5 Southern Indiana community health grant winners
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield awarded five community grants for health and wellness initiatives as part of their Interfaith Summit.
Four of the five winners are from Southern Indiana. Those receiving the $1,000 grants included Choices Life Resource Center (New Albany), Christian Formation Ministries (New Albany), St. Marks United Church of Christ (New Albany), and C.R.A.D.L.E Pregnancy Center (Scottsburg).
The summit is an annual event where faith leaders and other community organizations from across the state come together to help improve the physical, mental, social and spiritual health of all Hoosiers.
The Scriptures of Lent
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods during the month of March will host a virtual program “The Scriptures of Lent 2022.”
The programs will take place on Thursdays – March 31, as well as April 7 – from 6:15-7:45 p.m., EST.
Explore with others as the richness and beauty of scripture passages come alive during the Lenten season. Each workshop during the series will be facilitated by a preacher, teacher or scripture scholar and scripture passages will be provided for all prior to each session.
Cost to attend is $5 per session. The registration deadline is three days prior to each session.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Applications for Jeffersonville Farmers Market
The Jeffersonville Farmers Market summer-fall season on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville will celebrate opening day on June 4 and continue until Oct. 29
Applications are currently being accepted for vendors. For application information contact Market Manager Kim, at 812-288-7246 or Email: FarmersMarket@JeffMainStreet.org
Food and plant vendor application and arts and crafts vendor application are available. Application deadline is April 1.
A second Farmers Market is held on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, Allison Lane, Jeffersonville. Open on Tuesdays, June 7 through Oct. 25.
Applications for New Albany Farmers Market
Applications are currently open for the 2022-2023 New Albany Farmers Market Season, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, April 23, 2022 – October 1, 2022.
The location is 202 E. Market St., New Albany
Email farmersmarket@developnewalbany.org if you have any questions.
Take Down Tobacco Day
Take Down Tobacco Day, a national day of action that empowers people to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry, is scheduled for Friday, April 1. Every spring, hundreds of communities hold events and rally together to Take Down Tobacco.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore has proclaimed the month of April as Take Down Tobacco Month.
In Jeffersonville, the National Day of Action will include a night for youth 12 to 18 and their parents. This in-person event, which is sponsored by Clark County’s VOICE Action Speaks, will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Envision Center, 1424 Bates-Bowyer Avenue. The event will include games, music, light refreshments, and prizes.
VOICE is a statewide youth empowerment movement that seeks to engage, educate, and empower teens to celebrate a tobacco-free lifestyle. Youth may join either the VOICE core team, which plans community events, or the VOICE Action Squad, which communicates with the community. Voice youth make an impact on their communities by engaging in issues surrounding tobacco, social justice, mental health, and the environment.
For more information contact, Cyla Walls, VOICE Action Speaks Youth Empowerment Coordinator at Community Action of Southern Indiana at 812.288.2451, ext. 2135 of cwalls@casi1.org.
This event is funded by Indiana Tobacco Program and Minority Health Initiative in partnership with Community Action of Southern Indiana. Community Action of Southern Indiana supports and empowers families and communities striving to reach self-sufficiency and provides life-enhancing opportunities for every individual and family desiring to experience extraordinary change in their lives.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2.
Derby Sip & Shop
The Derby Sip & Shop, a Spring wine, beer, cocktail and mocktail walk, is planned for Saturday, April 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. in downtown New Albany. Participants will visit local boutiques and stores while tasting wine from regional local wineries and beer from local breweries. Spend an afternoon in historic downtown New Albany with family or friends. There will be some snack stations along the way and downtown restaurants will be open for all lunch or dinner needs. Local boutiques have everything to get Derby ready from your outfit for the track to the accessories and decorations needed for a Derby party at home.
This is a 21 and older event (Valid ID required at check-in.)
Floyd County Men’s Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men’s Lenten breakfasts will be held the last four Saturdays in Lent. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offerings will be taken for the Floyd Central Christian Ministries. Everyone is invited.
The weekly schedule follows:
April 2 — St. Marys of the Knobs, 5719 St. Marys Rd., Floyds Knobs
April 9 —St. Mary’s Navilleton, 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs
April 16 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church, 5105 Old Georgetown Road, Georgetown
Local Author Meet & Greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a Meet & Greet with Louisville-based author David J. Domine, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. His new book is entitled “A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City: Murder, Secrets, and Scandal in Old Louisville.” His book, published in 2021, has been described as “a true-crime saga with an eccentric Southern backdrop.”
Domine, who has an MFA in writing, MA in Spanish literature, and an MA in German literature, teaches foreign languages and translation at Bellarmine University. For more information, go to his website: daviddomine.com.
This one hour with Domine will be jam-packed with a reading, a book conversation or discussion, and a book signing/selling. Domine will read from A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City, and as time permits, there will be a discussion on the reading, including Q&A. Afterward, he will sign and sell copies of his book.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Triumphant Quartet
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 Highway 150 , Floyds Knobs, will host Triumphant Quartet on Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance at Honey Baked Ham at 3602 Northgate Ste 23, New Albany, PC Building Supply at 123 Cherry St, New Albany or 150 Hunters Station Rd., Sellersburg.
For more information contact Joyce Knight at 812-945-1248.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among the selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Crown Hill Cemetery
Annual meeting of the Crown Hill Cemetery will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at New Washington Public Library, 120 S. Poplar Dr., New Washington.
Victorian Tea
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor a Senior Citizens Victorian Tea party, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 5.
The event will be at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season. The staff and crew have a great plan to safely rehearse and invite audience members to once again enjoy top-notch live theatre in downtown New Albany.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon. For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Free Income Tax Preparation Assistance
Community Action of Southern Indiana, in partnership with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, will be offering free income tax assistance to low-income individuals. Certified volunteers will be available to help prepare both Federal and State tax returns for low-income individuals at no cost.
Individuals who have received their health insurance using the Affordable Care Act marketplace must fill out a tax return regardless of income. Volunteers will be available to help individuals with Market Place insurance file the required tax return.
Certified volunteers will also be able to help individuals who have received a letter from the IRS about their tax return. The volunteers will be available to help clients understand why they have received the IRS notice. The volunteers will also be able to help with amended tax returns, if required. Of course, it is important to respond to any IRS letter.
Volunteers will be available at the following locations:
• Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 East 15th Street, Jeffersonville
• St John United Presbyterian Church, 1307 E Elm Street, New Albany
• Palmyra United Methodist Church, 14170 Greene St NE, Palmyra
To make an appointment, call and leave a message at 812-590-4064.
What to bring:
• Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return.
• W-2s and 1099s from your employers.
• Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income.
• 1098 for education credit plus detailed financial statement from the school.
• Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit.
• Child care information including Provider ID and actual amounts paid.
• Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed.
• Property Tax Paid on residents or rental information.
• Refund Delay for the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit until February so the IRS can check to see that each child is only on one tax return.
Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will devote an hour to the artistic world of Debbie Fisher, 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 8. Fisher has been a daily practicing Buddhist since 1977. Her artwork’s calming and soulful colors, particularly the blues, reflect her inner peace, calm, and happiness.
Fisher is known for her acrylic pieces on canvas, and her work has been displayed at many venues throughout Kentucky and Indiana. Her 17 new pieces from the exhibit, What We Share: Our Inner Window, will be available in the library’s second-floor art gallery from March 9-April 30 of this year.
After Fisher’s talk in the library’s North Program Room, the group will go upstairs to the art gallery, where she will tell more about her new pieces.
For more information on this or other programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is located at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Gardening program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to an in-person gardening program, Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to noon. The program will be presented by Master Gardener Karen Bryant, the owner of Bloomin’ For You, which creates and maintains flower gardens.
Bryant’s talk, “Yes, You Can Start a Flower Garden: What I Wish I’d Known,” is the first of bi-monthly gardening programs. She will talk about how to plant a flower garden and provide advice and tips that she wishes she had known herself when planting her very first one.
In addition to pre-registration, masks are required to attend.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Intuitive Art essential oils class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Join us for an afternoon of painting with essential oils. No art skills are required. Sometimes it can be hard to express the emotions we are feeling. In this class, we will dive into the powerful emotional side of essential oils and use the creativity of acrylic paints to process any hidden emotions.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she shares her love of essential oils and natural remedies.
Each person will have a uniquely scented piece of art to take home at the end of the class. There is a class size limit of 10 and a $10 fee per person required at the beginning of class to offset the cost of supplies. (No children allowed)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville Public Art kick-off party
Jeffersonville Public Art will host a community kickoff party to unveil and celebrate the 2022 public art programs with fun family events. The celebration is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, (on the street in good weather and inside the NoCo Arts Center in case of rain).
Activities will include music provided by the Jeff High Band, 1 to 1:30 p.m. with the Mini Horse fashion show following. Food and art-centric activities will be available throughout the day and American Smokehouse Stadium vending food will be available to purchase. Admission is free and photos will be offered with the horses for a donation to Opening Gates.
“The idea for this block party came out of a desire to get more community involvement with our great art programs here in Jeff,” Public Art Administrator Emily Dippie said. “We want to showcase local talent and the exciting upcoming programs this year. It has grown into some enjoyable collaborations, such as our collaboration with Opening Gates.”
Opening Gates, a local equine-assisted non-profit therapy program, will bring eight mini horses to the Amplify the Arts party through the Opening Gates Spreading Joy program, a community outreach arm of their organization.
“Horses help humans one stride at a time through our Spreading Joy Community Outreach program,” said Shara Wiesenauer, the President of Opening Gates. “We love putting smiles on faces!”
Tammy Burke, a local fibers artist, is sewing custom costumes for the horses that represent different art initiatives that Jeffersonville Art will host throughout the 2022 public art programming year. Burke has worked with Opening Gates on previous events and was uniquely qualified to help create comfortable public art-themed costumes for the horses.
“In 2021 I visited to learn about volunteer opportunities for Opening Gates to give back and saw the horses for the first time,” Burke said. “They are an immediate mood lift. The costumes I design for the horses are visions of fun and play I want to see in the world. Keep in mind I always consider designs that the horse will find comfortable. They should not suffer for our entertainment. I so enjoy creating the costumes for the horses. I look forward to seeing the joy in people’s faces at the fashion show. I believe in Opening Gates’ mission in which their horses help people, kids especially, to feel more at ease, confident, build trust, and be sensitive to others. “
Book Signing
Lecture and book signing of “In Praise of Americanism” by Mary Lou Kapfhammer, will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Mickey’s Book Store, 624 Vincennes, St., New Albany.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
Meeting dates are:
April 20; May 18; June 15; July 13; Aug. 17; Sept. 21; Oct. 19,
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Anderson prior to the meeting.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
Annual Pet Lovers’ Party
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League announced it will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying & neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.