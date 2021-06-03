Local Physician Honored
John Clayton, MD, general surgery, was honored Tuesday by representatives of EndoGastric Solutions for reaching a significant milestone. Clayton was recognized for treating more than 300 patients suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with the TIF procedure for reflux.
TIF stands for Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication and has been used since 2007 to treat patients with typical and atypical symptoms of GERD. TIF is a less invasive option to manage GERD symptoms and improve patients’ quality of life and has proven durable and consistent long-term.
Clayton began performing the TIF procedure in 2011 and his experience places him in the top 10% of all physicians trained on this procedure.
“I’ve been using the TIF procedure to treat GERD patients because patients can generally avoid common side effects associated with traditional surgery,” Clayton said. “My patients report similar outcomes to the published data —most are off their PPI medications and have improved quality of life survey scores.”
If you suffer from symptoms like heartburn, regurgitation, chronic cough and the symptoms are interfering with your quality of life, contact Baptist Health Medical Group general surgery, 812-949-5575.
Quality of Place — Pathway to Progress Grant Program
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana will open its new Quality of Place — Pathways to Progress grant-making program, which supports initiatives aimed at improving the region’s quality of place. Opening day is scheduled for Thursday, July 1.
Beginning July 1, 2021, interested nonprofits serving residents of Clark and Floyd Counties will have the opportunity to submit an Idea Application for their grant proposal. Selected organizations will be invited to submit a full proposal.
In their Idea Application, successful applicants should identify a target population, describe the priority result they expect, consider promising approaches that work to accomplish their objectives, identify indicators of success, and demonstrate the capacity needed to be successful in fulfilling their grant proposal.
The new Pathways to Progress grant-making program will focus on serving people with the least access to safe, high-quality public places and amenities, typically those who have low incomes and/or who have transportation or mobility challenges or physical and/or mental differences.
For these populations, the Foundation will work with nonprofit partners to improve:
• Both real and perceived safety of existing amenities (greenspaces, parks, playgrounds, rivers, etc.)
• Safe and affordable access to the amenities (trails, public/shared transit, etc.)
• Environmental quality and sustainability of those amenities
• Use of the areas to increase physical activity — which will improve health outcomes, such as obesity and other health risks.
Applications will be accepted electronically through 3 p.m. on July 30. If selected, full proposals would be due by 3 p.m. on Aug. 31, with grantee notification taking place by mid-September. For more information on the Foundation’s Pathways to Progress Grants, or to fill out an Idea Application, go to www.CFSouthernIndiana.com.
St. Marks Golf Scramble
St. Marks United Church of Christ in New Albany will host its 3rd Annual Golf Scramble Friday, June 18 at Chariot Run Golf Course in Laconia, IN. Registration starts at 11 a.m., lunch at 12 noon and Tee-time at 1 p.m.
The cost is $75 per player, $300 per team of four, which includes box lunch, practice balls, cart and green fees plus a free commemorative team photo via email. Hole sponsorship is available beginning at $50.
The proceeds from this event will go toward helping to support missions at St. Marks UCC.
The event will feature prizes (1st place team — double the entry fee per player, 2nd place team — entry fee per player, 3rd place team —promotional items, closest to pin-entry fee, straightest drive-entry fee). There also will be mulligans, a putting contest and a silent auction.
For more information and registration form, contact Katrin at STMARKSFR@YAHOO.COM.
Advanced Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative
Southern Indiana Works and partners Ivy Tech, One Southern Indiana, and Prosser Career Education Center are launching the Southern Indiana Advanced Manufacturing Pipeline initiative, which is designed to build a pipeline of qualified skilled workers prepared to enter and advance in a manufacturing career.
The pipeline begins with assessing candidates for basic skills and employment barriers and matches them with a Workone Career Coach. From there, candidates are provided with remediation to ensure they have reached a level of employability skills that will allow them to be successful in a full-time manufacturing job.
These skills are validated by the ACT WorkKeys exam. After the WorkKeys National Career Readiness certificate, candidates will enter a short-term certification course that will result in becoming a Certified Production Technician (MSSC CPT+ Skill Boss), providing them with a number of manufacturing essential skills.
“Skill Boss,” a new addition to the MSSC training program, is a computer-controlled machine that will allow for a more hands-on training experience for all participants.
The final phase of the pipeline program places the skilled candidate into an Earn and Learn opportunity at one of the regional employer partners where they will be trained to the specific needs of the employer and provided a career path.
Southern Indiana Works is partnering now with employers Cimtech Inc., GKN Sinter Metals, Graphic Packaging, Niagara Bottling Company, Silver Creek Leather, and W.M. Kelley to host Earn and Learn opportunities for candidates.
Interested individuals are encouraged to attend a one-hour information session June 16 at 11 a.m. or June 17 at 4 p.m. RSVP is required.
To RSVP for a session or for questions about becoming a pipeline regional employer partner, contact Kathy Erdman by phone 812-941-6440 or email kerdman@dwd.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.