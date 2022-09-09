Volunteers invited to Wrangle Weeds
Interested in making our environment a better place to live? If so, the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) and the Floyd County Native Habitat Restoration Team (Floyd County Native) invites you to join them at their upcoming Weed Wrangle. Wrangle what? Weeds. Also known as invasive plants.
Familiarity with invasive plants is not a requirement. In fact, knowledge of plants is not either. If you just want to help improve the environment, come on out. The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management who will provide education on invasive plant ID, and tips on invasive management before beginning. Group members will be available to assist volunteers throughout the Wrangle.
The Wrangle will take place Thursday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., at Garry E. Cavan Park in Georgetown, 6485 Corydon Ridge Rd. Meet at Shelter House #2. Bring your own work gloves to protect your hands, and dress appropriately for the weather. There is no fee to attend. For more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at (812) 256-2330, ext. 3.
Libertarian Party of Indiana
Current Indiana State and Federal candidates and state party leaders will come together to discuss local business development, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 15, at The Root, 110 E Market St, New Albany.
Join the Libertarian Party of Indiana and its statewide candidates as they present a panel of speakers who are ready to engage with Hoosier voters, business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs. They want to discuss the growth of Hoosier business and economy straight from the source.
The evening will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by short introductions from each speaker and a question-and-answer session. The night will conclude with the opportunity for one-on-one conversations with each speaker.
Wesley Chapel blood drive
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 U.S. 150 in Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the church. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org using the code wesleychapelUMC.
Steamboats on the Ohio
Enjoy an evening of Ohio River history. Kadie Engstrom will share her enthusiasm and extensive knowledge of steamboats, bringing the era alive. Kadie is a Howard Steamboat Museum docent, Belle of Louisville historian, and author of “Pathway through the Past,” which will be available for $20.
This event, Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m., is hosted by the Clark County Casting & Conservation Club’s Women’s Auxiliary at the CCCC Club, 6400 Conservation Dr., Jeffersonville. The event is open to the public and the cost is $10 (cash only). Proceeds benefit the Howard Steamboat Museum and charities supported by the Women’s Auxiliary.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville Library.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Different perspectives can be obtained each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in September will be Up in Smoke. You are not alone if you smoke and want to kick the habit. Smoking is a significant cause of cancer, heart disease, stroke, and lung diseases. Most smokers began using tobacco before the age of 18. Remember, it’s never too late to quit!
The second topic discussed in September will be Alcohol — Why Not? A significant percentage of individuals who use alcohol for social or recreational purposes become alcohol-dependent for part of their lives. Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in the United States. Furthermore, alcoholic beverages are legal, socially accepted, and relatively inexpensive — but they are not harmless!
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you! Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor.
Clarksville Library hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Sept. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6-36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will have the opportunity to connect and socialize as well.
Rosie the Riveter
The Town of Clarksville will celebrate the importance of women during World War II at a special celebration along the banks of the Ohio River. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., The Clarksville Historical Preservation Commission will unveil its new “Rosie the Riveter” art installation in Ashland Park.
Wildlife and City scenes
Bonnie J. Poore will be the featured artist at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. Her pieces will be on display from Friday, Sept. 16, through Monday, Oct. 31. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served; everyone is invited to attend and meet the artist.
In addition to being a self-taught acrylic painter, Poore is also a published author. In 2012, her nonfiction book, “Welcome aboard … meet the captain! share the journeys of my years as first mate on the Bonnie Belle riverboat,” was released. Poore’s background, which is in drafting, also includes office work, a river business, real estate, and a recent connection with the Howard Steamboat Museum’s Carriage House.
The exhibit will be available during regular hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Army Ammunition Plant event
Join us at the Charlestown Library for a two-day Indiana Army Ammunition Plant Event, Friday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (presentation 2-3 p.m.).
On Friday and Saturday an open house will exhibit the library’s Indiana Army Ammunition Plant collection. See photographs, maps, and artifacts from the plant. Watch a film about the plant to learn its history. On Saturday from 2 p.m. -3 p.m. there will be a presentation about the Ammunition Plant, presented by Jeremy Beavin from the Charlestown State Park. All ages welcome. Stop by any time during these programs.
Beck’s Mill
Beck’s Mill will honor Paul Scfres by adding his name to the 5K Run/walk race. Paul was a dedicated volunteer of the historic Beck’s Mill and instrumental in helping with all eight of its previous 5K races. Paul will truly be missed on Saturday, Sept. 17, the day the race will be run in his memory.
Registering at runreg.com or in-person registration begins race day at 7:30 a.m. Race is at 9 a.m. A hill challenge starts the race but it finishes going down the hill. Snacks will be before and after the race as well as breakfast by Shady Patch Farm. Cost is $25.00 and all proceeds go to support Beck’s Mill. Race Awards and many door prizes will be available. For more information, go to www.becksmill.org
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s movie is a spine-tingling mix of horror, chills, and thrills. A kidnapped young boy’s survival relies on telephone calls from his abductor’s victims.
Shred it at the library
On Saturday, Sept. 17, A Plus Paper Shredding will take a shred truck to both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month. The shred truck will be in the Eastern Boulevard parking lot at the Clarksville location from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the rear parking lot at the Jeffersonville location from noon to 1 p.m. The limit is two bags per person.
Any bags containing batteries, cellphones, hard drives, string, cords, glass, or steel objects will be rejected by the A Plus Paper Shredding team. These items can cause severe damage to their equipment. Documents will be pulverized for 1 hour OR until the truck reaches its capacity of 5,000 pounds.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m. Sept. 17, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Crop insurance deadline nears for wheat
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) reminds Indiana wheat growers that the final date to apply for crop insurance coverage or for current policyholders to make changes to their existing policy for the 2023 crop year is the sales closing date of Sept. 30.
Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net. It helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy. Producers may select from several coverage options, including yield coverage, revenue protection, and area risk policies. For producers without insurance, contact a crop insurance agent to get information on coverages, options, and premium cost. For producers who have coverage, this is the time to review your policy with an agent to make sure it meets your needs.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at rma.usda.gov. If producers have additional questions, they can contact RMA’s Regional Office in Springfield at (217) 241-6600.
Constitution Day
The historic Thomas Downs House in Charlestown will open at 3 p.m. for visitors on Saturday, Sept. 17 in observance of Constitution Day. At 4 p.m. Clark’s Grant Historical Society will be ringing bells for one full minute out front to celebrate “Bells Across America” and the signing of the Constitution in 1787. (bring a bell)
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Program will be “American Barge Line Goes to War,” particularly Jeffboat’s production of war vessels during WW II. Presented by Carl Kramer, Ph.D. in American History and retired professor of history at Indiana University Southeast.
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask, but not required. More Information contact Sue Koetter, President at 812-294-4080; Cell 502-386-8885.
Jeff High Alumni Association
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association will meet Thursday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m., at Frankie Garrett’s General Store & Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. Eat inside the restaurant or dine outside under the shelter house.
Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor Willis Tucker and Pat Crawford in concert, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
NFL ticket with a game day menu starting each Sunday at 1 p.m. Wear your favorite team jerseys. Activities end at 4:30 p.m.
Mind’s Eye Theatre Company
Mind’s Eye Theatre Company at the New Albany Performing Arts Center, 203 E. Main St., New Albany, will present The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!) Sept. 23, 24 and 30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., with afternoon performances on Sundays, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
Music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart and book by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart. The Musical of Musicals is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. (www.concordtheatricals.com)
In this hilarious satire of musical theatre, one story is turned into five mini musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form: Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander and Ebb. Director, Jennifer Starr, Music Director, Angie Renee Hopperton and Choreographer, Valerie Canon.
For more information go to www.mindseyetheatre.com/events
Rauch, Inc. 5 K Walk, Run and Roll
Rauch, Inc. will sponsor a 5K Walk, Run and Roll, Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sam Peden Community Park, New Albany. Dress like a superhero. Entry fee is $25 and start time is 9 a.m.
Register online at www.runsignup.com/race/in/NewAlbany/RauchSuperhero5K. For more information contact Scout Hardin at 502-295-2262 or devdir@rbralliance. org
Rock the Rocks
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation presents Ben Sollee for a live concert on the 390-million-year-old fossil beds of the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24. Opening for Sollee will be Jill Anderson.
Tickets for Rock the Rocks at the Falls of the Ohio are on sale at www.fallsoftheohio.com. For more information call 812-283-4999.
Annual Muster & Parade
Annual Muster & Parade hosted by the Vintage Fire Museum will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade will begin on Spring Street at 11 a.m. and Water Pumping from Fire Trucks at the riverfront will be at 2 p.m.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Sept. 25, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board meeting
The Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board will hold its 2021-22 annual meeting on Sept. 26 in Newlin Hall at the Floyd County 4-H Center, 2818 Green Valley Road, New Albany. The public event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided. RSVP will be required.
The Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board will approve financial statements of the 2021-22 financial year, nominate, renew and elect new board seats, and report on activities over the past year. This has been an incredibly exciting year for Floyd County 4-H, as they have begun a capital campaign to provide much-needed infrastructure investment to the Fairgrounds. This event is a great opportunity to learn more about 4-H and you can volunteer your time to benefit the youth in this community.
If you are interested in attending, contact the Floyd County Purdue Extension Office at (812) 948-5470 to RSVP.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society September meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street. Ms. Lisa Huber will present the program entitled: “Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years.” Ms. Huber is the government and community relations manager for Duke Energy in Southern Indiana.
In her role, Huber works with local government officials, community leaders, nonprofit organizations, schools and other customers managing stakeholder relationships in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Scott, Switzerland and Washington counties. Huber was instrumental in engaging numerous Purdue Polytechnic students that produced the current exhibit at the Padgett Museum that highlights Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station.
The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society, is open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 10, 2022.
Steamboat Nights
Steamboat Nights will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville’s role in the history steamboat era is center stage at this evening festival.
Class of ‘59 reunion
New Albany High School Class of 1959 will hold a 63-year class reunion, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at American Legion Post, 4530 Paoli Pike, New Albany. Registration fee is $10 at the door.
Watershed Improvement Project
The 14-Mile Creek Watershed Improvement Project is offering to reimburse registration fees for landowners in the watershed who attend future workshops, field days and seminars on conservation and best management practices.
David Trotter, the Watershed Coordinator for the project, says all an eligible person has to do to be reimbursed for attending an approved workshop is to submit a receipt for their paid registration fees and verification from the workshop host(s) that they attended the workshop(s). There is no limit to the number of workshops a person may attend and no limit to the number of family members who can receive the reimbursement. Reimbursement requests are to be submitted to the Clark County SWCD (9608 Hwy. 62, Charlestown, IN 47111) by December 1, 2022.
Following is a list of approved workshops, field days and seminars that are eligible for the registration reimbursement:
• Oct. 8, 2022 – Purdue Fencing School; 1– 6 p.m.; Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center; Dubois, IN
• Oct. 26 or 27, 2022 – Kentucky Grazing Conference, “Profitable Grazing Systems from the Soil Up;” same program both days; 7:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.;
• Oct. 26 – Leitchfield, KY; Oct. 27 – Winchester, KY
• Nov. 1 or 3, 2022 – Kentucky Fencing School; same program both days; 7:30 a.m. – late afternoon; Nov. 1 – Lebanon, KY; Nov. 3 – Manchester, KY
• Nov. 4, 2022 – Conservation Tillage Meeting; 8 – 11:30 a.m.; Lawrenceburg, IN
To learn more about pre-registration requirements for these events and the registration fee reimbursement contact David Trotter at david.trotter@in.nacdnet.net or 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
Legion Riders, Car Show and Street Dance
The Legion Riders hosting a poker run/ride on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickstands up at 12:30 and ride to Salem, Milltown and Elizabeth American Legions. Cost is $10 per person and if you want to participate in the poker run, an additional $5 per hand. Return to post at 4 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. Live music by: OUTBREAK 1- 2; The Jukebox Band 3 – 6; The Rumors 7 – 11.
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List: Skyler Rankin of Clarksville; Rachel Baradan Dilmaghani of Clarksville; Ryan Jackson of Marysville; Geoffrey Pearson of New Albany and Stephen Brooks of Sellersburg.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
