Jeffersonville Library Alfredson exhibit
The artwork of International Artist Hawk Alfredson will be on display at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, Thursday, April 1 through Monday, May 31, 2021.
Swedish-born Alfredson’s painting style has been labeled as Surrealism, Magic Realism, Symbolist and Fantastic art and even Pansurrealism, but regardless of the label, it is evident that he truly has a style all his own. The Tim Faulkner Gallery in Louisville exhibits his work on an ongoing basis.
Alfredson moved to New York City in 1995 and lived and painted there in the historic Chelsea Hotel. In addition to Alfredson, the hotel has been the home of numerous artists, writers, and musicians through the years. The Chelsea Girls, which can be found at the library, is a work of historical fiction released in 2019 and written by nationally bestselling author Fiona Davis. Her novel brings the Chelsea Hotel to life and allows us to imagine what life may have been like for Alfredson and the creative ones who settled there before him.
In early 2018, Alfredson and his wife (photographer Mia Hanson) arrived in Louisville. A number of Alfredson’s oil-on-canvas paintings will adorn the library’s gallery walls for this two-month period.
This exhibit will be available during normal hours in the second-floor gallery of the main library.
Brian Simon joins First Savings
Brian Simon, CMB, joined Jeffersonville-based First Savings as the senior vice president, mortgage banking director. He will be responsible for all day-to-day operations and strategic execution of the bank’s mortgage-banking business. Most recently, Simon was an executive at Altisource and was president of the Lenders One, Trelix and Castleline business units. Previously, he held C-level leadership positions at some of the nation’s largest and most successful mortgage companies, including chief operating officer of New Penn Financial (now known as New Rez), chief executive officer of Caliber Home Loans and chief operating officer of Freedom Mortgage. He has served on the advisory boards of both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, holds the prestigious Certified Mortgage Banker designation, and has been voted one of the top 100 mortgage banking executives in the industry.
Brandon Cooke to Palmer College
Brandon Cooke of Sellersburg has been accepted for enrollment for the spring 2021 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College's Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.
K of C fish dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor pick-up-only fish dinners on Friday, March 26 and on Good Friday, April 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the K of C parking lot. The price is $8 per dinner.
