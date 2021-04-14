Drug Take Back Day
The Drug Enforcement Administration's 20th Take Back Day will be Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The public will be able to drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites that will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
DEA’s October 2020 Take Back Day brought in a record amount of expired, unused prescription medications as the public turned in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs.
Over the 10 years of Take Back Day, DEA has taken in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 85,516 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending August 1, 2020. This was the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin before the COVID-19 health emergency and accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its dropoff locations provided lithium batteries are removed.
Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.
To check for drop-off sites, go to www.deatakeback.com. Local Take Back initiative collection sites include:
• Indiana State Police, District 45, 8014 County Road 311, Sellersburg
• Charlestown Police Department, 703 Main St., Charlestown
• Charlestown Jay C Food Store, 9501 County Road 403, Charlestown
• Scott County Sheriff's Department, 111 S. 1st. St., Scottsburg (24/7 drug disposal site)
• Scottsburg Walmart, 1618 W. McClain Ave., Scottsburg
• Harrison County Justice Center, 1445 Gardner Ln. NW, Corydon
Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com or by calling 800-882-9539.
Alumni reunion postponed
The Charlestown High School Alumni Association has postponed the annual June reunion. The committee is working with the venue to set a date later in the fall. The annual newsletter, the Pirate Happenings, will be sent out in May with more information. To place an ad in the Newsletter, text Tom Kendrick: 502-544-0110 or to provide updated information, go to the Charlestown Alumni Association Facebook page or email chsalumni@aol.com
DAR Scholarships
The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter of DAR honored winners of the DAR 2020 Good Citizenship award during a recent ZOOM meeting.
The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest recognizes and rewards individuals who posses good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.
The winners were Natalie Vinh Ang, Silver Creek High School; Grace Adams, Charlestown High School; Sylvia Greenleaf, New Washington High School; Kamryn Cole, Clarksville High School; Josey Cheatam, Borden High School; Emma Jones, Henryville High School.
Community Action of Southern Indiana
Community Action of Southern Indiana’s annual meeting will be Wednesday, April 28 at noon via Zoom. The meeting will include entertainment, remarks from CASI Executive Director Phil Ellis, an overview of CASI programs, and the swearing in of the 2021–2022 officers of the CASI board of directors.
“At the Annual Meeting we will recap how CASI is overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 to continue to carry out its mission,” said Ellis. “We will also look at the future and discuss how Community Action of Southern Indiana will continue to expand its services and how it will use its new offices in the old Spring Hill School building to better serve the Community.”
Register for the virtual CASI annual meeting at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/148256618537.
NARFE Meeting
The New Albany chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, April 28 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sam Pedan Community Park, 3037 Grant Line Road, New Albany, at Shelter House #4.
The meeting will be outside. Lunch will not be available but bottled water will be provided. Park restrooms will be open. For details, call Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Outside Craft Fair
Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital, 3104 Blackiston Blvd., New Albany, will have a free outside craft fair, 11 a.m. to 4:30 pm., Friday, May 7. For more information contact Laurie Stout at 812-941-8300.
Corydon historic programs
Corydon Capitol State Historic Site will offer five special programs this spring and summer dealing with subjects as diverse as beekeeping and Victorian architecture.
The events begin May 11 with Homeschool at the Capitol and continue with Beekeeping with Kelsey Gerhardt (May 22), Victorian Architecture (June 19), Dinner with Governor Hendricks (July 10) and Corydon Capital Day (July 17).
Registration for the programs is available online at indianamuseum.org/corydon, by calling 812-738-4890, or at the door pending availability.
• Homeschool at the Capitol (ages 5-14) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., May 11, $8 per child. Explore Indiana’s first state capitol building, play pioneer games, create your own constitution and more. Registration required by May 7.
• Beekeeping with Kelsey Gerhardt (ages 13 and older), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., May 22, $35 per person. Find out at this workshop with Kelsey Gerhardt, a fourth-generation beekeeper, what you need to know to start and maintain your own hive. Learn about the cost of investment, where to buy supplies, how to attract bees and about bee-friendly planting. Registration required by May 15.
• Victorian Architecture (ages 13 and older) 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., June 19, $5 per person. Discover what makes Victorian architecture so unique and why this style still inspires builders today. Registration required by June 18.
• Dinner with Governor Hendricks (ages 21 and older), 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 10, $50 per person. Attendees will experience food and entertainment true to the time when William Hendricks served as the third state governor. Registration required by June 30.
• Corydon Capital Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 17, free event. Step back in time during Corydon Capital Day. Experience demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment, try your hand at old-fashioned games and shop vendors and an outdoor food court. Be sure to be at Indiana’s first state capitol building at 2 p.m. to find out what it takes to create a constitution.
Trivia Night
The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana is hosting its 10th Tacos and Trivia Night on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. This will be the first time the event is virtual.
This event will be interactive with teams using Zoom Breakout rooms to answer trivia questions from all sorts of categories. There will be prizes for first, second and third place as well as for best team name (voted on by the audience).
New this year will be taco party packs and margarita bundles available for purchase and pick up.
Help support LifeSpring Foundation’s community health care initiatives across southern Indiana, such as the vaccine education campaign, furnishings for apartments for homeless individuals and families, nature therapy and outdoor activity therapy programs in Scott County and Dubois County, scholarships for high school seniors and middle schoolers, and many more.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lifespringtrivia.com or contact Shelley Dewig, fundraising and development coordinator, at 812-206-1209.
Hawk Alfredson artwork at Jeff library
The artwork of International Artist Hawk Alfredson is now on display at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library and will continue until Monday, May 31, 2021.
Swedish-born Alfredson’s painting style has been labeled as Surrealism, Magic Realism, Symbolist and Fantastic art and even Pansurrealism. The Tim Faulkner Gallery in Louisville, KY exhibits his work on an ongoing basis.
Alfredson moved to New York City in 1995 and lived and painted there in the historic Chelsea Hotel. In addition to Alfredson, the hotel has been the home of numerous artists, writers, and musicians through the years. The Chelsea Girls, which can be found at the library, is a work of historical fiction released in 2019 and written by nationally bestselling author Fiona Davis. Her novel brings the Chelsea Hotel to life for Alfredson and the artistically creative ones who settled there before him.
The exhibit will be available during normal hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the main library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
ServSafe food class, exam
Indiana law requires certification of one food handler per food establishment. To help meet this requirement, Purdue Extension Service is offering the ServSafe Food Manager One-day Class and Examination.
ServSafe is a nationally recognized program developed by the foodservice industry dedicated to helping the restaurateur prevent foodborne illness potentials. ServSafe is the most universally recognized and accepted course by state, county and municipal health authorities that require sanitation training of foodservice managers.
The one-day class is scheduled for Friday, May 21, 2021 at Purdue Polytechnic Bldg., 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany and is hosted by Purdue Extension Floyd County. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Class time is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with exam at 4:45 p.m.
The cost is $165 for training, book and exam; $115 for training and exam (no book); or $65 for exam only with proctor.
Pre-register by May 13 to ensure timely delivery of study manual. Register at https://www.cvent.com/d/cjqcv8. More information is available at extension.purdue.edu or by calling Floyd County Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
