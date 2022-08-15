Collecting for flood victims
ASB Custom Homes will collect supplies for Eastern Kentucky residents affected by recent flooding, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Indiana University Southeast in the Evergreen East parking lot. Lunch will be provided to those who donate while supplies last.
ASB has confirmed the following items are needed: nonperishable food, pet food, electrolyte drinks (ie. Gatorade, Liquid I.V.), baby formula, diapers, toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, shampoo, feminine products, toilet paper, hand soap), cleaning supplies, (Pine Sol, wipes, rags, bath towels/wash cloths, disinfectant wipes), cleaning tools (brooms, squeegees, shovels, etc.), blankets, first aid kits, reading glasses, over-the-counter medicine (ie. Infant Tylenol, adult Tylenol, etc.)
Art of the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Sellersburg Craft Market
Sellersburg Craft Market will be Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kingdom Life Church, 11515 U.S. 31, Sellersburg. Part of the Sellersburg Craft Markets collection, enjoy shopping from local crafters, makers and vendors inside Life Center of Kingdom Life Church. More than 75 booths with unique items and gifts to kick off the fall season.
American Legion luncheon
Sellersburg American Legion Auxiliary will sponsor a country fried steak luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. The charge is $11 per person.
America’s largest Salamander
America’s Largest Salamander, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Golf Scramble
Animal Protection Association (APA) is hosting the Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble Sunday, Aug. 21, at Wooded View Golf Course, 2404 Greentree North, Clarksville. This event helps raise operating funds for the cat shelter at 702 E. 11th Street in Jeffersonville.
Check-in for the scramble begins at noon with a 1 p.m. start. Lunch will be served before play begins. The $110 per player entry fee includes golf, cart, lunch and prizes. Players could win a 2022 Ford Ecosport in a Hole In One contest sponsored by Jim O’Neal Ford.
For registration and sponsorship forms, please contact Linda Keith at k.linda.f@gmail.com. If you can’t make it to the golf scramble, online donations are always welcome at http://www.apa-pets.org.
The Depot Sunday series
Check out The Depot hosted by Upland on Sundays from 2 p.m. — 6 p.m. Enjoy award-winning Upland craft beer, check out the local craft vendors, listen to live music, and grab a local bite from the food trucks.
Bring your lawn chairs or picnic blankets and make it an afternoon with the family at The Depot Sunday Series at 701 Michigan Avenue in Downtown Jeffersonville.
Town Hall address
Learn about the ways Southern Indiana organizations are addressing poverty in the community during the next “A More Perfect Union” Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
This town hall will focus on poverty in the community and will feature a panel of professionals from organizations that serve Southern Indiana. The discussion will highlight factors that contribute to poverty, the realities of poverty in the community, and how local organizations assist those in need.
Community members will have an opportunity to learn about these actions and get to know the organizations and their representatives. A Q&A session with panelists will follow.
This town hall is part of the “A More Perfect Union” series, which is made possible through a grant from the Indiana Humanities in cooperation with the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call (812) 944-8464.
Sellersburg Celebrates
Sellersburg Celebrates will open Thursday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 27, at Silver Creek Township Park, 201 N. Fern St., Sellersburg.
Hours are Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.
Touch-A-Truck
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its annual Touch-A-Truck event Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. New this year is “Quiet 30” from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a sensory-friendly 30 minutes without flashing lights or loud, disturbing noises to accommodate visitors who may find such things unsettling.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Touch-A-Truck has become an annual summer/fall tradition for the residents of Clarksville. The program has provided kids with the opportunity to observe the cool vehicles on the road. Children will be able to explore vehicles of all kinds and meet the people who help to construct, protect, and serve Clarksville and the surrounding areas at this free event.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown is “Encanto.”
Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Live Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, will sponsor an evening of live music, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Art Near Speed Park
Enjoy shopping from local artists and crafters inside the Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg, (next to Speed Memorial Park). The two-day event will be Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Community Yard Sale
The annual Clarksville Community Yard Sale will be Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Free to shop, $20 rental fee per booth space, which includes two parking spots at the Little League Park’s parking lot (one spot for your booth and one spot to park your car by your booth). Commercial and food vendors are not permitted. The event will carry on rain or shine. Set-up for vendors begins at 7 a.m. Shoppers are not permitted until 8 a.m.
Outer Fossil Bed Hike
Digging the Past will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville (river level permitting, rugged hike).
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 27, at the center. The theme will be Cactus handprint plant activity.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Community Music Alliance
Free house concert at Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany, 7 p. m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, featuring Definitely Pinwheels. All are welcome to attend.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Fall Book Babies registration
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System would like children and parents to know that they can begin registering for the Fall Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months), Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in September and October beginning Sept. 12.
• Fall Book Babies — Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 10 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
• Tot-Time— Charlestown Library, Mondays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.; Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
• Storytime — New Washington Library – Mondays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Sellersburg Library – Tuesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Henryville Library – Tuesdays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Charlestown Library – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Borden Library – Fridays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for for more information or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337; Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493; Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
