Scribner Middle School Holiday Craft Fair
Scribner Middle School Holiday Craft Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Scribner Middle School gymnasium, 910 Old Vincennes Road, New Albany.
More than 50 vendors will offer a wide range of beautiful wares for the holiday season. Entertainment will be provided by the cast of New Albany High School's "The Music Man," All Starz Gymnastics and the New Albany Bulldolls and Junior Bulldolls.
4-H Christmas Bazaar
The Tunnel Mill Tigers 4-H Club annual Christmas Bazaar will be Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 9608 Indiana 62 in Charlestown. There will be more than 30 vendors with crafts, home décor, direct sales, and Christmas items.
Buddy Wixon of the Bearded BBQ food truck will be at this year’s event. Buddy recently won first place in the Mesa Kids Cooking School Food Truck challenge. He will be serving pulled pork and chicken from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buddy is a senior at Charlestown High School.
Purrs in the City
Animal Protection Association (APA) presents Purrs in the City, an all local arts, crafts and vintage show that will take place at St. Augustine Parish Hall, 315 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Admission is free and with more than 25 booths, there is surely something for everyone. Some of the artists and crafters include: Frame it, Magpie Vintage Art by Mellisa Noseworthy, Bella Britt Creations, Jolly Good Scents, Bundles of Buttercups handmade children’s clothing, author Jen Selinsky and many more. In addition, there will be a give-a-way with items donated from area businesses as well as vendors. Check out APA’s Purrs in the City Facebook page for a full list of the artists and crafters.
In honor of the season, there will also be homemade desserts like pumpkin bread, pumpkin roll and pumpkin spice cake.
Founded in 1999, APA is an all-volunteer, no-kill rescue for homeless cats and kittens. All of the proceeds from this event will go to APA so it can fulfill its mission to rescue and find homes for the forgotten cats and kittens in our area — the ones who are homeless, abandoned and mistreated. APA believes all cats deserve the chance to live, love and be loved. They give every treatable and savable cat the second chance it deserves.
The shelter at 702 E. 11th Street, Jeffersonville, is open to the public from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. every Saturday. You can come in the shelter to drop off donations (if you don’t feel comfortable coming in, you can still drop them off curbside). It’s also a great opportunity to learn about volunteering for APA.
As a 501c3 tax-exempt organization, all expenses are paid with monies raised through their thrift store Purr-fect Treasures, donations and fundraising events like Purrs in the City Arts, Crafts and Vintage Fair.
“This event is so important to APA to help us raise much-needed funds. Hopefully we have a good shopper turnout. Each year we take in more than 200 kittens. The average cost to get a kitten ready for adoption is $150 and our adoption fee is only $80. Proceeds from this event will help us continue to take care of the forgotten cats and kittens in our area,” said Christina Mattingly, event organizer. “We couldn’t do this event without all these fabulous cat-loving vendors so a big Paws in the Air to them! Some of them are even donating a portion of their proceeds back to APA.”
If you can’t make it to Purrs in the City, online donations are welcome at www.apa-pets.org.
Jeffersonville Library needs your input on Park Plans
Jeffersonville Township Public Library will construct a pocket park at the Jeffersonville Library location. With a generous grant from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, plans are to surround the building with features that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities.
Like the library, this park will belong to the people of the community, and the library wants input on many aspects of the park. Join one of the listening sessions and make your voice heard. After a brief presentation, listening session participants will be offered time to discuss their views on the park and asked to fill out a survey to help guide the park’s development.
• Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. — Online meeting via Zoom. A link to an online survey will be provided during the program. Join the program via this link: https://tinyurl.com/PocketParkJeffLibrary.
• Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. — In-person meeting at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. Weather permitting, participants will tour the site on which the park will be built.
Those who are interested but unable to attend either meeting should contact library staff to learn about other ways to provide input. For information on other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5630.
Ladies Union Club Fall Flea Market
The Ladies Union Club's Fall Flea Market will be Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ladies Union Clubhouse, 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown. The two-day event will feature antiques, collectibles and bargains.
The ladies will serve sandwiches, soups, homemade pies and drinks on both days. Proceeds will go toward the upkeep of the schoolhouse.
The Ladies Union Club was a one-room schoolhouse. It was purchased in 1924 as a clubhouse. Because of the uniqueness of the building, it is a favorite place for groups to rent. Anyone wishing to inquire about the rental of the building should call Janet Goodwin at 812-246-8142.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. There will not be a “Holiday” party this year.
Dr. Treva Hodges will present “Captivity Narratives and Collective Memory” about the role that stories play in shaping memories of local indigenous histories. Dr. Hodges holds a PhD in Humanities from the University of Louisville where she also obtained certificates in Public History and Woman and Gender Studies.
We want to thank Donna Hart for her many years serving as Treasurer and in other roles for the Society. Jan Rios is the new Treasurer.
You may wear a mask, but not required.
For more information, call Sue Koetter 812-294-4080 or cell 502-386-8885 or Donna Hart 812-256-5777.
Beef Cattle Association meeting
The Indiana Beef Cattle Association and Purdue Area 2 Beef meeting, which includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Lawrence, Orange, Scott and Washington counties, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon at Spring Mill Inn, Spring Mill State Park, Mitchell, IN.
The meeting will feature lunch and valuable information on a variety of beef topics. IBCA will provide an update on current policy and programs. Purdue Department of Animal Science will provide the educational presentation.
Reservations are required by Dec. 7 by calling 812-275-4623. The event is sponsored by Hoosier Energy, Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance.
