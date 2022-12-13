Clark County REMC hosts family holiday event
Clark County REMC will host a drive-thru-style holiday event for the community on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the REMC office at 7810 State Road 60, Sellersburg.
Community members can enjoy lights and special appearances by Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch, one of Santa’s reindeer, and much more. Please remain in your vehicle, turn your radio station to 89.9 FM, and enjoy Santa’s Wonderland. A free kids craft and goody bag will be given to each child in attendance.
Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture all of the holiday magic.
Trolley rides Saturday in downtown Jeffersonville
Make a holly, jolly day of it in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville on Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. Enjoy free trolley rides throughout the historic district that give you easy access to hop off and do some holiday shopping and dining at local small businesses. Live music will be provided on the trolley and everyone is encouraged to sing along to their favorite holiday songs.
For extra holiday fun, you might hop off the trolley for some ice-skating at the outdoor rink at 701 Michigan Avenue. As a bonus, if you show your ice-skating receipt at participating businesses then you’ll get 10% off of your purchase (restrictions may apply). Buying your ice-skating tickets in advance is recommended.
The entire trolley hop route duration is an approximately 15-minute loop through downtown Jeffersonville. You do not have to buy ice rink tickets to enjoy the free trolley rides and shop and dine at the downtown businesses. You only need the ice rink receipt to get the 10% off at businesses. If the trolley is full then just wait until people disembark or you can stroll throughout the downtown area and enjoy the shops and restaurants.
Professional Bull Riders return to Louisville
For the fourth time in history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast will buck into KFC Yum Center in Louisville, holding the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational April 29-30, 2023.
Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at noon at the KFC Yum Center box office, ticketmaster.com, PBR.com or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
For two nights only, more than 35 of the best bull riders in the world will go head-to-head against the sport’s rankest bovine athletes, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.
The bull riding action for the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1-2. Following Round 2 Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 12 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.
During the 2023 season, the PBR will celebrate its 30th anniversary since 20 cowboys broke away from the traditional rodeo with the belief that bull riding could be a standalone sport. Since their trailblazing initiative, the PBR has grown into a global phenomenon awarding nearly $300 million in prize money.
The upcoming PBR Cooper Tires Invitational will mark the 23rd event of the new individual season and final tour stop of the regular season.
For more information, go to kfcymcenter.com.
Evan Shive new Wheatley Group Project Director
The Wheatley Group, located at 5150 Charlestown Rd., New Albany, announces the promotion of Evan Shive to the position of Director, Project Analysis and Fulfillment.
In this new capacity, Shive will be responsible for leading and supporting various contractual arrangements with private sector companies, public governmental entities, redevelopment commissions, and economic development groups as well as overseeing various project fulfillment activities, including the development of content creation, analysis of project impacts, and evaluation of certain public financing opportunities and economic development programs – including incentives, tax credits, loans and grants.
Since first joining The Wheatley Group in 2020, Shive has served as Project Associate. Specifically, he handled work with both public and private sector clients on a variety of projects aiding The Wheatley Group’s ability to grow its client base and continue to produce exemplary work products. During that time, Shive was credited with a variety of important accomplishments, including standardizing analysis of economic development projects, creating internal models able to be utilized for a variety of projects, and working with other TWG staff in efforts to aid project fulfillment.
“We could not be more excited Evan Shive is growing with our company,” said Paul Wheatley, principal of The Wheatley Group. “A lot of our success is due to his contributions. We look forward to seeing him grow as a professional while using his talents and years of experience to provide the high level of service our clients have come to expect.”
The Wheatley Group President Nick Lawrence said, “Our company prides itself on offering our clients a talented team of industry professionals. I am pleased to have the opportunity to retain and grow our talent from within the company.
Shive will officially begin his new position effective Jan. 1.
The Wheatley Group is a southern Indiana-based advisory firm specializing in the conception, planning, and implementation of economic development and redevelopment initiatives.
