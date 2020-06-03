The News and Tribune regularly publishes information about events and people in the area. If you know of additional happenings, please email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
July 4th Parade
The Jeffersonville July 4 parade committee is looking for entries for the annual celebration on Saturday morning July 4 in downtown Jeffersonville. Those interested in participating, please call Jim Ford at 502-939-9392. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
Charlestown-Clark County Public Library opening dates
The Charlestown and Sellersburg Libraries are open with limited schedule and services. The hours are Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. Starting June 15, all five branch locations, (Charlestown, Sellersburg, Borden, Henryville, New Washington) will be open to the public with regular business hours.
To maintain social distancing, fewer computers will be available for public use. Computer use will be by appointment only, so call ahead to schedule. Patrons will have 45 minutes to use the computer at the scheduled time. Tables and chairs will be spaced to allow social distancing.
All puppets, puzzles, and other toys will be unavailable for the time being. Curbside book and document services will still be offered at this time for convenience. The library encourages patrons to enter the library and get what is needed as quickly as possible so others can use the library services safely according to social distancing guidelines. Book returns should continue to be placed in the book drops on the outside of the buildings.
For more information call 812-256-3337.
Children and parents can attend the in-person Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months), and Storyhour (ages 3-5). These programs will be four weeks in July beginning July 6. Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041. Registration for these programs has begun.
Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood products.
Those who give throughout the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.
Sites in Clark and Floyd counties where donors can give include:
• June 8: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market, Jeffersonville
• June 9: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N Sherwood Ave., Clarksville
• June 10: noon to 4 p.m., Goodwill of Central Southern Indiana, 1329 Applegate Lane, Clarksville,
• June 11: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., One Community Church, 1810 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville
• June 11: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Ln., New Albany
Carnegie Center for Arts Programs
To serve students during distance learning, the Carnegie Center has launched a totally virtual Historian for a Day program with a custom website, videos, art activity, and live interactive storytelling session. Students will learn about the Underground Railroad and discover the story of Lucy Higgs Nichols, a celebrated Civil War nurse who escaped enslavement. Based on our permanent exhibition, Remembered: The Life of Lucy Higgs Nichols, experience is completely free.
Other programs include:
• Pre-K Storytime and Art Adventures with Ms. Eileen
Tuesdays, 10 to 11 a.m. Live Via Zoom!
Each class features one book and one art activity led live by Carnegie Director Ms. Eileen. Projects are best for ages 4 to 6 with accompanying adult. You will need a mobile device, iPad, or computer with audio and microphone capability. Once you’re registered a Zoom link will be sent to your email address.
For more information, go to: http://floydlibrary.org/curbside-service-blog/
Events in Jeffersonville
The following is where Jeffersonville spring/summer event scheduling stands now, but this is subject to change.
• The Friday night Concerts in Warder Park will begin July 10. All concerts are at 7 p.m.
• The RiverStage first concert of the season will be Saturday, July 4.
• The Independence Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 4.
• The Wine Walk & Shop event is scheduled for Friday, July 17.
• Efforts are underway to reschedule the Chocolate Stroll.
• The Farm to Table Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, subject to the economic state of local restaurants and food availability.
• Abby Road on the River is scheduled for Oct. 8-11 at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville
Shredding event
The annual shredding event at First Trinity Baptist Church, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6 in the church parking lot. Safe social distancing regulations will be followed. A minimum $10 donation is requested.
Silver Creek Prom
Silver Creek High School senior parents are sponsoring a Junior/Senior Prom (only for Silver Creek students and a guest, student ID is required.) The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at Huber’s Orchard and Winery, 19816 Huber Road, Borden. Tickets are $15 per person.
Silver Creek students who want to attend should go to the Eventbrite link to register and purchase a ticket: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-silver-creek-high-school-junior-senior-prom-tickets-106091548678?ref=eios
This prom is not affiliated with the school. All COVID-19 regulations will be followed.
