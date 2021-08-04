Resources for start-up businesses
Indiana University Southeast is partnering with the Floyd County Redevelopment Commission to provide resources for small start-up businesses in Southern Indiana.
The commission will provide office space for faculty providing professional services and programming for Floyd County’s Science Technology Engineering Arts Math (STEAM) Engine Accelerator Program at Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus — a 60-acre business area that is expected to bring 400 new jobs in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields to Southern Indiana over the next decade.
“Floyd County is excited about our new collaboration with Indiana University Southeast to promote, grow and develop small businesses in Southern Indiana,” said Bob Woosley, president of the Floyd County Redevelopment Commission.
“The STEAM Engine Incubator and Accelerator program will offer entrepreneurs opportunities to create and grow their ideas, innovations and businesses. This is a significant moment in the development of the county’s innovation hub, Novaparke. We look forward to working with Indiana University Southeast in this endeavor.”
The commission will also provide funding for faculty and associated services with the accelerator programming, including one-on-one consultations, seminars, start-up weekend programming and other related programming.
“This collaborative effort will only continue to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Floyd County and the region. We are looking forward to the development of the accelerator program to assist local business growth. It will have a significant impact on our community and the local economy,” said Don Lopp, director of Operations and Planning in Floyd County.
In exchange, IU Southeast will provide faculty-led presentations centered on topics in entrepreneurship, and faculty members and students will serve as consultants for several selected businesses each year. IU Southeast will also host entrepreneurship pitch competitions for IU Southeast students.
“We are very excited to be part of Novaparke,” said David Eplion, dean of the School of Business. “One of the primary strategic goals of the IU Southeast School of Business is to help stimulate economic growth and employment opportunities in our region. Novaparke will be a critical resource in facilitating that growth.
“At present, there are many in our community who have innovative business ideas, but they are not sure how to get started. Our faculty and students are looking forward to working with these budding entrepreneurs by providing them with the business expertise they need to help turn their dreams into a reality.”
5 O'clock Network in August
Centra Credit Union will host 5 O'clock Network on Aug. 19 for 1st One Southern Indiana. The mission of 1st One Southern Indiana is to help businesses thrive in the Southern Indiana and Metro area.
RSVP now for the 5 O'clock Network. This month's event will be at Centra Credit Union at 2150 State Street in New Albany. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is free for 1st One Southern Indiana members and $25 for future members. Enjoy great fun, food and networking.
Gretchen Ragains new Floyd deputy prosecutor
Gretchen Ragains has joined the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office and will work in the role of deputy prosecutor. Prosecutor Chris Lane announced the hiring and said Ragains will oversee criminal cases in Superior Court 3. Ragains will handle a full range of cases from misdemeanors to all levels of felonies.
"We are grateful to have Gretchen Ragains join our team at the Prosecutor's Office. She brings a passion for serving the public and her experience will be an asset to the judicial system in Floyd County as we work to promote justice for victims and families," said Prosecutor Chris Lane.
A lifelong Hoosier, Ragains is passionate about courtroom advocacy. A New Albany resident, Ragains said she welcomes the opportunity to make her community a better place and is looking forward to taking on her new responsibilities.
Most recently, Ragains worked as a Louisville Metro Public Defender. In that role, she conducted legal research involving complex issues related to health care law and provided legal support to clientele, many of whom were military veterans.
A 2012 graduate of Indiana University at Bloomington, she majored in Spanish and minored in human resources management. Ragains graduated from the University of Louisville School of Law in 2016.
