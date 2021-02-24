Children's Musical Theatre
Derby Dinner Playhouse will open the musical ALEXANDER & THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY on Feb. 27 as part of its Children’s Musical Theatre Series. Performances will be Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 22, 27, 2021. For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com. All seating is socially distanced and masks are required.
Alexander is having a bad day. Not only does Alexander wake up with gum in his hair, but his mother forgets to pack him a dessert, and his best friend decides he’s not his best friend anymore. And if that’s not bad enough, Alexander’s brothers don’t have any cavities but he does! Alexander’s struggles with life’s daily dramas will not only entertain but educate young audiences as they identify with Alexander and the obstacles he encounters.
ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY is based on the popular children’s book by Judith Viorst. Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Tina Jo Wallace. The cast will include Elijah Kelso as Alexander, Lem Jackson, Shaquille Towns, Kiersten Vorheis, Ja’Naye Flanagan, Cherrie Vaughn and J.R. Stuart.
All performances of ALEXANDER are on Saturdays with breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch at noon A dinner performance has been added on March 22 at 5:45 p.m. All performances feature a kid-friendly menu. This production is most suitable for ages 3 to 12.
Family history research for beginners
Are you interested in learning more about genealogy? The Jeffersonville Township Public Library offers many helpful resources, many online and most at no charge! Learn where to start to create your family tree and explore the past through Census records. Join Diane Stepro, Genealogy and Local History Librarian, for a Zoom program on Monday, March 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Family researchers of all skill levels are welcome. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Meeting URL (copy or type this address in your browser to join the meeting): https://tinyurl.com/beginningfamilyhistory1
Miles for Smiles mobile dental clinic
Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the Miles of Smiles Mobile Free Dental Clinic on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Six appointments are available, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. Appointments are required. No walk-ups are allowed. The dental services are free and are for adults only.
The mission of the Miles of Smiles Dental Clinic is to put smiles on the faces of Southern Indiana residents by offering no-cost dental services to community members who do not have dental insurance. Services offered include oral examinations, digital x-rays, extractions, fillings and oral hygiene education.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 812-288-6451, ext. 2301 or by emailing jgrahn@casi1.org.
Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. The clinic will be sanitized between each appointment.
Community Action of Southern Indiana supports and empowers families and communities striving to reach self-sufficiency and provides life-enhancing opportunities for every individual and family desiring to experience extraordinary change in their lives.
St. John Paul II Fish Fry
St. John Paul II Lent Fish Fry, drive-thru only, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 26, March 5, March 12 and March 19, at the church, 2605 St. Joe Road West, Sellersburg.
The dinner, which will include fish or shrimp with fries and slaw, is $8 each. Cheese pizza will be available at $1.50 per slice. All proceeds benefit the new church building.
K of C chicken dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, curbside order and pick-up only, Saturday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the K of C parking lot.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Hoosier Girls State applications
Area young women who are juniors in high school will be selected by the William Zeb Longest American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, to attend Hoosier Girls State. June 20-26, 2021.
Because of the pandemic, the 2021 session will be virtual, aired directly from the the campus of Trine University in Angola. Selected delegates will log on daily in the afternoon and again in the evening using their computers, Chromebooks, or tablets during the hours required for their virtual sessions. The opening session will begin on Sunday, June 20 at 1 p.m. All delegates are expected to participate daily until Saturday, June 26 through the closing Honor Day Program.
This is a prestigious leadership opportunity for girls in their junior year of high school and only attendees of Girls and Boys State are eligible to apply for the Samsung Scholarships which, in the past, have provided as many as ten $20,000 scholarships and 88 $1,000 scholarships. The amounts depend on earnings from a $5,000,000 scholarship fund, endowed by Samsung and administered by the American Legion.
Delegate fees are paid by the American Legion Auxiliary. The only cost to the delegate is a non-refundable application fee of $35. This fee also entitles the delegate to mementos of her time at HGS: certificates, pins, and a Federalist or Nationalist Party T-shirt.
Girls and Boys State, since the inception as a Legion and Auxiliary program in 1937 and 1935 respectively, have given over 2 million young people across the U.S. the opportunity to learn firsthand how their state and local government works. Participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and responsibilities of a U. S. citizen. They run for political office and are elected to various city, county and state governments; and participate in legislative sessions, court proceedings, assemblies, bands, chorus and recreational programs.
Interested youth should ask their school counselors for an application. Application forms have been sent to Floyd Central, Lanesville, Corydon, Providence and North Harrison High Schools, but, any high school junior is eligible to make application, regardless of the high school they attend. Competition is also open to those students who are homeschooled.
The application deadline is March 20, 2021. Girls State applications must be returned to Ann Carr, Girls State Chairman, 5024 Bent Creek Dr., Floyds Knobs, IN. Applicant questions may be directed to Ann at (502-741-6562), or sacarr@twc.com.
Come help 'wrangle weeds'
It is about time to work in our gardens and get outside and enjoy our parks, therefore, it’s time to wrangle a few invasive plants (aka weeds). And what better way to do that, than in a group, which can make a bigger impact. That is the essence of a Weed Wrangle. A gathering of folks (experts and non-experts) to learn about and remove invasive plants.
Weed Wrangles started a couple of years ago in Nashville, Tennessee. They began as one-day events to help “rescue public parks and green spaces from invasive species through hands-on removal.” They were a hit and quickly spread to other cities in Tennessee and then other states. Wrangles are now in Indiana, and the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) is hosting one.
The CCHIRP Wrangle will take place Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Charlestown State Park. Those interested will meet at the head of Trail #3, and remove invasives along that trail. The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management who will provide education on invasive plant ID, and tips on invasive management before beginning.
Volunteers (no experience necessary, all ages welcome). Those interested are asked to RSVP, but last-minute walk-ins are welcome. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring gloves to protect your hands and sturdy boots are recommended. Face masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Bring your own supply of water and snacks. Follow the directional signs at the main gate once you enter the park.
To RSVP, or for more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
