Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221, Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany, will offer the first Friday Fish Fry for 2023 on Jan. 6. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. All seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund Special Olympics of Indiana. Call (812) 944-0891.
Clarksville Library hosts Beyond Hoosier Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This program will examine a wild and notorious case of True Crime in the United States. We will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion with their thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content discussed, this program is for adults.
Cool Mountain Theatre
The Cool Mountain Theater and St. John Presbyterian Church presents “Amahl And The Night Visitors” on Saturday and Sunday Jan. 7 and 8 at 6 p.m. at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany. In lieu of an admission fee, bring a food item to donate to the Hope Southern Indiana Food Pantry.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
A Conservation About Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join us on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a Conversation about Books.
Join us for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off-topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Financial Planning Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join us on Tuesdays, Jan. 10 and 24, from 11 a.m. – noon, at the Jeffersonville location for the first two out of four in a series of Financial Planning Classes with Ashley Rose Schneider, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.
In the Foundations of Investing Seminar on Jan. 10, learn the key features of bonds, stocks, and mutual funds. This educational program is for someone who is either new to investing or needs a refresher course. As a participant, you will learn the importance of developing a strategy, the impact of asset allocation, and the influence of inflation on your long-term goals.
In the Retirement by Design Seminar on Jan. 24, find out what you should be doing to prepare for retirement. This session illustrates how you can help translate your vision for retirement into tangible goals. Whether you are simply 10 or 40 years away from retirement, you will learn investment strategies to help design the ideal retirement you want.

Stay tuned for next month's events when Sessions 3 and 4 will be held on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21, from 11 a.m. – noon.
Stay tuned for next month’s events when Sessions 3 and 4 will be held on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21, from 11 a.m. – noon.
Toddler Time
Clarksville library hosting toddler time The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytimes on Thursday, Jan. 12, and Jan. 26, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun-plus some movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Author to speak about new book
Author to speak about new book The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join us at our Jeffersonville location on Friday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. – noon for an intellectually engaging hour, especially for historians, history buffs, or Civil War aficionados.
A new book by Carl Kramer entitled “Civil War Generals of Indiana” was recently released. It culminates in a project that began when he was a freshman at Silver Creek High School during the Civil War Centennial commemoration. From his early interest to the recent publication of this important book spans 60 years.
In addition to being a local author, Kramer wears many hats, including that of a historian and the founder of Kramer Associates. In “Civil War Generals of Indiana,” he writes about 121 generals, of which 44 were full Union, one was Confederate, 62 were brevet, and 14 were state-service generals.
Kramer’s book will be available for signing/purchase after the presentation at the cost of $26 (cash or check only).
Pre-K and Kindergarten open house
The NAFCS Pre-K and Kindergarten Open House is on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tour the school, meet the teachers, and enjoy a snack in the cafeteria any time during the open house.
Have an incoming kindergarten student? Enroll on the spot to reserve your child’s place! Every elementary school will be open for this event. Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023. Incoming pre-K students must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2023.
Open house locations are Fairmont, Floyds Knobs, Georgetown, Grant Line, Green Valley, Mt. Tabor, S. Ellen Jones, and Slate Run.
Meal Planning and Budgeting
Join Purdue Extension for a food budgeting and meal planning workshop that will give you tips and tools to eat better on a budget. Topics: couponing, food waste, portion control, unit pricing, and meal planning and budgeting. Participants will get to sample a budget-friendly recipe after the class. Registration is required. Register from the calendar on the website: www.clarkco.lib.in.us or by calling 812-256-3337.
Henryville Library: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.
Sellersburg Library: Thursday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Retirement Seminar
In the Retirement by Design Seminar on Jan. 24, find out what you should be doing to prepare for retirement. This session illustrates how you can help translate your vision for retirement into tangible goals. Whether you are simply 10 or 40 years away from retirement, you will learn investment strategies to help design the ideal retirement you want.
Stay tuned for next month’s events when Sessions 3 and 4 will be held on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21, from 11 a.m. – noon.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Crocheting classes are back
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you will never forget! Of course, you may still need to fine-tune your skills occasionally. Join us at the Jeffersonville Library on Saturdays, Jan. 14 and 28, from noon – 2 p.m. if you want to learn how to crochet or improve your skills.
Joyce Ellis, our instructor, would like for each participant to bring with them to the class a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Don’t fret; if you miss these classes, there will be many more opportunities to learn how to crochet in 2023!
On Friday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Essential oil class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join us on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library for our essential oils class with Sarah Lundy.
Our metabolic health plays a huge role in weight loss. Learn about metabolic health and how you can have the power to manage the following: brain fog, glucose spikes, low energy, sleep, weight, saggy skin, mood swings, and food and sugar cravings!
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others are a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their furry companions.
For more information on this or other programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Improve Your Health{div}Improve your health by joining the email-based Get Walk Indiana program through Purdue Extension Service at no charge.{/div} {div}Emails with walking information and motivational messages start Jan. 23, so register by Jan. 20. To join email Janet Steffens, jsteffens@purdue.edu.{/div} {div}Get 2 emails per week for the first month, and 1 per week for the next 8 weeks. Reduce your risks for heart disease and diabetes.{/div} {div}Feel energized and get social by inviting friends to join and walk.{/div} {div} {/div} {div} ServSafe Workshop{/div}Purdue Extension Service will provide a ServSafe workshop and exam on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Purdue Polytechnic Center, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. The training will be in the Shine Meeting Room and the national ServSafe exam will follow the workshop. To register see: https://cvent.me/laVzbP. For more information call or email Emma Finerfrock, Extension Educator, efinerfr@purdue.edu or call (812) 256-4591.
