On Monday, Aug. 23rd, 2021, 17 volunteers gathered in Clarksville to record near-surface air temperatures across town. Volunteers attached devices to their cars and bikes and traveled throughout Clarksville three times that day, collecting temperature data along the way. These contributions resulted in the creation of a heat map of Clarksville that will help Clarksville's Beat the Heat initiative identify the areas of town that are most affected by extreme summer heat. For more information, go to www.tinyurl.com/ClarksvilleHeatStory