Red Cross urges blood donations
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, going to RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross from Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who've recovered from this coronavirus. That plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus. Learn more about convalescent plasma and sign up to give at RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and additional precautions. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16 — Jan. 4
• Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St. New Albany
• Dec. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grant Line Road New Albany
• Dec. 21, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville
• Dec. 21, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
• Dec. 29, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Highlander Point Center, 758 Highlander Point Dr., Floyds Knobs
• Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 951 Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• Jan. 3, 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Christian Church, 3209 Middle Road Jeffersonville
• Jan. 4, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
• Jan. 4, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville
• Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St. New Albany, IN 47150
Drive-thru Fish Dinner
Jeffersonville Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a drive-thru pickup-only fish dinner, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18. The dinner is $8 each.
Food Basket Giveaway
Little Flock Baptist Church, 3311 Holman Lane, Jeffersonville, will sponsor a food basket giveaway, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, in the church parking lot. All welcome, sponsored by the church Helping Hand Program.
Olivet Nazarene University Dean's List
Olivet Nazarene University Dean's List has recognized five area students. The students are: Kathryn Allison of Lanesville; Lydia Coyle of Corydon; Nathanael Coyle of Corydon; Kelsi Reed of New Albany and Matthew Stepp of Greenville.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study. Olivet's 275-acre main campus is in Bourbonnais, IL, 45 miles south of Chicago.
Sunnyside Master Gardeners guest speaker
As Sunnyside Master Gardeners continues to follow COVID-19 protocol and discontinue face-to-face meetings, the Education Committee has organized monthly web meetings. Recordings of guest speakers and other webinars will be available on website https://sunnysidemg.org
Guest speaker for Jan. 5, 2021 will be Rachel Keith with the Green Heart Project, Louisville. This six-year project began in the fall of 2017 and will examine the link between neighborhood greenery and holistic human health. Go to the above website for a link to view this program. Like the Facebook page Sunnyside Master Gardeners for updates and gardening tips.
BMV Holiday Hours
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday, Dec. 26.
In addition, branches will be closed Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you go to IN.gov/BMV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.