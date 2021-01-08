Conservation Reserve Program
Agricultural producers and private landowners interested in the Conservation Reserve Program can sign up for the program through Feb. 12, 2021. The competitive program, administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency, provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
This signup for the Conservation Reserve Program gives producers and landowners an opportunity to enroll for the first time or continue participation for another term. This program encourages conservation on sensitive lands or low-yielding acres, which provides tremendous benefits for stewardship of the natural resources and wildlife.
The Harrison-Floyd-Crawford County USDA Service Center is open for business, including limited in-person visits by appointment only. All visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency should call the Service Center at 812-738-8121 for an appointment.
Go to farmers.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on Service Center status.
Jeff Library Author Talk on Klan in Indiana
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a Zoom author talk, 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 23. James H. Madison, the Thomas and Kathryn Miller professor of history emeritus at Indiana University Bloomington, will discuss his latest book, “The Ku Klux Klan in the Heartland”.
Madison will offer new information about one of the most misunderstood and important organizations in Indiana’s history. He will explain the Klan’s popularity during the 1920s and the goals of the many native-born white Protestants who joined. He will focus also on those Hoosiers the Klan judged less than 100% American, including African-Americans and Jews, and the Klan’s primary enemies, Catholics and immigrants. He also spotlights those courageous Hoosiers who stood up to the Klan and eventually brought its downfall.
To register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. After registration, a Zoom link will be sent.
Southern Indiana Works Community Engagement Manager
Southern Indiana Works has promoted Carrie Baylor to Community Engagement Manager. She will be responsible for outreach, marketing, and branding for Southern Indiana Works and WorkOne Southern Indiana. Baylor will also lead the efforts of the SIW Business Service Team and coordinate special grants/projects.
Baylor is a lifelong resident of Southern Indiana and has over a decade of experience collaborating with Human Resource Managers, Talent Acquisition Teams, and Business Leaders to develop innovative recruitment and branding strategies. She joined Southern Indiana Works in March 2020 as the Grant Coordinator, managing multiple grants focused on serving individuals who have lived an experience with addiction or whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before SIW, she worked as a Recruitment Consultant and Special Events Manager at Job Post Media where she specialized in recruitment advertising, employer branding, and regional job fair management. She also was an Account Executive for Salem Radio Group of Louisville where she was promoted to Marketing & Promotions Manager. In this role, she worked directly with faith-based and community service organizations creating custom events and sponsorship packages, marketing promotions, and leading onsite event management teams. Southern Indiana Works (SIW) is the Local Workforce Development Board and a nonprofit 501©(3) that leads the Talent Development System in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, Washington, and Crawford Counties.
Seven area students on U of Evansville Dean’s List
Seven area students were recently named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester from the University of Evansville.
They were:
• Isaac Bates of Charlestown, majoring in Archaeology
• Elizabeth Milholland of Sellersburg, majoring in Creative Writing
• Grace McGuire of Underwood, majoring in Neuroscience
• Hannah Tarr of Floyds Knobs, majoring in Theatre
• Macy Campbell of Georgetown, majoring in Accounting
• Nicholas Huber of Floyds Knobs, majoring in Accounting
• Jacob Rosenbaum of Georgetown, majoring in Accounting
To be placed on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
