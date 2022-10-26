SATURDAY EVENTS
Autumn Market
Autumn Market at Greenville Park, 6455 Buttontown Rd., Greenville, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Vendors, crafts and food. Fundraiser for Blessings in a Backpack. Children may wear costumes and trick or treat at the booths.
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
Christmas Craft Bazaar
Christmas Craft Bazaar, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 809 E. Main St., New Albany.
Flag retirement ceremony
The Forty & Eight Veterans Organization at 221 Albany Street in New Albany will have its flag retirement ceremony Oct. 29, at noon. There will be a guest speaker and the public is invited.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., Oct. 29, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Oct. 30 at Falls of the Ohio State Park (in the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
For 18 years, Keith Reedy was a professional musician in the country music business. He recorded “Drinkin’ Billy’s Beer” and shared the stage with some of the nation’s top country artists. He had a couple of records that were moderately successful, but he was in a constant struggle with his addiction to alcohol. He had an awakening and turned to his faith in God to overcome his battle.
Keith is blind and is the founder of Bibles for the Blind. His organization prints and distributes Bibles in braille at no charge to the blind and visually handicapped. Bibles for the Blind and Visually Handicapped International have distributed the Bible in approximately 30 countries and nearly every state in the United States. The blind who need the Bible and cannot afford it are referred by churches, nursing homes, prisons, braille circulating libraries, rehabilitation centers, etc.
Keith will speak at Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 812-951-2196.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market, final day of the season, Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided for your enjoyment.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturday, Oct. 29 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmers Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information, contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market features fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more.
Special activities will be Oct. 30, the closing day of the season, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Music by Jim Masterson; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Trick-or-treating at the booths; 1 p.m. — Best costume for public and best booth decorated booth; 1:30 p.m. — Market closes for season.
OTHER EVENTS
Sunnyside Master Gardeners
The Sunnyside Master Gardeners monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Prosser School of Technology, 4202 Charlestown Rd., New Albany. Guest speaker will be Brenda Traill, who will talk about Growing Micro Greens. The public is welcome. For more information, go to www.sunnysidemg.org
ServeSafe Manager training in Spanish
Purdue Extension Service in Floyd County is offering a one-day ServSafe Manager Training and Exam in Spanish on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Exam follows the training.
Follow this link for location, details, and to register online by Nov. 7, 2022: https://cvent.me/volMox. For more information, contact Luis Santiago at santiagl@purdue.edu (812) 254-8668 ext. 2227.
Atkins Chapel
As its 200 Year Anniversary comes to an end, Atkins Chapel, 7834 Atkins Rd., Floyds Knobs, will host a celebration with special guest and former pastor, Dennis Tackett. Tackett, Atkins’ pastor from 1990-1997, will speak on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Atkins Chapel’s 10 a.m. service.
Visitors to the service will also be able to enjoy music by Smith & Company, Southern Gospel, plus have one last chance to win a Disney Vacation. The winner of the vacation will be drawn and announced at the luncheon following the service.
To find out more about Atkins Chapel and the 200 Year Celebration, go to atkinschapelumc.com
Area 2 Applicator Program
The 2022 Area 2 Applicator Program is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, in three locations. RSVP’s are appreciated by Wednesday, Nov. 9, but not required.
• Clark County Fairgrounds (9608 Highway 62, Charlestown) from 9 to 11:00 a.m. RSVP to hlpotter@purdue.edu or 812-256-4591.
• Washington County Fairgrounds (118 Fair St., Salem) from 1 to 3 p.m. RSVP to dhowellw@purdue.edu or 812-883-4601.
• Harrison County Extension Office (247 Atwood St., Corydon) from 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP to gmanders@purdue.edu or 812-738-4236.
Topics at all three locations:
• Mud Management When Feeding Hay from a Soil Health, Fertility, and Weed Control Perspective — Robert Zupancic, NRCS Southeast Grazing Specialist
• Forage Species Selection for Pest Management — Keith Johnson, Purdue Extension Forage Specialist
• Pesticide Poisoning of Livestock — Extension Educators
The program is free, but private applicator credits are $10, cash or check only. Commercial applicator credits (1, 14, & RT) are available. Participants receive credit for attending one program.
CRAFT FESTIVALS NEXT WEEKEND
• Ladies Union Club annual Flea Market, Friday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ladies Union Club, 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown. The Ladies Union Club, formed in 1905, has been maintaining the former one-room schoolhouse since purchasing the building in 1924. The ladies will serve sandwiches, soup, homemade pies and drinks during the two-day event. Come enjoy looking for bargains, antiques, clothes, dishes and lots of miscellaneous items.
• The Tunnel Mill Tigers 4-H Club is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. There will be vendors with crafts, home décor, direct sales, and Christmas items. Lunch will be provided by “The Bearded BBQ” food truck again this year. Buddy will be serving pulled pork and chicken from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until he sells out. Booth space still available. Contact Debbie Trotter – 812-989-3988 for details.
• Grace Lutheran Church at 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany, is hosting a Turkey Supper and Bazaar Nov. 5. Drive-thru is 3:30 to 6:30p.m. Tickets are $12. Dine in is 4 to 7p.m. Tickets are $12 adults and $8 children 8 and under. Bazaar, Bake Shop, and Silent Auction starts at 3 p.m. Menu includes Turkey, dressing, dumplings, and all the fixings including dessert. Questions may be addressed to the church office at 812-944-1267.
