Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221, Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany, will offer the first Friday Fish Fry for 2023 on Jan. 6. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 -1 and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 – 7:30. All seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund Special Olympics of Indiana. Call (812) 944-0891.
Cool Mountain Theater
The Cool Mountain Theater and St John Presbyterian Church presents “Amahl And The Night Visitors” on Saturday and Sunday Jan. 7 and 8 at 6 p.m. In lieu of an admission fee, bring a food item to donate to the Hope Southern Indiana Food Pantry.
Registration open at Charlestown Library
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System would like children and parents to know that they can begin registering for the 2023 Spring Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months) and Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) programs. These programs will run 6 weeks in February and March beginning Feb. 6. Go to the library’s website: www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library. Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337; Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493; Henryville Library – 812-294-4246; New Washington Library – 812-293-4577, and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
Meal Planning and budgeting
Join Purdue Extension for a food budgeting and meal planning workshop that will give you tips and tools to eat better on a budget. Topics: couponing, food waste, portion control, unit pricing, and meal planning and budgeting. Participants will get to sample a budget-friendly recipe after the class. Registration is required. Register from the calendar on the website: www.clarkco.lib.in.us or by calling 812-256-3337.
Henryville Library: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.
Sellersburg Library: Thursday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pre-K and Kindergarten open house
The NAFCS Pre-K and Kindergarten Open House is on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tour the school, meet the teachers, and enjoy a snack in the cafeteria any time during the open house.
Have an incoming kindergarten student? Enroll on the spot to reserve your child’s place! Every elementary school will be open for this event. Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023. Incoming pre-K students must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2023.
Open house locations are Fairmont, Floyds Knobs, Georgetown, Grant Line, Green Valley, Mt. Tabor, S. Ellen Jones, and Slate Run.
Sisters of Providence to host ‘Mystics – A Journey of Discovery’Plan on joining the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, in person or virtually for the upcoming program “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery.”
The workshop will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, and will focus on Herman Hesse (1877-1962), a German-Swiss poet, novelist and painter.
Facilitators for the workshops include Sister Paula Damiano, SP, Sister Jan Craven, SP, and Indiana State University Professor Dr. Arthur Feinsod.
The final mystics workshop to focus on Saint Bridget of Sweden (1303-1373), a wife, mother, nun and mystic, and is scheduled for March 19.
Sister Paula said it is important to learn more about mystics from a religious point of view.
“There are many different ways in which a mystic is identified,” Sister Paula said. “Simply put, a mystic is someone who has an experience of union with The Divine.”
Cost to attend is $25 per session, which includes all materials and refreshments. The registration deadline for the January session is Jan. 26.
Register for all or for an individual session online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
A Taste of Tuscany Cooking Demo
Celebrate American Heart Health Month with a healthy cooking demo. This class by Purdue Extension will cover the Mediterranean diet: the heart-healthy benefits and classic Mediterranean recipes. Participants will get to sample freshly prepared cuisine. Registration is required. Register from the calendar on the website www.clarkco.lib.in.us or by calling 812-256-3337.
Charlestown Library: Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7 pm
Henryville Library: Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-7 pm
