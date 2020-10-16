ISP Sellersburg Master Trooper honored
Master Trooper Wilbur Turner was recently honored by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter for 40 years of service to the Indiana State Police and to the citizens of Indiana.
Before his appointment as an Indiana State Trooper on July 6, 1980, Turner attended John Adams High School in his hometown of South Bend. After high school, Turner served two years in the U.S. Marines as a truck driver assigned to the 1st Tank Battalion in Camp Pendleton, CA. After graduation from the state police academy, Turner was assigned to the Sellersburg Post. Although he first wanted to be stationed closer to home, Turner said the people, weather and beauty of the area changed his mind.
In his 40 years as a state police officer in southern Indiana, Turner has worked as an undercover officer, an accident reconstructionist, Tactical Intervention Platoon team member, and field training officer. He is now a defensive tactics instructor. Turner also was for 10 years a gaming agent when troopers were assigned to Indiana casinos.
Turner lives in Floyd County and is the father of three children and two step-children.
Meet the judicial candidates in Floyd County
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the Floyd County Bar Association will livestream a special event, open to the public, to introduce the candidates seeking to be judges of Floyd County Superior Courts No. 1 and 2. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on Facebook.com/FCBAofIndiana/. The candidates will briefly introduce themselves and discuss why they are seeking a judicial seat. After introductions, each candidate will answer a series of questions regarding qualifications, experience, and goals. The event will be moderated by Judge Terrance Cody. If you have questions you would like considered, email Secretary/Treasurer, Katherine E. Tapp.
Genealogy Program to focus on early New England settlers
Diane Stepro, Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian, will explain about a variety of free resources for researching a family’s early New England settlers, especially Puritans, Pilgrims, and the peoples they enslaved. Native American nations, and, much later, French settlements occupied New England long before the English came to the area. Since many Puritans and Pilgrims migrated to the Ohio Valley in the 19th Century, several local residents have researched their families’ connections to these early New England groups.
The presentation will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29 via Zoom. It is recommended for teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5641.
‘By the Fireside Gardening Talks’
Clark County Extension will offer online gardening classes this fall and winter to help gardeners prepare for next season. Join the online gardening discussions at 7 p.m. each night, dubbed “By the Fireside Gardening Talks.”
These are a series of three Zoom classes in November and December this year, and January of next year:
• Nov. 12, 2020: Getting ready for your garden — Vegetable nursery management. This class will take participants through the basics required to raise a successful vegetable nursery at home
• Dec. 10, 2020: How to start your garden early and end late. This class will teach you how to start your garden early and extend its life into late fall.
• Jan. 14, 2021: Gardening tips for successful gardening. A lot of your success in gardening is determined by knowledge of the when, what and how to grow vegetables. Important among the activities are pest and disease management, fertilizer application and, supplemental irrigation. This class will take participants through how to use the right inputs and rates and the proper timing of input application to be successful.
Because these are Zoom sessions, registration and a computer or phone is required to participate. Call Clark County Extension to register or send your request to skafari@purdue.edu. An email address is required during registration.
There is $5 fee per class. Write the check to “Clark County Extension” and mail it in before the first class starts. You only pay for classes you are interested in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.