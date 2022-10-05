FRIDAY EVENTS
St. Marks UCC Flea Market
St. Marks United Church of Christ, 222 E. Spring St., New Albany, is having its annual Harvest Homecoming Flea Market, Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More details can be found online at Facebook St. Marks UCC Harvest Homecoming Flea Market.
Meet and Greet the candidates
The Georgetown Lions Club will sponsor Meet and Greet the Candidates, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 Ind. 64, Georgetown.
An invitation is extended to all candidates running for public office in local, district and state campaigns.
The Georgetown Lions Club will serve chili with hot dogs, desserts and drinks for a donation only. All proceeds will benefit the Georgetown Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
Glasstoberfest Glass Invitational
The Opening Reception of “Glasstoberfest Glass Invitational” will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at Harrison County Arts, 113 E. Beaver Street, Corydon. The exhibit will continue through Nov. 12.
This is an exhibition of regional and local artists. Works in glass and works inspired by glass will be featured in the Invitational Gallery, including some vintage Zimmerman pieces. The Members’ Gallery will exhibit more than 25 new works by potter Carl DeGraaf, who is known for his unusual and unique items, and his uncommon surface textures or carvings. This show, “Forms, Functions, and Faces” will include clay faces and other unique pieces.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
This Friday, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to Clarksville, to preview this weekend’s monster truck event at KFC Yum Center in Louisville on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 8-9).
Free event for families at the Clarksville Walmart will feature a real monster truck onsite alongside fun, family activities, including Interactive Hot Wheels play zone, Hot Wheels Unleased gaming zone, Design your own monster truck contest, Hot Wheels bike test track and giveaways.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Chapel Hill Christian Church
Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Rd., Galena, will sponsor a bake sale with pies, cakes, breads, persimmon puddings, cookies and chili, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the church.
Class of '59 reunion
New Albany High School Class of 1959 will hold a 63-year class reunion, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at American Legion Post, 4530 Paoli Pike, New Albany. Registration fee is $10 at the door.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy.
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Join the discussion of natural ways to take care of our breasts and which essential oils can help. (Optional $5 Make & Take)
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park will sponsor a Full Moon Walk, Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 2.
SUNDAY EVENTS
DePauw Memorial United Methodist Church Homecoming
DePauw Memorial United Methodist Church, across from New Albany High School, will have a Homecoming Sunday on Sunday, Oct. 9. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ted Murphy, a former pastor at the church, will speak. A pitch-in dinner will follow. All are welcome to attend.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Wednesday Summer Farmers Market is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at downtown square.
OTHER EVENTS
Clarksville Historical Society
The Clarksville Historical Society will have a general meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. All who are interested in Clarksville history are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.Clarksville Historical Society
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women's monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Roosters, 1601 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. For more information call 502-296-4146.
St. Mary's Treasure Hunt
St. Mary’s, New Albany, annual treasures hunt featuring something for the entire family, Oct. 14 and 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in St. Joseph Hall and Trinity Hall, 420 E. Eighth Street, New Albany. Use the ramp in the back to enter.
Public Square Rosary: Come pray the Rosary on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Heritage Park, 704 E. Market Street. For more information, contact the Parish Office at 812-944-0417.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carryout, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
