Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information, contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyds Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
Managing Type 2 diabetes
Join a free program to manage Type 2 diabetes and improve your heart health. Get educational sessions, cooking demos, take-home meal boxes, lab tests, incentive gifts, and physical activity over a 12-week period, beginning Aug. 11. This program is provided through a partnership between Floyd Memorial Foundation and Purdue Extension Service. Pre-registration is required. Call or email Katie Davidson, Purdue Extension Community Wellness Coordinator, at 812 670-5025 davidskm@purdue.edu.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two toddler storytimes in August at its Clarksville location. They will be on Thursday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning and fun, plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 at the K of C Hall. The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Blood Drive
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Aug 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 8290 Hwy. 403 Charlestown. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign-up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code JCLDSNA.
Music at the American Legion
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of live music with “The Jukebox Band” Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. to midnight at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will devote an hour to “Starting and Running a Community Book or Blessing Box” with Jinn Bugg and Angie Vittitow, Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Little Free Libraries and Blessing Boxes/Little Free Pantries are popular ways to connect with and give back to the community. Have you ever wondered how to start a Little Library or Pantry in your neighborhood?
Do you have questions about how to keep these sharing boxes stocked, or wonder what problems or challenges you might encounter and need some tips for solving these problems? Have you already started a sharing box and need ideas about getting the community more involved?
Learn about Little Free Libraries and Blessing Boxes/Little Free Pantries from neighbors Jinn Bugg and Angie Vittitow. Jinn has eight years of experience stewarding a Little Free Library of Distinction in Old Clarksville. She also co-organizes a Facebook group with over 2,000 members. This group helps connect people who want to donate to sharing boxes with people who want to use little libraries and little pantries. Angie Vittitow helped establish a local little free pantry and book-sharing box at Howard Park Christian Church. These neighbors look forward to sharing their experiences and resources with you and answering your questions.
Thanks to One Vision Credit Union, a Blessing Box is now at the Jeffersonville location next to the outside book drop. A donation bin is available in the lobby for those interested in donating items.
Reflections on the crisis in Europe
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Friday, Aug. 12, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch location,) to listen to special guest Maria Bucur. She is the John W. Hill Professor of East European History at Indiana University, Bloomington.
In Bucur’s research and teaching, her focus is on European history in the modern period, especially social and cultural developments in Eastern Europe, with a special interest in Romania. Her current research project focuses on developing a platform for studying the history of disabilities in Eastern Europe. She has taught courses on the idea of Europe, film and history, memory and war, gender in Modern Europe, comparative feminisms, and communism in Europe.
Bucur received her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in 1996. She is the published author of 10 books, three of which were co-edited. Her most recent one is The Nation’s Gratitude: War and Citizenship in Romania after World War I (2022). Q&A will follow the presentation.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch) location
Using essential oils can help support your child’s health and mind. Most children need extra help focusing, studying, sleeping, and staying healthy during the school year. Learn how to use essential oils safely and which ones will help your child the most. (Optional: $5 Make and Take)
Virtual gardening program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a virtual program on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon with Terri Talarek King. King, who resides near Verne, IN in Knox County, is a naturalist, educator, and writer. According to King, her “greatest joy is observing the natural world and helping others to find their connections to it.”
Potager is the French term for a kitchen garden. Taken literally, it translates as “for the soup pot.” It is derived from the process of gathering pot herbs for the soup or potage. Potager gardens are said to be as pleasing to the eye as the palate and traditionally combine attractive edibles with floral medleys.
Pre-registration is requested for this event. Once you have registered, a Zoom link to join the program will be sent to you. For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Candidate Meet & Greet
Clark County Republican Women will host a Candidate Meet & Greet on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. at Parnell Training Center, 301 Lewman Court, Jeffersonville, in the River Ridge Complex.
Scheduled speakers are Ryan Lynch, Clark County Clerk Candidate; Butch Love, Clark County Assessor; Darci Schiller, Clark County Council Dist #2 Candidate and Brian Lenfert, Clark County Council Dist #3 Candidate.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be Saturday, Aug. 13. The special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. This is the final Family Fun Night of the season. Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to a free square dance, Saturday, Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. on Trail 5.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be “From Bison to Blueway: Transforming a Storied Landscape into Origin Park.”
A project of River Heritage Conservancy, Origin Park will be a 430-acre regional park along the Ohio River below the Falls. This land has many stories to tell, from its rich natural history to the cultural events that have shaped the region over centuries. Discover how these stories are informing the park’s master plan and projects now underway.
Library rules remain the same, you may wear a mask, but not required.
For more information contact Sue Koetter, President at 812-294-4080 or on her cell at 502-386-8885.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.