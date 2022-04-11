Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, April 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Main Library, 211 East Court Avenue. This class will be on the third Thursday of every month unless noted otherwise. Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: Hurried, Worried & Buried (finding balance in your busy world) and The Buzz on Beverages.
The busy lifestyle today illustrates the saying, “we hurry, we worry, and we bury.” Hunter will show how a balanced life is shaped one day at a time, not by chance, but by choice.
When it comes to caffeine, are the perks worth the price? Hunter will show how real brain and body benefits come from good nutrition and lifestyle choices, not a drug!
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Sellersburg American Legion Dance
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by DJ Mark Brisson, 8 p.m to midnight, Friday, April 22, at the post home.
Family History Research and Beginners
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is offering a class on family history research for beginners, 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 23, at the Main Branch Library, 211 East Court Avenue. Diane Stepro, Family and Local History Librarian, will help those interested in learning more about genealogy, the fastest-growing hobby in America.
The speaker will offer many helpful resources, many online and most at no charge. Learn where to start to create your family tree and explore the past through birth, marriage, and death records. The program will be in the Center Program Room and is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Family researchers of all skill levels are welcome. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5630.
Floyd County Historical Society
The April meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. Please note this is a change in location from our regular monthly meeting. The program entitled “The Preservation of New Albany’s Fire Apparatus,” will be presented by Curtis Peters. Dr. Peters is the Board Chair of the Vintage Fire Museum and an active member of the Floyd County Historical Society. He is a retired philosophy professor at Indiana University Southeast and also a former Lutheran minister who still preaches on occasion.
The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library will sponsor Sip n’ Chat, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at Mickey’s, 624 Vincennes St., New Albany.
Spring tree sale
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a spring tree sale. Trees offered in this sale are supplied by Woody Warehouse, Lizton, IN. These trees are 3-gallon, Grade 1 (nursery stock) container trees. Trees can be easily removed from their containers and directly planted.
Species offered are: Allegheny Serviceberry, American Hornbeam, American Basswood, Arrowwood Viburnum, Bald Cypress, Black Walnut, Buttonbush, Common Witchhazel, Elderberry, Fragrant Sumac, New Jersey Tea, Pawpaw, Red Chokeberry, River Birch, Roughleaf Dogwood, Scarlet Oak, and Smooth Hydrangea. Trees are $25 and shrubs are $20 each, plus tax.
Native perennial plants are also offered in the sale. Species available are: Anise Hyssop, Black-eyed Susan, Butterfly Milkweed, Cardinal Flower, Columbine, Lance-leaf Coreopsis, Little Bluestem, New England Aster, Pink Muhly Grass, and Purple Coneflower. Plants are sold in small pots, and are $5 each, plus tax.
Deadline for orders is 4 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022. Orders will be available for pickup on May 17-19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the SWCD office, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. For order forms or more information, contact the Clark County SWCD office at 256-2330, ext. 3, or go to www.clarkswcd.org, and on Facebook (Clark County Soil & Water Conservation District).
Chocolate Lovers Stroll
The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll celebrating the small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street allows you to sample chocolates while you shop and dine in downtown Jeffersonville. Plus, you’ll get a small box of chocolates at registration to kick off your chocolate tastings.
Get information and tickets online or in person at Schimpff’s Confectionery. Tickets are $12 plus $1.50 fee online or $12 at Schimpff’s.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather-permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Anderson prior to the meeting.
Historical farms sought for rural preservation award
Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau welcome nominations for the 2022 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. The award recognizes the preservation and continued agricultural use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Since it was established in 1992, owners of more than 30 historic farms all over the state have been honored with the award.
Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination for the Arnold Award, which will be presented during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair in August. The nomination is simple and asks for:
• A brief history of the farm and description of its significant historic structures and features, such as the farmhouse, barns, agricultural outbuildings, and landscape elements.
• A description of how the farm’s historic agricultural structures are used in day-to-day farming operations, and how they have been preserved or adapted.
• High-res digital photographs of the farm and its preserved historic features. Historic images are also welcome.
The award winner receives an attractive outdoor marker and feature coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine.
Indiana Landmarks named the award in memory of John Arnold (1955-1991), a Rush County farmer who successfully combined progressive agricultural practices with a deep respect for the natural and historic features of the rural landscape. The John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation honors those who share a similar commitment to preserving the landmarks and landscape of rural Indiana.
Submit nominations for the Arnold Award for Rural Preservation online at www.indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation, or contact Tommy Kleckner at Indiana Landmarks, 812-232-4534, tkleckner@indianalandmarks.org. Deadline for nominations is May 13, 2022.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
Annual Pet Lovers’ Party
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League announced it will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest, so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying and neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.