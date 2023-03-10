Let’s Have A Conversation About Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program, Let’s Have A Conversation About Books, on Tuesday, March 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Main Branch location.
Join the library staff for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Opening reception for Art Exhibit
The work of artist Elaine Leidolf Davis of Greenville, will be displayed at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library from Tuesday, March 14, through Saturday, April 15. An artist reception will take place Saturday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and everyone is invited to meet the artist.
Davis is known for her pet portraits using oil paints on canvas. She believes it is important to use her talent for good by helping others to feel joy and comfort when they see her work. Her exhibit will feature a variety of subjects, but her specialty is painting portraits of dogs, cats, and horses, both living and those who have passed. The display will be in the second-floor art gallery during regular library hours.
Falls of the Ohio State Park Program
Join Jim Mead, a volunteer at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, to learn about this unique local park. The program will be Tuesday, March 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Rd., Charlestown.
The presentation will include a history of the area, pictures and discussion of the Falls, a hands-on look at fossils, and more.
In-person, virtual Taizé Prayer Service
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, in person or via livestream, for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7-8 p.m. EST, on Tuesday, March 14. This year’s theme is “Paying Attention.”
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service is held on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hourlong service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection.
Other 2023 Taizé Prayer service dates include April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
Old Goats Senior Golf League Breakfast
The Southern Indiana Senior Golf League kick-off breakfast will be at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at A Nice Restaurant at 404 Lafollette Station, Floyds Knobs.
Come for breakfast, meet some of the members and obtain the 2023 schedule.
The first scramble is Wednesday, March 29, at Covered Bridge Golf Course, 12510 Covered Bridge Road, Sellersburg. Players should arrive at 8 a.m. for an 8:30 a.m. tee time.
The annual membership fee is $5. The league will be playing at many area golf courses during the golf season, including several Southern Indiana courses with 8:30 a.m. tee times. Draw for teams before tee off.
For additional information call John at 812-280-8720.
Baptist Health Floyd Open House
Baptist Health Floyd, 1850 State St., New Albany, will host an open house March 15, 2023, from 4 to-6 p.m., in the Paris Health Education Center at Baptist Health Floyd.
Literary Ladies Book Club
The Clarksville Public Library will host two book clubs this month. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, March 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book “The Wife, The Maid and The Mistress” by Ariel Lawhon. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors.
The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, March 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book “Einstein’s Dreams” by Alan Lightman. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Irish Step Dance Demo
Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with the Ryan Academy of Irish Dance, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 16 the Charlestown Library.
The performance troupe will provide a fun and educational demonstration to introduce you to the different styles and history of traditional Irish step dancing. All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Irish Dance Program at Floyd County Library
In celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day, an Irish dancing program will be offered on Thursday, March 16 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, located at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. This program will be led by the Ryan Academy of Irish Dance and will consist of an educational demonstration and introduction to the basic concepts and history of Irish dance.
All ages are welcome to attend this free event and no registration is required.
Carnegie Center of Arts and History
Carnegie Center of Arts and History, Art History Illustrated, Ghost Town, The Art and People of Ancient Pompeii, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at the Carnegie Center, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Main Branch, will be the site of a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Patrons can gain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will arise.
The first topic, “Taming Metabolic Fires,” refers to inflammation and sudden heart attacks. Presenters will provide tips for reducing said inflammation. The second topic discussed will be “Depression, the Way Out.” If you suffer from depression, you are not alone. Clinical depression affects millions of individuals in the United States alone. Presenters will discuss the risk factors associated with depression.
