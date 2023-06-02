Program to help seniors understand Medicare
State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) representatives will give a free presentation to help seniors understand Medicare options on June 6, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany. No reservations are required.
Clark County Museum program
Second Thursdays Program by Dr. Carl Kramer on June 8 at 6 p.m. at Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville.
The program will be “’Wilder than Reno or Caliente: Open Gambling in Clark County.”
All Second Thursday programs are free to the public but donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be served.
Let’s Learn at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a special Let’s Learn at the Library with Author Gina Marie at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
A religious woman, Gina Marie released “ProdiGALS: Daughters of Destiny” in September 2022. She and five other women give hope to anyone going through hard times. In ProdiGALS, their individual and collective testimonies show that not even weakness, brokenness, offense, suicidal thoughts, grief, and pain can win against God. She is also the author of “When Prayer and Poetry Collide,” released in January 2022. It is a detailed testimony of her life, from failures to successes, and her relationship with God.
At this workshop, Gina Marie will give a PowerPoint presentation on writing to help develop your book-writing talent. Gina Marie helps others learn the basics of writing a book from start to finish. For planning purposes, pre-registration is requested.
Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 9 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at City Square Park, Charlestown. Music by Big Steel Train.
Cornhole Tournament
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 9 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Raptor Day
Raptor Day at Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10.
Back Yard Science Day
Back Yard Science Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Anyone can make a contribution to better understand the world around us. Join a new special event to explore different science activities to do.
Learn how to Crochet
Join us at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, June 10 and 24, from noon – 2 p.m. if you would like to learn how to crochet or just fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, asks that each participant bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent here at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, June 10, from 1- 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Essential oils can have a powerful effect on the mind and emotions. Learn how the oils can affect your olfactory system and the go-to oils for emotions. An optional aromatherapy bracelet make-and-take is available for $10.Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Her passion and calling are helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for themselves and their furry companions.
