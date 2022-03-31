Town of Clarksville’s Beat the Heat
The Town of Clarksville’s Beat the Heat initiative has published an online story map that shows the distribution of extreme summer heat across the town. The story map, titled “Mapping Summer Heat in Clarksville, Indiana,” is open to the public and can be viewed at www.tinyurl.com/ClarksvilleHeatStory. By using the map, residents can take a guided tour of Clarksville’s hottest and coolest places, explore areas they are already familiar with and learn about how extreme summer heat impacts Clarksville.
To create the heat maps used in the story map, 17 local volunteers participated in Clarksville’s Heat Watch Campaign by collecting near-surface air temperatures across town in August. The data collected by volunteers was then sent off to climate analytics specialists at CAPA Strategies to produce the final maps. As members of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Urban Heat Island Mapping Cohort, Clarksville is one of 18 towns and cities in the U.S. that led a Heat Watch Campaign in 2021.
To learn more about the heat maps and how they are being used to inform Clarksville’s Heat Management Strategy, Clarksville community members can attend a public meeting. Beat the Heat will host two public meetings in April, during which a draft version of the Strategy will be presented to attendees for additional public feedback. To learn more about these public meetings, go to Beat the Heat’s webpage at https://www.townofclarksville.com/residents/beat-the-heat/.
Pleasant Grove Homemakers
The Pleasant Grove Extension Homemakers met recently at the home of Wanda Vandeventer with Ruth Howes serving as co-hostess.
Other members in attendance included Lana Abbott, Jeanie and John Bowen, Orelyn Hallows, Janice Jones, Lois Ketterer, Rebecca Smitson, Patty Baxter, Jenny Collins and a new member, Betty Dalton.
The recent zone district meeting was discussed along with the future annual June Conference in Noblesville. A carry-in lunch was enjoyed, followed by a lesson on carrying for an aging family member was given by Orelyn Hallows. Devotions about the Old Coal Basket were given by Wanda Vandeventer. Members were saddened by the passing of Donna Neal, an active member of the Hi Neighbor Club and a past county president. It was announced that Ruth Howes would be awarded the county first-timer award to attend the June conference.
International Day was March 18 with the subject country being Ukraine.
The next meeting will be at the home of Patty Baxter.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Derby Dinner Children’s Musical Theatre
Derby Dinner Children’s Musical Theatre will present “Junie B. Jones the Musical” as part of its children’s Musical Theatre series, Saturday, April 2. The breakfast show starts at 9 a.m. and the luncheon show at noon. For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com
Floyd County Men’s Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men’s Lenten breakfasts will be held the last four Saturdays in Lent. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offerings will be taken for the Floyd Central Christian Ministries. Everyone is invited.
The weekly schedule follows:
April 2 — St. Marys of the Knobs, 5719 St. Marys Rd., Floyds Knobs
April 9 —St. Mary’s Navilleton, 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs
April 16 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church, 5105 Old Georgetown Road, Georgetown
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2.
Derby Sip & Shop
The Derby Sip & Shop, a Spring wine, beer, cocktail and mocktail walk, is planned for Saturday, April 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. in downtown New Albany. Participants will visit local boutiques and stores while tasting wine from regional local wineries and beer from local breweries. Spend an afternoon in historic downtown New Albany with family or friends. There will be some snack stations along the way and downtown restaurants will be open for all lunch or dinner needs. Local boutiques have everything to get Derby ready from your outfit for the track to the accessories and decorations needed for a Derby party at home.
This is a 21 and older event (Valid ID required at check-in.)
Local Author Meet & Greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a Meet & Greet with Louisville-based author David J. Domine, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. His new book is entitled “A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City: Murder, Secrets, and Scandal in Old Louisville.” His book, published in 2021, has been described as “a true-crime saga with an eccentric Southern backdrop.”
Domine, who has an MFA in writing, MA in Spanish literature, and an MA in German literature, teaches foreign languages and translation at Bellarmine University. For more information, go to his website: daviddomine.com.
This one hour with Domine will be jam-packed with a reading, a book conversation or discussion, and a book signing/selling. Domine will read from “A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City,” and as time permits, there will be a discussion on the reading, including Q&A. Afterward, he will sign and sell copies of his book.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Triumphant Quartet
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 Highway 150, Floyds Knobs, will host Triumphant Quartet on Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance at Honey Baked Ham at 3602 Northgate Ste 23, New Albany; PC Building Supply at 123 Cherry St, New Albany or 150 Hunters Station Rd., Sellersburg.
For more information contact Joyce Knight at 812-945-1248.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Crown Hill Cemetery
Annual meeting of the Crown Hill Cemetery will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at New Washington Public Library, 120 S. Poplar Dr., New Washington.
Victorian Tea
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor a Senior Citizens Victorian Tea party, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 5.
The event will be at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Youth for Christ
Charlestown First United Methodist Church is excited to welcome Youth for Christ to Charlestown. Youth for Christ reaches young people everywhere, working together with the local church and other like-minded partners to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus, who lead by their godliness in lifestyle, devotion to the Word of God and prayer, passion for sharing the love of Christ and commitment to social involvement.
Join us to learn about Youth for Christ and the positive impact it can have on young people in the community. Organizational meeting — “See the Story,” April 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Chattin Hall at Charlestown First United Methodist Church, 423 Main Cross, Charlestown.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, will kick-off the season with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m.
For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The April meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will be Thursday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street.
The program, “Afro-American Families in the Indiana Territory,” will be presented by Chuck Lewis, former funeral director, current lecturer in Mortuary Science, historian, and a board member of the Clark County Museum.
Due to the current level of COVID cases, masks and/or vaccinations are strongly recommended. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m. during a brief social interaction period. Go to the society’s website at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule, and access to past meeting programs.
Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will devote an hour to the artistic world of Debbie Fisher, 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 8. Fisher has been a daily practicing Buddhist since 1977. Her artwork’s calming and soulful colors, particularly the blues, reflect her inner peace, calm, and happiness.
Her 17 new pieces from the exhibit, What We Share: Our Inner Window, will be available in the library’s second-floor art gallery through April 30 of this year.
Free Paper Shredding Service at Floyd County Library
The Floyd County Library will offer a free paper shredding service Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring St, New Albany. Guests can bring up to four tall 13-gallon kitchen bags worth of paper. Paper clips, rubber bands, staples, CDs and credit cards can be shredded. Batteries and binder rings are not accepted. No registration is required.
The library will also be collecting donations of canned goods for the Community Corner Food Pantry, which provides nourishing food to those in need.
Gardening program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to an in-person gardening program, Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to noon. The program will be presented by Master Gardener Karen Bryant.
In addition to pre-registration, masks are required to attend. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Intuitive Art essential oils class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Each person will have a uniquely scented piece of art to take home at the end of the class. There is a class size limit of 10 and a $10 fee per person required at the beginning of class to offset the cost of supplies. (No children allowed)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Jeffersonville Public Art kickoff party
Jeffersonville Public Art will host a community kickoff party to unveil and celebrate the 2022 public art programs with fun family events. The celebration is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, (on the street in good weather and inside the NoCo Arts Center in case of rain).
Activities will include music provided by the Jeff High Band, 1 to 1:30 p.m. with the Mini Horse fashion show following. Food and art-centric activities will be available throughout the day and American Smokehouse Stadium vending food will be available to purchase. Admission is free and photos will be offered with the horses for a donation to Opening Gates.
Book Signing
Lecture and book signing of “In Praise of Americanism” by Mary Lou Kapfhammer, will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Mickey’s Book Store, 624 Vincennes, St., New Albany.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., April 9, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 1 p.m., April 10 at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Community Listening Session
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts annual Community Forum listening sessions to learn more about constituent’s needs, empower communities, establish a network of supporters and build community partnerships. A listening session forum for the benefit of the Southern Indiana community will be Tuesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m., at Ivy Tech Conference Center, 8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg, (Caesars Foundation Assembly Center located on backside of campus.) Community partners helping with the session will include Home Instead, Wellstone Regional Hospital, LifeSpan Resources, Clark Memorial Health, Kindred Hospice Care and Elder Advisors.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
All are welcome to attend and learn more about the association’s work in the community and share your experiences, needs, and information to help more people connect to help and support. The meeting is expected to last about 90 minutes offering time for your questions and an opportunity to connect with other community members. Light refreshments will be served.
The session is free but registration is requested. Email: Erin Gillespie-Hislope at ebgillespie@alz.org or call 502-451-4266.
Let’s Have a Conversation about Books
Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will have a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, April 12, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg will conduct a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading, what genres you especially like, and if the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things besides books. This one hour each month is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library will sponsor Sip n’ Chat, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at True North, 137 E. Market St., Suite 103, New Albany.
Good Friday Service
The 55th Good Friday Service at Hour of Power Church at 108 West Main Street, New Albany, will be from noon to 2:10 pm. on Friday, April 15.
The public is invited to attend.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
Meeting dates are:
April 20; May 18; June 15; July 13; Aug. 17; Sept. 21; Oct. 19,
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
