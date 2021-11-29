Landscape artist exhibit at Jeffersonville Library
The artwork of Sylvia Worrall will be on display at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
A self-taught artist, Worrall has been painting for 25 years. She creates landscapes using acrylic on various backgrounds from canvas, canvas-board, or mixed media paper. Her inspiration comes from nature, and she loves to recreate the beautiful scenery she sees. The scenes she paints are either from real life or photographs, using her love for bold, bright, and daring colors. When she is not creating her art, Worrall is a busy wife and homeschooling mother of four.
The exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library building during regular hours of operation.
Voices of Kentuckiana concerts
Voices of Kentuckiana, is returning to in-person performances this December with a series of outdoor concerts. The first concert will be at the Pavilion at Big Four Station in Downtown Jeffersonville Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The concert will be an opportunity to celebrate the season with joyful music and shared stories in a wintery setting.
Tailgate dinner before NAHS game
DePauw Methodist Church, across from New Albany High School at 925 Vincennes Street, will have a Tailgate Dinner before the NAHS basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu includes baked mozzarella pasta, green beans, salad, a roll, and dessert.
The dinners are $8 each, and carryout orders will be available. Call the church at 812-945-6537 for more information.
Christmas Cookie Stroll
Christmas Cookie Stroll, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 in downtown Jeffersonville. You can explore Downtown Jeffersonville’s shops and restaurants as you collect a delicious cookie from participating businesses. Tickets are $10 per person (plus a canned good that will be donated to the Center for Lay Ministries).
There are only 350 tickets available for this event. On the day of the event bring your ticket (and your canned good) to registration at Jeffersonville Main Street’s office at 401 Pearl Street (corner of Pearl and Maple) to receive your event map and bag. Registration closes at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville or online at www.JeffMainStreet.org
Master Gardener Wreath Class
Master Gardener Wreath Class is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. Pre-registration required. Contact Jett Rose at 812-590-4604 or jettrose0608@gmail.com.
Craft Bazaar in Sellersburg
The American Legion Auxiliary from Sellersburg Post 204 will host a Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Annual Holiday Bazaar
Clark County Casting and Conservation Club Women’s Auxiliary, 10th annual Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The event will be at the Clark County Casting and Conservation Club, 6400 Conservation Lane, Jeffersonville.
Light Up Georgetown
Destination Georgetown will sponsor Light Up Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 IN-64, Georgetown.
Christmas Tea
Scribner House, 110 E. Main St., New Albany, will host a Christmas Open House and Tea, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5. Tours of New Albany’s oldest home will be conducted. The house is decorated for the holidays and the gift shop will be open for shopping.
The Scribner House was built in 1814 and the Piankeshaw Chapter, NSDAR has been caring for the house since 1917. The event is free but donations for the house are appreciated.
Christmas Concert
The Jeffersonville High School Chamber Choir under the direction of Kyle Broady, will present a Christmas Concert, 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
Joining the choir will be guest organist David Lamb and a small brass ensemble.
The concert is free and open to the public
Christmas Season Concert
The Young at Heart Group at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church will welcome the Christmas season with a special concert by Katelyn Stumler, “Seasonal Music” Monday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. at the church at 1840 E. 8th Street, Jeffersonville.
Stumler has an M.A. in music with an emphasis in voice. She is the Director of liturgical music at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, directing two adult choirs and a middle school choir. She teaches private voice and piano lessons on the side. Admission is free.
Peace Light comes to Southern Indiana
Boy Scout Troop 1 at Wall Street United Methodist, 240 Wall Street, Jeffersonville, is hosting the return of the Peace on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service invites Scouts and the community to share the Peace Light.
Each year, a young Scout from Austria enters the Bethlehem grotto that commemorates Jesus’ birth to retrieve a flame from the Peace Light that has burned continuously there for over 700 years. The light is flown to Austria and is then shared with Scout delegations who take it back to their home countries to spread the light of peace around the world.
Everyone is invited to bring a lantern or other safe means to the church to receive the light and take it home.
Beating Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Clarksville Public Library and Clark Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Team are teaming up Monday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. to offer a program about Seasonal Affective Disorder called “Beating Seasonal Affective Disorder.”
Clark Memorial Behavioral Health Team Registered Nurse Connie Collins will be at the library to share coping skills and strategies that we can use to help beat the winter blues. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a mood and depression disorder that occurs at the same time each year. It usually occurs in climates where there is less sunlight at certain times of the year. This is a common disorder and affects nearly 10 million Americans each year.
This program will be at the Clarksville Public Library at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville. To register for this program or for more information, go to www. jefflibrary.org/Events Calendar
Zoom Basic Sign Language for adults
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Sign Language Class for Adults 18 and older, presented by Dustin Woods on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 7 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. The class will be ongoing and held every Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. Woods has been teaching basic sign language for seven years and previously taught this class at the library.
To register for this event, email Dustin Woods at: tyiphon@gmail.com. Once registered, he will send a Zoom link to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clark County Museum
Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a Merry Vintage Christmas celebration, Thursday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.
Take a look back at how Christmas has been celebrated in America through the decades and how decorations played a role in those celebrations. The event will include displays of vintage lights, trees, ornaments, lighted blow molds and other pre-1982 Christmas decorations.
Participants are invited to bring their favorite Christmas treasures and learn more about their origin with the help of skilled vintage Christmas collectors. The 11:30 a.m. program is bring your own brown bag lunch while the 7 p.m. program will offer simple refreshments.
The programs are free, however donations supporting the museum are always appreciated. For more information call 502-548-0259.
Zoom Essential Oils class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Oils of the Bible essential oils class. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. This class is back and with new oils.
Wellness Advocate and Joy Coach Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for eight years. In the past six years, she has taught classes and workshops so everyone can confidently use essential oils for their family and pets.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Breakfast with Santa
Pancake breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 IN-64, Georgetown.
Celebrate at Padgett Museum
Celebrate the holiday season at the Padgett Museum, 509 West Market St., New Albany, Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the last day highlighting the temporary exhibit, New Albany’s White House Department Store. This will also be the last Saturday the museum is open for the holiday season. Admission is free.
Treats With Santa
The Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor Treats with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit with Santa and enjoy the holiday season. Each child will receive a small gift from Santa and holiday cookies will be available for those wanting a sweet treat.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade. Santa enjoyed coming to town so much last year, he’s decided to make this parade an annual event.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Kids Christmas Party Sellersburg
American Legion Post 302 will sponsor a kids’ Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 18 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
