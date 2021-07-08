Christmas In July
Christmas in July will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 808 E. Main Street, New Albany.
All benefits from the craft show will go to a remodeling project the Knights of Columbus is undertaking. The drop ceiling in the large gym in the K of C hall has been removed, taking it back to the architects' original plan.
Vendor products include painters, woodworkers, florals, wreath-makers, jewelry, barrel crafts, beauty products, CBD oils and boutiques.
Mrs. Claus will join in the fun starting at 11 a.m. Saturday while Santa is checking his busy schedule. He is allowing his sled to be used for pictures.
Central on Stage
Central on Stage announces auditions for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in the Central Christian Church Activities & Programs building, 1315 East Spring Street, New Albany, July 11 from 2-5 p.m.. Be prepared to sing 16-18 bars from any song (an accompanist will be available if needed), and bring a list of conflicts for Aug. 1 through Oct. 24.
Show dates are Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, and 24. Individuals will be asked to read selections from the show scripts. The show is looking to cast individuals 16 years and older. If you are not available to audition July 11, please contact auditions@centralonstage.com to schedule a one-on-one audition. All cast and crew members involved with Central on Stage are considered volunteers and will not be paid.
Central on Stage's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI (www.MTIShows.com).
Indiana Wildlife Program
Learn more about Indiana's wildlife with Interpretive Naturalist Jeremy Beavin. Is it safe to go out in the forest at night? What lurks behind that tree or under the water's surface? From bobcats to owls, cicadas to skunks, no animal is off limits in this talk. Have questions? Bring them to the library for this fun discussion all about Indiana's wildlife! Register online at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call the library at 812-256-3337.
Sellersburg Library: Wednesday, July 14 at 6 p.m.
Charlestown Library: Wednesday, July 21 at 6 p.m.
Library Virtual Presentation
Indiana School of Medicine professor and author Bill Sullivan will speak virtually about the science behind his book, Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs, and the Curious Forces That Make Us Who We Are, on Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. The Floyd County Library is hosting the event.
Registration is required to receive a Zoom link to attend this event. Register now at: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7629118
In-Person Job Fair
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is the location for an In-Person Job Fair and more, Thursday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside in the staff parking lot.
Ashley Jackson with Surge Staffing, the top staffing agency in Clarksville, and the impetus for this event, will be on hand to give out information on available job opportunities and, in particular, industrial/warehouse positions.
Joining Surge Staffing will be Bridges of Indiana, which began over 15 years ago, and has transformed into a national company serving people with disabilities and the aging population across the United States. Bridges has many caregiving opportunities available for job seekers.
Another participating company is Sunrise Recovery, which provides a secure and nurturing environment for individuals going through addiction. Laura Nowling, Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator, will represent Sunrise Recovery.
April Vaught, the Registered Apprenticeship Coordinator for WorkOne Southern Indiana, will participate along with Community Action of Southern Indiana (CASI).
Cara Burton, Public Services Senior Library Clerk/Outreach, will represent the library. She will be available to answer any questions one might have about searching for a job, putting together, or revising a resume.
The Friends of the Library will have a table set up with books for sale, most of which will be job-related. Joining them will be Librarian Diane Stepro, who will have a pop-up genealogy table available, plus free plants and seeds for anyone interested in gardening. In addition to being the library’s Genealogy and History Librarian, Stepro is an avid gardener and recently started the library’s Seed Library.
Alicia Rousseau, Manager of Community Outreach at Clark Memorial Hospital, will have a table of educational resources on summer safety and skin cancer prevention, plus free handouts of sunscreen, lip balm, and insect repellant. You may want to stop by her booth first to arm yourself with protection from the sun. While there, get a raffle ticket to enter the drawing for a soft-sided travel cooler.
Barber Academy, represented by owner Marshall Pence and a few of his staff, offers barber training to individuals at 422 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. Training to become a barber takes at least 7-9 months. During the job fair, Pence will award a scholarship to one lucky person for training at Barber Academy.
The Jeffersonville Police Department will get in on the fun by having a police car on display and handouts for everyone. Thanks to the Jeffersonville Fire Department, a fire truck will be on display from noon to 2 p.m. Two food trucks will attend this job fair event, so there will be plenty to see and experience.
Zoom Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will have another Zoom program on essential oils, Thursday, July 15 from noon to 12:40 p.m. Covered will be the basics on how to use Essential Oils and how they can help you throughout the work day both physically and emotionally.
There will also be tips for unwinding, reconnecting with friends and loved ones, and how oils can help after experiencing events that can leave you feeling shell-shocked. The class itself will be about 30 minutes, with about 10 minutes for Q&A.
The instructor, Sarah Lundy, has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness for many years now. She also actively coaches and teaches others in her local community and across the United States.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy: sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent to them via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812- 285-8609.
Back-to-School Bash
The City of Charlestown will host its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Packed with essential school supplies, 400 backpacks will be given away to students who reside in Charlestown. Provided by the City of Charlestown Parks Department, various school supply items will be in the backpacks.
The event takes place at the Charlestown Family Activities Park, 1000 Park Street, where attendees will also receive free admission to the park. Park activities include use of the splash pad, mini golf and more games.
Parents and/or guardians must show proof of Charlestown residence (driver’s license, utility bill) for their child to receive a backpack. One backpack will be given to each student while supplies last.
Businesses, organizations or individuals interested in donating school supplies (pencils, pens, glue sticks, notebooks, etc.) can hand out the items themselves on July 17 or drop off the supplies before the event. Please notify Charlestown Parks Director Marissa Knoebel before July 15 if interested in donating. Monetary donations can be made as well.
For more information or questions, contact Knoebel at 812-256-3422 or by email parks@cityofcharlestown.com.
The Archaeology of Indiana Jones
Dr. David West Reynolds will be at the Floyd County Library on Saturday, July 17 at 1:30 p.m. to share the history and archaeology behind the film Raiders of the Lost Ark, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
As a young and impressionable viewer, Reynolds was blown away by the thrills he saw in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Little did he dream that years later he would explore those very same jungles and deserts, work with the same artifacts Indy handled, wield his own bullwhip and lay eyes on the Ark of the Covenant.
Reynolds holds a doctorate in archaeology, specializing in ancient Rome and Egypt, from the University of Michigan. He is the New York Times best-selling author of several Star Wars guide books, which have won national library association awards and have sold over 2 million copies in a dozen languages around the world.
Since then, he has worked for Lucasfilm, written non-fiction books, including an acclaimed history of the Apollo moon landings with NASA, served as a media science expert for the BBC and The Discovery Channel and more. More information can be found on his website: https://davidwestreynolds.com/
This program is for all ages and registration is required. Register now here: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7829590
Zoom Presentation by Author Bob Mueller
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will welcome back Bob Mueller for a Zoom presentation encompassing Weddings: Love, Beauty & Laughter and 12 Steps to Peace, Wednesday, July 21 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Mueller wears a number of hats, such as the presiding bishop for the United Catholic Church as well as the pastor of a house church in Louisville. He has written three inspirational books and his newest book is entitled Weddings: Love, Beauty & Laughter. He knows of what he speaks as he and the love of his life, Kathy, have been married for 31 years. In addition, he served for over 30 years as a chaplain, a volunteer, and a fundraiser at Hosparus Health. For more information about him, go to his website: www.bobmueller.org.
For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call (812) 285-8609. Once registered, a Zoom link will be emailed. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Zoom paranormal Love Stories
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will welcome Mandy the Storyteller, on Friday, July 23 from 1 to 2 p.m., She will regale us with her repertoire of love stories, which have an added twist or element of the paranormal in them. On this date, nothing could be better than listening to love stories involving paranormal romance, ghostly lovers and spooky soulmates and particularly from a sixth-generation storyteller.
For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. Once registered, a Zoom link will be emailed.
NWSB Chairman of the Board
Alan M. Applegate has been elected Chairman of the Board for the holding company and New Washington State Bank. Applegate, who joined the NWSB board in 2017, is the founding member of Applegate Fifer Pulliam LLC with more than 30 years of experience as an attorney representing lenders, buyers and sellers — specifically banks in connection with commercial financing transactions.
Originally from Jeffersonville, Applegate graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1979. He then pursued both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida, graduating with honors. Applegate holds Bar Admissions from Florida, Indiana and Kentucky.
Applegate now serves as a Director for New Hope Services, Inc. He is also a charter member of the Jeffersonville Kiwanis Club.
Applegate will replace Betty Carver, who served as Chairperson for 14 years. Carver led the bank through some very difficult times, including the 2008 Recession, 2012 tornadoes and the current pandemic. She will remain an active board member of both the holding company and the bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.