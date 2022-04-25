Baptist Floyd to double nurses handling sexual assault cases
In just a few short months, Baptist Health Floyd’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program will double in size. The program received a $9,400 grant recently from the Floyd Memorial Foundation to train four additional nurses. That will give the program a total of eight who will provide 24/7 coverage.
The grant came at a perfect time with the new Baptist Health ER & Urgent Care in Jeffersonville expected to open in August. Baptist Health Floyd SANE nurses will also provide services to that facility.
“It’s a wonderful resource to be able to provide to the community and to support these individuals in their time of need,” said Grace Marksbury, MSN, BSN, RN, RN-BC, director of the Baptist Health Floyd emergency department and SANE program. “We want to provide them with the best care we can. I am very proud of our program.”
Currently the hospital has three trained SANE nurses with another finishing training. If for some reason a SANE nurse is not available, all the providers in the emergency department can perform the exam.
“The SANE nurse adds that extra layer of expertise; we would never want to send a person out of the facility to get an exam somewhere else because they are less likely to get that exam,” Marksbury said.
Misty Raney, RN, has been a trained SANE nurse since starting the program at Baptist Health Floyd in 2006. She said she has a real “passion” for the program and the service it provides victims.
“I was working as a secretary at the urgent care and the program coordinator came in and said if you have an assault victim this is what you need to do. So I thought that is what I am going to do,” Raney said.
Raney is also a member of the Southern Indiana Sexual Assault Response Team that meets monthly to discuss protocols and share resources with other agencies.
Marksbury said Raney has “great passion” for the SANE program. “She is so involved in it at the community level,” she said. “Misty is a phenomenal resource for the community.” Marksbury added that she is always looking for nurses who have a passion for the program to possibly join the SANE team.
To be trained as sexual assault nurse examiner, the nurse must complete a 40-hour online course, 43 hours on clinicals and do a ride-along with a police officer. They must also meet with and visit a crime lab, evidence technician, court, as well as the Center for Women and Families.
Since the start of the COVID pandemic the number of sexual assault cases in the hospital have dropped. Baptist Health Floyd SANE nurses are now seeing an average of 30 cases a year.
“When COVID hit, people got nervous about coming into the emergency department, so we saw a steep decline in our numbers,” Marksbury said.
Raney said abuse and neglect cases, however, have gone up since COVID.
Vintage Fire Museum needs your vote for fire safety proposal
Help our community by voting for a fire safety proposal and bring $25,000 to the Vintage Fire Museum at 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville. State Farm Neighborhood Assistance will award 100 grants of $25,000 each to the top vote-getters out of 200 finalists. The Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, Inc. is a finalist.
The Education Center sponsors a program to help children and families be safe from loss of life and property in home fires. The presentation makes use of rare, advanced electronic equipment for fire simulation and fire extinguisher operation, and it includes a bedroom and kitchen for fire safety practice.
This grant would enable the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center to offer fire safety instruction to families, school classes, preschool groups, home schooling groups, scouting groups, groups composed of people with disabilities, and others. It would maintain the specialized electronic equipment, supply materials needed for the instruction, pay for items to be given to the participants, support reduced entry fees, and provide complete entry fees for those with special financial need.
All people 18 and older nationwide are eligible to vote. A voter may vote 10 times a day from Wednesday, April 27, through Friday, May 6 — a total of 10 days. State Farm will not contact any voters for business.
• Here is where you vote: www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2043859.
