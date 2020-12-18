SoIN Tourism Community Engagement Survey
SoIN Tourism, the official destination marketing organization for Clark and Floyd Counties, wants to measure how tourism is viewed in our community, how well stakeholders understand what they do, and to explore better ways of working with our tourism industry and our communities.
Respond to SoIN’s survey at http://bit.ly/SoINtourismsurvey
Clark County Recycling District Scholarships
The Clark County Recycling District is awarding three or more scholarships, as funds are available, to graduating seniors who reside in Clark County. Aluminum can and scrap metal recycling collection at the district’s Main Office, 112 Industrial Way, will be used to fund the scholarships. The submission deadline is Feb. 26, 2021.
For full details, go to http://bit.ly/CCRDscholarship
Jeffersonville student on Berea College Dean’s List
Benjamin Leis of Jeffersonville was among more than 509 Berea College students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea’s No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board.
