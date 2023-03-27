A Day of Outdoor Learning Fun
Join The Floyd County 4-H for a day of outdoor fun. Participants will get to learn hands-on with animals and plants gaining knowledge about the ecosystems right here in your backyards. The special day will be Wednesday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 7-12, at Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. Program fee is $15. Come dressed to be outside all day and wear appropriate footwear.
The Working Hungry: Film Screening and Discussion
The Floyd County Library and Purdue Extension will host a film screening and discussion in the Central Library Auditorium on Wednesday, March 29 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. This screening will feature the newly released documentary “The Working Hungry.” In the 30-minute film, you will hear the stories of three families, and through them, the voices of more than 700,000 people across the state of Indiana who are food insecure. Most of these are working families, and their hunger is hidden from those around them.
Following the film, there will be a discussion on food insecurity in our community and ways the community can help. This film is brought to you by The Indy Hunger Network, and registration is appreciated. Interested individuals can register for this film screening event by going to nafclibrary.libcal.com.
Spring Crafternoon
The Clarksville Library will host Spring Crafternoon on Thursday, March 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Join Mrs. Q for an hour of creative crafting. Enjoy all things Spring as you create one-of-a-kind water bead stress balls and dragonfly magnets, and learn how to weave a rainbow. This program is for youth in grades K-5, and a parent must accompany youth in grades K-2. Registration is required. To register or for more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar
Chef University: Breakfast Edition
Youth will prepare a recipe designed to help them learn a new cooking technique, science skill and learn about nutrition during a program sponsored by Floyd County 4-H. After working as a team to prepare their recipe, youth will taste their creations. All participants will receive a cookbook. The event will be Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 3-8. Program fee is $20.
The event will take place at the Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany.
For more information and to register for any of the programs, contact the Purdue Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1 at
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor an Evening of Music with Canyon Wolf Band, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, March 31, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Book It Bowling
Join The Floyd County Library and Jeffersonville Township Public Library for Book It Bowling on Saturday, April 1 from noon to 2 p.m. at Strike & Spare at 511 Little League Blvd, Clarksville. Prove your talents on the lanes as you hang out with other adults and library staff. Five lanes will be provided free for one hour. Each participant will need $4.45, plus tax, for their shoe rental. This event is for adults only.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10324668 or call (812) 944-8464.
Free Health Program
Purdue Floyd County Extension Service is offering a Food as Medicine Program to learn about type 2 diabetes management and chronic heart disease prevention. During this free 12-week program you will receive lab data, cooking demonstrations with samples, and food boxes with recipes to take home. Participants also get incentive items to help address their own health barriers.
Contact Purdue Community Wellness Coordinator Katie Davidson at 812-670-5025 to see if this program is right for you. Registration is required and income guidelines will apply. Classes meet on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning April 4.
Youth Master Gardener Classes
The Georgetown Optimist Club Youth Master Gardener classes still have a few openings, $30, ages 8-12 years, meets Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, June 5-July 17.
Sign up at www.sunnysidemg.org/ymg or contact Kathy Strecker for more information at 502-593-6027.
