the show follows at 8 p.m. The show is rated PG-18 and is open to 21 and older.
The fundraiser will be at the New Albany Elks Lodge, 426 Pearl Street. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.dannybrowning.com/laughingdad or by calling Bryce at 502-931-2136. Seating is limited and guests are encouraged to get tickets in advance.
Performing are three nationally touring headliners, Danny Browning (Indiana), Jamie Utley (Kentucky), and Kim E. Sherwood (Michigan). Their credits include FOX, Bob & Tom, and The Discovery Channel, as well as numerous local and regional commercials. The show is produced by Laughing Dad Entertainment, a local business that specializes in raising money through comedy.
For more information on the show or ticket info, contact Danny Browning, show producer, at 812-480-1489 or Bryce Lanham, parent liaison, at 502-931-2136
Pleasant Grove Extension Homemakers meet
The September meeting of the Pleasant Grove Extension Homemakers Club was at the home of Jeanie Bowen, president, with Rebekah Smitson as co-hostess.
Bowen gave a devotional about the Oil Lamplighter, roll call was answered by the memory of favorite school lunch and members shared their senior photo. A new member, Maureen Atkinson, was welcomed.
Others in attendance enjoying a pitch-in lunch were Ruth Howes, Orelyn Hallows, Lana Abbott, Wanda Vandeventer, Patty Baxter and great-grandson Jake, and Lois Ketterer.
The district meeting in Harrison County was discussed. Two informative lessons were given by Hallows about bees and about purging your paper files.
Cultural Arts Day will be Sept. 24 and The Clark County Extension Homemaker Fall Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. There will be fall items, holiday items, booths, baked goods and flea market items. The bazaar is a fund raiser for the Extension Homemakers and proceeds go to help support the 4-H program and other charities.
For questions, call the Donna Neal at 812-246-3409. New members are welcome. The next meeting will be Oct. 13. For more information e-mail Lemoncreek@aol.com
62nd Wolfe Reunion at Buffalo Trace Park
Fifty-six descendants and friends of John J. and Jennie Martin Wolfe held their 62nd annual reunion Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. After Doug Rothrock led the group in reciting the Lord’s Prayer, a pitch-in dinner was enjoyed by all.
Mike Wolfe provided a genealogy display of research, books, and pictures that was enjoyed by everyone. The kids enjoyed games throughout the day.
Certificates were awarded to Marlene Wolfe Isaac for being the eldest in attendance, Barbara Isaac Bledsoe for having the most grandchildren in attendance, Marjorie Rice Sheahan for traveling the farthest to attend the reunion, Erin Myers for having the most children in attendance and Nolan Armstrong for being the youngest in attendance.
Those that attended were Michael J. Wolfe, Michael Eskridge, Jeff Carroll, Tonja Holcomb, Jeff Dougherty, Paul Wolfe Sr., Georgie Jean Rice Elgin, Ron and Evelyn Wolfe, Margie Rice Sheahan, Charles D. Isaac, Doug and Rosetta Rothrock, Brenda Wolfe, Joyce Kittrell, Kathy Wolfe Cooke, Chris and Joy Bledsoe Schroeder, John and Heather Bledsoe Anderson, Landon Anderson, Jim and Barbara Isaac Bledsoe, Marlene Wolfe Isaac, Audrey Schroeder, Ethan Murphy, Sarah Schroeder, Bryan Francis, Avery Myers, Scott and Carolyn Rothrock, Stephen and Karen Rothrock Armstrong, Brooklyn, Mason and Nolan Armstrong, Klay Dougherty, Erin Francis Myers, Annabelle and Emma Myers, Becky Francis, Tim Rothrock, Jameson and Alissa Bledsoe, Preston and Isabella Bledsoe, Eric and Tammie Wolfe Feiock, Reas Sater, Charlie J. Isaac, Neil and Amber Rothrock King, Camille and Caleb King, Michael and Russell Sheahan.
Next year the Wolfe Reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at Buffalo Trace Park at the Main Shelter House.
Providence students named Advanced Placement Scholars
Our Lady of Providence High School is pleased to announce that the College Board has recognized 39 seniors and recent graduates as AP Scholars in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement Program Exams taken in May 2021.
Earning the commendation of AP Scholar are seniors Sydney Allen of Jeffersonville, Maddie Beyl of Sellersburg, Allison Mercer of Jeffersonville, AJ Richards of New Albany, Nathan Ross of Jeffersonville, Ella Tichy of New Albany, David Wade of Sellersburg, and Aidan Welch of Greenville; and recent graduates Lauren Castleberry of New Albany, Jarrod Cox of Corydon, Olivia Fischer of Jeffersonville, Marcus Fuson of Clarksville, Luke Hesse of Floyds Knobs, Nicholas Hooper of Floyds Knobs, Emily Kemp of New Albany, Landon Kruer of Sellersburg, and Wilson Stemm IV of Floyds Knobs. The AP Scholar Award is for those students earning an average score of 3 or higher on a five-point scale on three or more AP exams taken.
Earning the commendation of AP Scholar with Honor Award are seniors Zach Applewhite of Floyds Knobs, Mercedes Benjamin of New Albany, and Hayden Vissing of New Albany; and recent graduates Sam Bowles of Sellersburg, Cai Celestin of New Albany, Miranda Harley of New Albany, and Brooklyn Stocksdale of New Albany. The AP Scholar with Honor Award is for those students earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
Earning the commendation of AP Scholar with Distinction Award are seniors Dallas Bonnet of Borden, Kaden Connin of New Albany, and Zach Van Wie of Clarksville; and recent graduates Aaron Burke of Sellersburg, W. Grant Dierking of Sellersburg, Abigail Hanlon of New Albany, Sophia Hottois of New Albany, Andrew Jones of Sellersburg, Kieran Kelly of New Albany, Rose Kempf of Jeffersonville, Allen Kruer of Floyds Knobs, Dominic LaDuke of New Albany, Monica Nokes of Jeffersonville, Logan Reisinger of New Albany, and Sean Wetzel of Sellersburg. The AP Scholar with Distinction Award is for those students earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and a 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Providence offers 10 AP courses in a variety of subjects in science, math, computer science, English, and social studies, as well as dual-credit courses in those subjects plus world language, business, and communications through Ivy Tech Community College and Advance College Project (ACP) via Indiana University Bloomington.
Kitties and Cocktail Halloween Edition
Animal Protection Association (APA) is one of the only all volunteer no-kill cat shelters in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area. Founded in 1999, APA is proud to be celebrating 22 years of saving lives.
To mark the event, APA is hosting Kitties and Cocktails at the Calumet Club – Halloween Edition. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 – 10 p.m., at the Calumet Club, 1614 E. Spring Street, New Albany.
The evening will feature complimentary appetizers by Chef Z and a cash bar. A Class Act DJs will keep the party hopping as guests enjoy a silent auction, live auction, door prizes and more. The highlight of the evening will be the Halloween Costume Contest. Adoptable cats will also be attending the event.
The cost is $45 per person or $320 for a table of eight and can be purchased at APA’s website www.apa-pets.org under the Events tab. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Some of the items in the silent auction include:
• Indianapolis 500 time trial tickets
• Cat themed jewelry from Kay Jewelers
• Dooney & Bourke handbag
• Nest Protect fire and carbon monoxide alarm
New items are coming in all the time so be sure to check out the latest silent auction items at APA’s Facebook page under the Kitties and Cocktails event.
Medical and maintenance expenses for APA’s furry friends are covered by donations, income from APA’s Thrift Store Purr-fect Treasures and special events like Kitties and Cocktails.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will go to help APA fulfill their mission to rescue and find homes for the forgotten cats and kittens in our area – the ones who are homeless, abandoned and mistreated. APA believes all cats deserve the chance to live, love and be loved. They give every treatable and savable cat the second chance it deserves.
Even if you can’t make it to Kitties and Cocktails at the Calumet, online donations are always welcome at https://www.apa-pets.org/
Weekend Events
Vintage Fire Museum Muster
Vintage Fire Museum’s annual Muster is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. A parade of fire trucks will begin at 11 a.m. on Spring Street from the Museum (706 Spring Street) south to Chestnut Street. Other fire departments and private owners are invited to bring their fire trucks and join in the parade. Assembly begins at 10:15 a.m.
From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., gather outside at the Museum (706 Spring Street) to purchase an economical hot dog lunch and to buy something at the “swap meet.” (No fee to set up a table and sell things.)
At 2 p.m. head to the Jeffersonville Riverfront to watch some of the fire trucks pump water far out into the river. Free, it’s special. Then head back to the Museum to take in anything you may have missed. Soft drinks and snacks will be available.
St. Luke’s to sponsor Oktoberfest
St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 329 Walnut St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an Oktoberfest, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the church.
The menu will be fresh homemade bratwurst and knockwurst with fried fish, green beans, German potato salad, au gratin potatoes, sauerkraut, breads and a selection of homemade pies, cakes, kuchens and strudels.
The meal is $10 with a discounted rate for children, first responders and service members. Dine-in or takeout will be available with plenty of outdoor seating.
St. Luke’s Country Store will be open for fall needs, homemade jams, jellies, candy, baked goods, homemade keepsakes and much more.
Farmers Markets
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square), New Albany.
Floyds Knobs
Floyds County Farmers Market in Floyds Knobs and New Albany has something for everyone.
Join the group Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next to Landmark Dental Care at 411 Lafollette Station off of Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119 or catch the group at the additional location at the OPTUM Health parking area at 4101 Technology Ave., New Albany, on Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Charlestown
Charlestown Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Sellersburg
Sellersburg Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg.
