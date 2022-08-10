Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will devote an hour to “Starting and Running a Community Book or Blessing Box” with Jinn Bugg and Angie Vittitow, Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Little Free Libraries and Blessing Boxes/Little Free Pantries are popular ways to connect with and give back to the community. Have you ever wondered how to start a Little Library or Pantry in your neighborhood?
Learn about Little Free Libraries and Blessing Boxes/Little Free Pantries from neighbors Bugg and Vittitow. Bugg has eight years of experience stewarding a Little Free Library of Distinction in Old Clarksville. She also co-organizes a Facebook group with over 2,000 members. This group helps connect people who want to donate to sharing boxes with people who want to use little libraries and little pantries. Vittitow helped establish a local little free pantry and book-sharing box at Howard Park Christian Church. These neighbors look forward to sharing their experiences and resources with you and answering your questions.
Thanks to One Vision Credit Union, a Blessing Box is now at the Jeffersonville location next to the outside book drop. A donation bin is available in the lobby for those interested in donating items.
Blood Drive
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Aug 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 8290 Hwy. 403 Charlestown. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign-up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code JCLDSNA.
Reflections on the crisis in Europe
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Friday, Aug. 12, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch location,) to listen to special guest Maria Bucur. She is the John W. Hill Professor of East European History at Indiana University, Bloomington.
In Bucur’s research and teaching, her focus is on European history in the modern period, especially social and cultural developments in Eastern Europe, with a special interest in Romania. Her current research project focuses on developing a platform for studying the history of disabilities in Eastern Europe. She has taught courses on the idea of Europe, film and history, memory and war, gender in Modern Europe, comparative feminisms, and communism in Europe.
Bucur received her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in 1996. She is the published author of 10 books, three of which were co-edited. Her most recent one is The Nation’s Gratitude: War and Citizenship in Romania after World War I (2022). Q&A will follow the presentation.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Friday Concert
Jeffersonville Riverstage, 100 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, final concert of the season with The Juice Box Heroes. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12.
Concert in Warder Park
Concerts in the Park at 7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 26 at Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. In concert Friday, Aug. 12 will be Moonlight Big Band (Big Band Standards).
New Albany Bicentennial Park Concerts
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will be every Friday night through August in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street.
Each show is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street. These events are free and open to music lovers of all ages.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 at the K of C Hall. The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Music at the American Legion
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of live music with “The Jukebox Band” Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. to midnight at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Candidate Meet & Greet
Clark County Republican Women will host a Candidate Meet & Greet on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. at Parnell Training Center, 301 Lewman Court, Jeffersonville, in the River Ridge Complex.
Scheduled speakers are Ryan Lynch, Clark County Clerk Candidate; Butch Love, Clark County Assessor; Darci Schiller, Clark County Council Dist #2 Candidate and Brian Lenfert, Clark County Council Dist #3 Candidate.
Mid-America College of Funeral Services
Mid-America College of Funeral Services at 3111 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville, is having an Open House on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you plan to attend, RSVP to 812-288-8878 ext. 8522 by Aug. 11.
Virtual gardening program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a virtual program on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon with Terri Talarek King. King, who resides near Verne, IN in Knox County, is a naturalist, educator, and writer. According to King, her “greatest joy is observing the natural world and helping others to find their connections to it.”
Potager is the French term for a kitchen garden. Taken literally, it translates as “for the soup pot.” It is derived from the process of gathering pot herbs for the soup or potage. Potager gardens are said to be as pleasing to the eye as the palate and traditionally combine attractive edibles with floral medleys.
Pre-registration is requested for this event. Once you have registered, a Zoom link to join the program will be sent to you. For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch) location.
Using essential oils can help support your child’s health and mind. Most children need extra help focusing, studying, sleeping, and staying healthy during the school year. Learn how to use essential oils safely and which ones will help your child the most. (Optional: $5 Make and Take)
Astrology program at Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host an astrology program, “What’s Your Sign?” on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Participants will learn about the basics of Western Astrology, including their sun, moon, and rising signs. There will be discussion about the 12 houses and how they influence the birth chart. For the most accurate results, please bring your exact time and place of birth.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be Saturday, Aug. 13. The special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. This is the final Family Fun Night of the season. Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to a free square dance, Saturday, Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. on Trail 5.
SUNDAY EVENTS
St. Mary Catholic Church parish picnic
St. Mary Catholic Church, 2500 St. Mary Dr., Lanesville, annual parish picnic, Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Mass at 9 a.m. The church is between Corydon and Georgetown, Exit 113 on I-64.
Chapel Hill Christian Church
Chapel Hill Christian Church is celebrating its 156th Homecoming this Sunday Aug. 14, 2022. There will be a Memorial Service and special music.
The church is at 6940 Chapel Hill Road, three miles north of Navilleton Road in Galena off Highway 150. Please call 502-551-2143 for any questions. You are invited to a pitch-in dinner following the 10 a.m. worship service.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be “From Bison to Blueway: Transforming a Storied Landscape into Origin Park.”
A project of River Heritage Conservancy, Origin Park will be a 430-acre regional park along the Ohio River below the Falls. This land has many stories to tell, from its rich natural history to the cultural events that have shaped the region over centuries. Discover how these stories are informing the park’s master plan and projects now underway.
Library rules remain the same, you may wear a mask, but not required.
For more information contact Sue Koetter, President at 812-294-4080 or on her cell at 502-386-8885.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug, 17, at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Book Clubs at the Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. This book club reads books that focus on family, friendship, and relationships that feature strong female characters and books written by female authors. This month the group will discuss the book “The Obituary Writer” by Ann Hood. The Wednesday Readers’ Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. This group reads a variety of books, both fiction and nonfiction. This month the group will discuss the book “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid. Both groups meet in person and via Zoom.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar. The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Pandemic and protest oral history project
Via Zoom, University of Louisville’s Dr. Tracy K’Meyer will moderate a panel discussion about this region’s recent history with COVID-19 and protests of police abuse of power, Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6-7 p.m., The panelists all participated in Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Pandemic and Protest Oral History Project, which sought to document the intersecting histories of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests through interviews with area residents, including community organizers, church workers, business people, librarians, teachers, and artists.
This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting here: https://tinyurl.com/PandemicAndProtest
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Avenue. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville Library.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. You will gain different perspectives each month and be given opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper.
The first topic discussed in August will be Chronic Pain — Roots and Remedies. Chronic pain, which is pain that persists for more than six months, affects 100 million Americans. Furthermore, this pain can last long after an injury has healed. The pain itself can then become a self-perpetuating condition.
The second topic discussed in August will be Super Foods that Fight Cancer. Each year, 14 million people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer. When consuming a cancer-fighting meal, two-thirds of our plate should contain colorful cancer-fighting foods, plus beans.
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class Friday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Boulevard. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you. Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor.
