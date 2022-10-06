FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmers Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information, contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
A special celebration is planned for Sunday, Oct. 30, the closing day of the season.
• Market Booths Open 9:30 a.m.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Music with Jim Masterson
• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trick-or-treating (no costume required but encouraged)
• 1 p.m. Best Costume (public) & Best Booth Decorating (Booth Vendors)
• 1:30 Market closes for season
Area news
Flu Shots Saturday
As peak flu season approaches, Walmart invites southern Indiana residents to stay healthy by boosting their protection during Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive affordable flu immunizations, COVID-19 boosters with no out-of-pocket costs to patients, and other immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, and HPV at Walmart pharmacies nationwide.
LOCAL STORES PARTICIPATING
• Clarksville Walmart, 1315 Veterans Pwky., Clarksville
• New Albany Walmart, 2910 Grant Line Rd., New Albany
Clarksville Historical Society
The Clarksville Historical Society will have a general meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. All who are interested in Clarksville history are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Roosters, 1601 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. For more information call 502-296-4146.
Clark County Museum
Clark County Museum presents Second Thursday Program, "Ghost Encounters in Southern Indiana and Kentucky" at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville.
Free to the Public. Refreshments served. Donations appreciated. Costumes optional.
Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club
The monthly meeting of the Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club was at the home of Patty Baxter with president John Hallows presiding. Others answering the roll call, which was about whether you played sports or a musical instrument in high school, were Janice Jones, Jeanie Bowen, Rebecca Smitson, Lana Abbott, Orelyn Hallows and Lois Ketterer.
"Blue Skies" was sung by the group, devotions were given by Jeanie Bowen on "Graduation Car" from Chicken Soup for the Christian Soul. Orelyn Hallows thanked everyone who helped at the recent fall district meeting, which Clark County hosted.
The holiday bazaar planned for Nov. 19 was discussed as well as helping with Autumn on the River, Oct. 15-16. IEHA week will be Oct. 10-14 and Make A Difference Day is Oct. 22. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 812-256-3448.
