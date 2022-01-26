FRIDAY AND SATURDAY EVENTS
Clarksville High School Theatre production
The Clarksville High School (CHS) Theatre Department will present the iconic musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 in the Clarksville High School auditorium, 800 Dr. Dot Lewis Dr., Clarksville. Tickets are $10 at the door for adults and $5 for students.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Clark County Museum Seeks Memorabilia for 10th Anniversary Exhibit
The Clark County Museum is seeking artifacts, photos and videos related to the March 2, 2012 tornado outbreak in southern Indiana for a special 10th anniversary exhibit during the month of March commemorating the tornado disaster and recovery.
Please contact the museum by Feb. 1 at 502-548-0259 for more information about how to submit items for the exhibit.
Spring Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registration for the 2022 Spring Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) and Storyhour (ages 3 to 5 years old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in February and March beginning Jan. 31.
Go to the library’s website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library — Charlestown Library — 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library — 812-246-4493, Henryville Library — 812-294-4246, New Washington Library — 812-293-4577 and Borden Library — 812-258-9041.
Art Sessions at Falls of the Ohio
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation in collaboration with Art Alliance of Southern Indiana is sponsoring February and March art sessions, held in the Falls of the Ohio museum classroom, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
The February classes will sketch exhibits at the Falls of the Ohio Museum. During the February classes, held on Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m., artists will learn fundamental drawing techniques and use those skills by drawing sketches of (self-chosen) exhibits throughout the museum. Artists will gain a better understanding of the historical significance of the Falls of the Ohio, as well as the significance of good stewardship of the aesthetic of our area.
Session dates are Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 and the cost is $65 for the four sessions.
The March session, wine glass painting, will be Tuesdays, March, 1, 8,15 and 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $65 for the four sessions. Artists will learn the skills and techniques of using enamels to paint on wine glasses. Each artist will get to paint a fossil of their choice and gain a bit of knowledge about that fossil. Classes are held at the Falls of the Ohio State Park Museum.
To register, go to the website at www.fallsoftheohio.org
Homeless Coalition partners with libraries
The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is expanding its outreach to community members in need. The coalition recently began a partnership with the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to begin free weekly series at both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville branches, 112 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville and 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Homeless Coalition Schedule: Feb. 1, Jeffersonville Library, 2 to 5 p.m., Clarksville Library, 9 a.m. to noon; Feb. 8, Jeffersonville Library, 9 a.m. to noon, Clarksville Library, 2 to 5 p.m.; Feb. 15, Jeffersonville Library, 2 to 5 p.m., Clarksville Library, 9 a.m. to noon; Feb. 22, Jeffersonville Library, 9 a.m. to noon, Clarksville Library, 2 to 5 p.m.
Clarksville High School Theatre production
The Clarksville High School (CHS) Theatre Department will present the iconic musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3 in the Clarksville High School auditorium, 800 Dr. Dot Lewis Dr., Clarksville. Tickets are $10 at the door for adults and $5 for students.
The Underground Railroad Town Clock Church Tours
Black History month provides an opportunity to learn about Underground Railroad in Floyd County. For those interested in this history, public tours of the Town Clock Church will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, each hour, on the hour, beginning at 10 a.m. with the last tour at 4 p.m. The location is Second Baptist Church, 300 East Main St., New Albany.
Tour the historic church and learn how the congregation was involved in the Underground Railroad before, during and after the Civil War. The tour is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear masks and be vaccinated against COVID and boosted if eligible so we can protect each other as much as possible from the virus.
The community is welcome to attend this free event. Parking is available in the lot across from the church at 3rd and Main Street.
The tour is sponsored by the Friends of the Town Clock Church; a nonprofit organization dedicated to the ongoing maintenance, beautification, fundraising, and long-term planning for the historical building. To contribute to the ongoing restoration of the church and gardens, contact Jerry Finn, Treasurer of the Friends of the Town Clock Church, 502-645-2332, jerry@townclockchurch.org. Information about the Friends group and the history of the Town Clock Church and the role it played in the Underground Railroad in the Metro area is available at TownClockChurch.org.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to Feel the LOVE essential oils class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue.
An optional $5, Make & Take activity will be available.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she shares her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for both themselves and their furry companions.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Let's have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a conversation about books, 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue.
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading, what genres you especially like, and if the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things besides books, then we will go with the flow. This one hour each month is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Backyard Birding at the library
Come to the library to learn all about the birds in your yard with this fun, informative program. Join interpretive naturalist Jeremy Beavin from Charlestown State Park for this program all about birds. What can you do to encourage a variety of birds to visit your yard? Tips on landscape design and bird identification will be discussed. Register from our calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Charlestown Library: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m.
Sellersburg Library: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m.
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Let's learn about weddings at the library
Just in time for St. Valentine’s Day, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Friday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, for an hour devoted to weddings. Special guest will be Author Robert “Bob” J. Mueller, whose most recent book is "Weddings: Love, Beauty & Laughter."
Bob Mueller wears several hats, such as the presiding bishop for the United Catholic Church and the pastor of a house church in Louisville. In addition, he served for over 30 years as a chaplain, a volunteer, and a fundraiser at Hosparus Health. For more information about Bob, his ministry, motivational speaking, and much more, go to his website: www.bobmueller.org.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call (812) 285-8609.
Valentine's Day at Vintage Fire Museum
Enjoy a special date with your Valentine’s sweetheart at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Monday, Feb. 14. Couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit “romantic” atmosphere.
The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $7 per person for non-members and $4 per person for members.
Bird Feeder Craft
Come to the library to make a bird feeder out of popsicle sticks and take home some bird feed to enjoy birds from your backyard! Adults 18 and older. All materials will be provided. Registration is required. Register from the library calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Charlestown: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6-7 p.m.
New Washington: Thursday, Feb. 17, 6-7 p.m.
Borden: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6-7 pm
Sellersburg: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6-7 pm
Henryville: Thursday, February 24, 6-7 p.m.
Patoka Lake full moon hike
Join an interpretive naturalist Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Beach 2 Shelter House at Patoka Lake for a three-fourths-mile guided hike along a paved trail overlooking the lake.
The journey will begin with a talk about the moon and nature at night. Hiking will begin at 8:35 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Plan to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring refreshments. There will be stone benches to rest on.
Participation is limited, and advance registration is required by phone at 812-685-2447 by 2 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
The 2022 Special Olympics Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Deam Lake State Park, 1217 Deam Lake Rd., Borden.
The plunge is the trademark, signature fundraiser for Special Olympics. The funds raised from these events statewide will support Hoosiers who are Special Olympics athletes.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. The plunge will be at noon.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza will be on "TWOS-DAY," Feb. 22, 2022 (2.22.22) at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consists of chili and brew samples, silent auction, and lots of fun. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information. (jeffmainstreet.org)
The Carnegie Center seeks MoodRing entries
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, a branch of the Floyd County Library, invites high schoolers in Floyd, Clark, and Harrison Counties to submit their art and literature pieces to be published in MoodRing. This is a chance for teens in the area to express themselves, collaborate with the community, and to answer the question: what’s the mood?
MoodRing accepts written submissions, photography, and visual artwork. Acceptable written work includes poems, prose, and short stories. This will be a blind, juried selection, and only a total of 30 works will be selected for publication.
Any student enrolled in grades 9-12 in Floyd, Clark, and Harrison Counties is invited to submit up to three images and three written works for review. Only original work will be accepted, and the deadline to submit is Feb. 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Full eligibility and submission requirements can be found on Carnegie Center’s website at carnegiecenter.org/moodring-2022-submissions.
If you or your teen are interested in submitting your work but need assistance technologically or otherwise, the Carnegie Center is happy to help. Contact Museum Educator Shamia Gaither at sgaither@carnegiecenter.org.
ALA Hoosier Girls State selection begins
The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs will select up to four area high school junior girls as delegates or alternates to attend ALA Hoosier Girls State June 19-25.
Young women interested in this prestigious experience should ask their school counselors for an application, complete and return it to ALA HGS Chmn Ann Carr no later than March 1. Carr may be reached by email at sacarr@twc.com; or by phone at 502-741-6562.
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House for the 2022-2023 school year for New Albany Floyd County Schools will begin March 1 and end March 10.
If you have a child who will be 5 years old by August 1, 2022, they are eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2022-2023 school year. All potential students are invited to attend special Kindergarten Round Up and Open House. Parents are asked to bring your child’s original birth certificate and immunization records.
If you can’t make it to the Open House, you may pre-register at the school the week of March 7-11, between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Open House schedule
• March 1, Greenville Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 3, Floyds Knobs Elementary, 5 p.m.
• March 3, Georgetown Elementary, 5:30 p.m
• March 8, S. Ellen Jones Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 8, Slate Run Elementary, 5:30 p.m.
• March 9, Fairmont Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 10, Grant Line Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 10, Green Valley Elementary, 6:30 p.m.
• March 10, Mt. Tabor Elementary, 6 p.m.
