Jeffersonville Library launches app program
Jeffersonville Township Public Library is proud to announce the launch of a new mobile app, which will provide library patrons with a convenient way to access library resources.
Users can search and browse the library’s collection, place holds on items, renew borrowed items, print wirelessly, book study and meeting rooms, and access electronic materials, all from the palm of their hand. The app’s intuitive interface and personalized user experience make it easy for patrons to stay connected with the library and stay up-to-date with their accounts.
This new app is a direct result of a survey in which a large percentage of our community indicated they would like a mobile app option for accessing the library. The new app is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the library experience and make it more efficient for everyone.
The ‘Jeffersonville Twp Public Library’ mobile app is available for free download on iOS and Android devices.
For more information, check out our website at jefflibrary.org. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations.
Historic Preservation & Archeology Grants to be Awarded Statewide
Twelve archaeology and historic rehabilitation projects across Indiana will receive grants to research or restore cultural and historic sites.
These projects are funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund Program, which is being administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology.
Archeology and historic rehabilitation projects are anticipated to begin this summer and be completed by June 30, 2025.
The proposed scope of work has been reviewed by DHPA staff and determined to meet the Secretary of the Interior’s standards and guidelines for historic properties.
Members of the public and consulting parties can comment on each of these projects. To be a consulting party or provide public comments for any projects listed, please contact DHPA by June 30 by emailing Malia Vanaman, grants manager, at mvanaman@dnr.IN.gov or sending a request to Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation & Archeology, Attn: HPF Grant Staff, 402 W. Washington St., Room W274, Indianapolis, IN 46204
The projects that were awarded locally are:
Harrison and Crawford counties
A grant to Ball State University Applied Anthropology Laboratories will fund an archaeological survey of approximately 60 acres at Harrison-Crawford State Forest. The project will survey the terrace acreage surrounding the Twin Chimney site, a historic home site and farmstead. At least two archaeological site records will be updated, and about 15 new sites are expected to be documented, including suspected lime kilns.
Jeffersonville (Clark County)
A grant to Full Power Wisdom, Inc. will assist with exterior rehabilitation of the First Christian Church, which is a contributing resource to the Old Jeffersonville Historic District. The sanctuary was built in 1884 in the Gothic Revival style, and an adjoining office complex was added around 1930. The HPF funds will repair the steeple roof by replacing the singles and ridge caps and replacing or repairing the wood elements such as the fascia, if needed. The funds will also help rehabilitate the arched window and door openings on the south side of the church, repair three windows on the west elevation, and clean and repaint the exterior.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet May 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
The featured speaker for the meeting will be Melissa Richardson, Director of Development for LifeSpan Resources. Richardson will review the general services offered in this area through LifeSpan and update attendees on the senior games to begin in June.
For details, call Vickie Fessel, Chapter President, at 812-364-6950.
Karaoke Night
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a Karaoke Night, Wednesday, May 24, 6 to 10 p.m. at the club. The event is held every Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 25, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you prefer air-conditioning, indoor seating is also available. Top your day off with dessert from Frankie’s Ice Cream Shop.
Carnegie Center for Art & History programs
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 East Spring Street, New Albany, will offer a program for families on Thursday, May 25. Families can enjoy the returning Family Tours series from 5 to 5:30 p.m. guiding visitors through the current exhibition. Following the Family Tour, the Carnegie Center is also launching an Open Studio series from 5:30 to 7 p.m. where patrons of all ages can participate in art-making inspired by the exhibits.
Finally, patrons can visit the current exhibition, Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie, an annual exhibition of quilt art returning for its 20th anniversary. This exhibition is on display through July 22nd, and patrons can visit the galleries any time during our regular hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. To register for and learn more about our events, patrons may go to the events page of the website: carnegiecenter.org
Abbey Road on the River
Abbey Road on the River will be Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 29, at Big Four Station Park. 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
The 2023 Abbey Road on the River will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the festival. To purchase single and multi-day tickets, go to www.arotr.com
Star Valley Strawberry Festival
The Star Valley Strawberry Festival will be Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Borden Community Park, 875 E. Main St., Borden. The event is sponsored by Friends of Borden Community Park.
The celebration features food and activities ranging from build-your-own strawberry shortcake bar to a 5K race. A Memorial Day remembrance ceremony with a 21-gun salute will be from 4 to 4:30 p.m. and the Monarchs will perform from, 7 to 9 p.m.
Summer Food Service Program
The New Albany Floyd County School District will sponsor a Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals will be available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. The meals will be served June 5 through July 21 with site closed June 19 and July 4.
The location is Hazelwood Middle School (Door #8, Beeler Street), 1021 Hazelwood Ave., New Albany. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
All meals must be consumed on site in the cafeteria.
Clark County Farm Bureau Inc Scholarships
The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc has open applications for two $1000 scholarships. Scholarships are available to Clark County seniors and returning college students. The applicants or parents must be members of Clark County Farm Bureau Inc to apply. Deadline to apply is June 15.
For details and an application, call 812-256-3348 or email dktrotter1157@gmail.com
University of Tennessee Honor Roll
The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Floyds Knobs – Abbie L. Austin, Honors.
New Albany – Sianna G. Malone, High Honors.
UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of five primary UT campuses
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will host Vacation Bible School for ages 5 to 12, July 10-14 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly.
The theme will be the Armor of God — Keepers of the Kingdom
Standing Strong in today’s Battle for truth. Register online at prbc301@sbcglobal.net or call 812 256-3053.
