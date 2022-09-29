SATURDAY EVENTS
Medicare 101
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program,”Medicare 101: The Basics” on Saturday and again on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you have questions about Medicare? Join local, licensed agent Larry Isom for a Medicare Basics presentation on either or both dates. These sessions are an excellent opportunity to learn more about Medicare plans, processes, enrollment, and coverage, especially for those just turning 65 or if you’re already a Medicare beneficiary and could use a refresher! Time will be allowed for a question-and-answer period after each presentation.
Local Author Meet and Greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a special hour with Bob Hill, a former Louisville Courier-Journal columnist, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
During his 33 years at the Courier-Journal, Hill wrote more than 4,000 columns and feature stories, including 10 books. The subject matter in these books ranged from gardening to true crime to baseball and basketball history. One of his books was “Double Jeopardy.” Published in 1995, it took a critical look at the American criminal justice system and the case against Mel Ignatow, who was acquitted of the murder of his fiancée Brenda Schaefer.
During this program, Hill will focus on a soon-to-be-released book about David Jones, the co-founder of Humana. After his presentation, he will sign copies of an earlier book he published, a collection of his columns from the Courier-Journal. The book sells for $10; only cash will be accepted.
Clarksville Library hosting Hoosier True Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Clarksville Branch) will host Hoosier True Crime on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This program will examine wild and notorious cases of True Crime in the Hoosier State. We will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion with their own thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adult audiences only.
SUNDAY EVENTS
First Presbyterian offers Blessing of the Animals
Area residents are invited to bring animals they love to a Blessing of the Animals at First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville at 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will take place outdoors, near the playground at the church, 222 Walnut St.
“The service emphasizes celebrating the bond of love and respect that animals have with their owners, and that humans have with all of creation,” Rev. Eric Wright of First Presbyterian Church said.
For the safety of animals and people, all animals should be restrained – on a leash or in a carrier, for example. Donations are not expected, and casual dress is encouraged.
In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors.
Zero Gravity Movie Screening
At noon Sunday, GE Appliances invites the public to a free showing of the documentary “Zero Gravity” at Kentucky Science Center.
A limited number of tickets are available for each free screening. Reserve yours tickets through the Kentucky Science Center.
Fried Chicken Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a fried chicken dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sunday at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
The Friday Night of Music for October is Oct. 7 Matt Williams and Oct. 21, Dean Heckel. The music events are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The post will sponsor an Early Bird Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 29. Social hour will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with dinner starting at 6 p.m. The auxiliary is providing pulled pork barbeque along with sides.
Special event of music and inspiration
Songwriter and musician Sarah Hart is one of the leading figures in Catholic contemporary music today. She will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Albany, 1752 Scheller Lane, for two evenings of “Love and Renewal: A Special Event of Music and Inspiration” Sunday and Monday, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The evening events will be dynamic presentations featuring song, storytelling, and prayer — part concert, part captivating speaker, and part quiet introspection. These entertaining and insightful evenings will have something valuable for all ages to take away. There is no need to sign up, and each evening is free of charge to attend. All are welcome, regardless of parish or church affiliation.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmers Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Jewelry Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a Jewelry Making Craft Class with Jewelry Artist Kelly Avery-Boyd, Monday, Oct. 3, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this 90-minute class.
The focus of this class will be on necklaces, and each jewelry-making kit will run between $20 and $35. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Clarksville Library hosting family movie for Hispanic Heritage month
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Clarksville Branch) will host a family movie in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This family event will include an all ages craft, movie and children’s book giveaway. Join an evening of fun celebrating Hispanic Heritage.
Clarksville Library hosting LEGO Beyond the Build
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Clarksville Branch) will host LEGO Beyond the Build on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is for kids in grades K-5 who can’t get enough of LEGOS . Participants will go beyond building with bricks to playing games, making crafts, and even coding. Some activities include making a friendship bracelet, designing your own unique LEGO figure, and creating a LEGO landscape using stickers. Participants will also get a LEGO workbook to take home and two free games that they can play and keep. Registration is required for this event.
Cover Crops workshop
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and Purdue Extension are teaming up to offer a 3-hour workshop on cover crops. The workshop will take place on Wednesday Oct. 5 from 9 a.n. to noon at the Clark County Fairgrounds Community Building, 9608 Hwy. 62, Charlestown.
Cover crops are plants grown to scavenge nutrients, prevent soil erosion and nutrient run-off, decrease pest and disease pressure, as well as create habitats for wildlife and pollinators. Some cover crops are short-lived (30 days) while others are meant to live for several years before being removed and planted to a new crop. Participants will discover some of the benefits of cover crops, determine how to select cover crops based on their goals, and learn how to establish, maintain, and terminate cover crops. The workshop will also provide details on local cost-share funding opportunities.
For those individuals who hold a Private Pesticide Applicator’s license, PARP and CCH credits will be available. The fees for PARP credits have been waived thanks to sponsorship by the Indiana Soybean Alliance and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.
You can register online (https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_abEHofzMEYl8hGS ) or on the day of the workshop between 9-9:30 a.m. For questions or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Heidi Potter—Purdue Extension Clark County—at hlpotter@purdue.edu or 812-256-4591.
Agenda:
9:00-9:30 a.m. — Registration
9:30-10:30 a.m. — The “How To” of Establishment and Management—NRCS District Conservationist
10:30 a.m. — Cover crops Q&A and a video from sponsor
11 a.m. — Cost-share Opportunities for Planting Cover Crops—SWCD Watershed Coordinator
11:30 a.m. — PARP Topic—Fertilizer Application Regulations—Purdue Extension
St. Marks UCC Flea Market
St. Marks United Church of Christ, 222 E. Spring St., New Albany, is having its annual Harvest Homecoming Flea Market, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More details can be found online at Facebook St. Marks UCC Harvest Homecoming Flea Market.
Drink & Draw at the Carnegie Center
Drink & Draw at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany. Every Drink & Draw at the Carnegie will feature a guided, live figure drawing session in the Carnegie galleries from 6 to 8 p.m. The upcoming event is Thursday, Oct. 6. Open to all levels.
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The October meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will be held Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Vic McCauley, R.P.L.S. will present: Early Man's Venture to the Falls of the Ohio Region. Vic will present a sweeping history of the Falls region from a surveyor’s perspective.
Welcome back to face-to-face meetings in the newly renovated Floyd County Library Auditorium!
Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m. during a brief social interaction period. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be door prizes!
Visit the society’s web site at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule, and access to past meeting programs.
Respond to: info@FallsGenealogy.org
Meet and Greet the candidates
The Georgetown Lions Club will sponsor Meet and Greet the Candidates, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 IN 64, Georgetown.
An invitation is extended to all candidates running for public office in local, district and state campaigns.
The Georgetown Lions Club will serve chili with hot dogs, desserts and drinks for a donation only. All proceeds will benefit the Georgetown Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
Class of ‘59 reunion
New Albany High School Class of 1959 will hold a 63-year class reunion, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at American Legion Post, 4530 Paoli Pike, New Albany.
Registration fee is $10 at the door.
Chapel Hill Christian Church
Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Rd., Galena, will sponsor a bake sale with pies, cakes, breads, persimmon puddings, cookies and chili, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the church.
Watershed Improvement Project
The 14-Mile Creek Watershed Improvement Project is offering to reimburse registration fees for landowners in the watershed who attend upcoming workshops, field days and seminars on conservation and best management practices.
David Trotter, the Watershed Coordinator for the project, says all an eligible person has to do to be reimbursed for attending an approved workshop is to submit a receipt for their paid registration fees and verification from the workshop host(s) that they attended the workshop(s). There is no limit to the number of workshops a person may attend and no limit to the number of family members who can receive the reimbursement. Reimbursement requests are to be submitted to the Clark County SWCD (9608 Hwy. 62, Charlestown, IN 47111) by Dec. 1, 2022.
Following is a list of approved workshops, field days and seminars that are eligible for the registration reimbursement:
• Oct. 8, 2022 – Purdue Fencing School; 1– 6 p.m.; Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center; Dubois, IN
• Oct. 26 or 27, 2022 – Kentucky Grazing Conference, “Profitable Grazing Systems from the Soil Up”; same program both days; 7:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.;
• Oct. 26 – Leitchfield, KY; Oct. 27 – Winchester, KY
• Nov. 1 or 3, 2022 – Kentucky Fencing School; same program both days; 7:30 a.m. – late afternoon; Nov. 1 – Lebanon, KY; Nov. 3 – Manchester, KY
• Nov. 4, 2022 – Conservation Tillage Meeting; 8 – 11:30 a.m.; Lawrenceburg, IN
To learn more about pre-registration requirements for these events and the registration fee reimbursement contact David Trotter at david.trotter@in.nacdnet.net or 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy.
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Join us as we discuss natural ways to take care of our breasts and which essential oils can help. (Optional $5 Make & Take)
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their furry companions.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
DePauw Methodist Church Homecoming
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Homecoming Sunday on Sunday, Oct. 9. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ted Murphy, a former pastor at the church, will speak. A pitch in dinner will follow. All are welcome to attend.
Clarksville Historical Society
The Clarksville Historical Society will have a general meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. All who are interested in Clarksville history are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.