September is library card sign-up month
This September, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a new mission with the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair.
On this mission, Wonder Woman will remind the public that there is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in school and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their passions and dreams.
A founding member of the Justice League, Wonder Woman is known for strength, compassion and truth. Armed with the Lasso of Truth, Wonder Woman makes a perfect ambassador to support the value of learning and the role libraries play in transforming lives and strengthening communities through education. Whether you visit your library in person or online, libraries offer everything from storytimes, books, eBooks, computers, music, movies, digital resources, and more.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for a library card. Throughout the month, anyone signing up for a new library card will receive a complimentary library bag. If you are already a library member, you may replace your old library card with a new one at no charge throughout the month of September.
For more information, go to the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, or the Clarksville Branch Library at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. You may also go online to www.jefflibrary.org or call 812-285-5630 for more details.
Baptist Health Floyd retail pharmacy to open in September
Baptist Health Floyd patients and staff soon will be able to have prescriptions filled on-site. The hospital’s newest addition, a retail pharmacy, is being constructed on the first floor near the front entrance in space once occupied by the gift shop.
Brandon McLain, director of pharmacy at Baptist Health Floyd, said construction is ramping up on the pharmacy. He said the facility will be up and running Sept. 14. The new pharmacy will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Dan Inboden, retail pharmacy manager, said the majority of the space will be dedicated to the pharmacy. However, there will still be some gift shop merchandise available.
One service that will be offered by the new pharmacy is the Meds to Beds program. Through this program medications will be delivered patients’ bedsides before discharge from the hospital with the option for pharmacist counseling on any new or changed medications.
“For Baptist Health Floyd, the retail pharmacy is not just about convenience for our patients, it is also about improving the transition of care from hospital to home,” said Elizabeth Couch, director of quality at the hospital. “Bridging this gap is an essential piece in preventing readmissions and to ensure best patient outcomes.”
Employees will also be able to take advantage of the on-site pharmacy. Baptist Health Floyd employees now having their prescriptions filled at Baptist Health Louisville and delivered to the inpatient pharmacy at Floyd will have the option to have their medications transferred to the new on-site pharmacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.