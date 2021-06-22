Charlestown Founders Week Festival
The City of Charlestown’s annual Founders Week Festival is back for 2021 with new additions and lasting traditions to celebrate the city’s founding. The week is from Saturday to Saturday, June 26 to July 3.
Plenty of history and family-friendly excitement highlights the week’s worth of events, including the debut of the Hot Air Balloon Glow and concert on Friday, July 2. At the site of the old drive-in (grassy lot on the corner of Monroe and Market Streets), tethered balloon rides will begin at 6 p.m. It’s an opportunity to take to the sky above Charlestown to see fantastic aerial views of the city. The glow portion of the event will commence at dark, around 10:15.
In addition to the balloons, there will be live music entertainment and food vendors. The Mad Taxypayers, a lively band known for rock with a blend of dance, pop and country, will headline the event. The opening act is Dangerous Ally, offering 1970s and 1980s rock mixed with MTV-era tunes.
Parking will be reserved at the Community Presbyterian Church, Pleasant Ridge Elementary and Charlestown High School with golf cart transportation to the event site (no on-street parking at Monroe or Bohart is permitted).
Founders Week kicks off on Saturday, June 26 as runners lace up for the 5k Pirate Dash, at Charlestown State Park at 8:30 a.m.
The Little Prince and Princess Pageant takes place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 followed by a Community Blood Drive on Monday, June 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Both events will be at the A&E Center.
Tuesday, June 29 provides an opportunity to reflect and learn about the history of Charlestown. A virtual Take a Walk Through History (streamed on the City of Charlestown’s Facebook page) will be a walking tour of Charlestown’s historic buildings. The event begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
The week continues with the Moore Family Ice Cream Social and Gospel Singing on Wednesday, June 30 at the Family Activities Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Thursday, July 1, general knowledge and Charlestown history intellect are tested at Trivia Night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Family Activities Park.
Capping the week is a showing of “The Perfect Game” as part of the Movie in the Greenway Park event on Saturday, July 3 with free hot dogs and apple pie on a first-come, first-serve basis. The movie shows at 7 p.m.
For additional information, go to the City of Charlestown social media pages
Schedule of events:
• June 26: 5k Pirate Dash at Charlestown State Park, 8:30 a.m.
• June 27: Prince & Princess Pageant at A&E Center, 4 p.m.
•June 28: Community Blood Drive at A&E Center, noon to 4 p.m.
• June 29: Virtual Walking History Tour, begins at City Hall, 5 p.m.
• June 30: Moore Family Ice Cream Social & Gospel Singing at Family Activities Park, 6 p.m.
• July 1: Trivia Night at Family Activities Park, 6 p.m.
• July 2: Balloon Glow and Concert (Mad Taxpayers, Dangerous Ally), 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• July 3: Movie in the Greenway Park “The Perfect Game,” 7 p.m.
Charlestown resident honored
Tobin Williamson of Charlestown was recently selected to be part of the Aspen Institute’s Aspen Security Group’s prestigious Rising Leaders Program (Class of 2021). This elite, non-partisan group of about 30 individuals was selected from a competitive pool of applicants across the nation, with the goal of “cultivating the next generation of leaders in national security and foreign policy.” Rising Leaders will regularly meet with world leaders, senior government officials, Aspen Strategy Group members, and others in academia, politics, journalism, and business. This prestigious opportunity “offers an unparalleled opportunity for participants to learn from key decision makers—and each other—under the aegis of the Aspen Strategy Group.”
Williamson works for Louisville Metro Government’s KentuckianaWorks, the workforce development board for the Louisville, Kentucky region. His previous professional experience includes working in two U.S. Congressional Offices and two Consulates General. Williamson earned an M.A. in Political Science through the Transatlantic Masters (TAM) program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His undergraduate degrees include a B.S. in Geography and a B.A. in International Studies from the University of Central Arkansas. Williamson is actively involved as a volunteer with several Louisville-area community organizations.
LifeSpan Resources Reopening Congregate Senior Centers
LifeSpan Resources, Inc. has announced that all senior congregate meal site centers will reopen Monday, July 12, 2021. The centers have been closed since March, 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We are thrilled to be reopening our congregate centers after being closed for over a year,” said Ramona Miller, LifeSpan Resources’ Director of Nutrition. “Our senior citizens can’t wait to get back into the centers to see their friends and enjoy meals and social activities together again.”
LifeSpan Resources, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Clark, Harrison, Scott and Floyd counties, operates six congregate centers in the four-county area. They are at Joe Rhoads Senior Center in Corydon; the Palmyra Senior Center in Palmyra; the Bacala Center in Scottsburg; Yellowwood Terrace in Clarksville; and Mark Elrod Towers and Peggy’s Place in New Albany.
The program offers a weekday hot lunch, social activities, nutrition education and health and wellness programs Monday–Friday each week. Participation requires completing a free registration at the center and is available for adults age 60 and older, and their caregivers. The program is also available to disabled individuals of any age. A $2.50 donation is suggested for the hot meal each day.
“We anticipate a robust reopening with our returning participants, as well expecting an influx of new people who may have felt very isolated over the pandemic,” said Miller. “All are welcome and we encourage anyone age 60 and up who wants to meet new people and could benefit from a hot daily nutritious meal, to sign up.”
The menu for Monday, July 12 is roast turkey, cornbread stuffing, California vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookie and ½ pint milk. Pre-registration and meal orders for the opening on July 12 must be made no later than Wednesday, July 7. More information is on LifeSpan Resources website: www.lsr14.org or call Ramona Miller, Director of Nutrition at 812-948-8330.
For more information, go to the agency’s website at www.lsr14.org
Sister of Providence celebrating Jubilee
One Sister of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, who was born in New Albany, is celebrating a Jubilee this year.
Sister Joanne Cullins is a native of New Albany. She now serves in the ministry of care in the New Albany area. She is celebrating 75 years with the Sisters of Providence this year.
Sister Joanne, formerly Sister Timothy, entered the Congregation on Jan. 9, 1946, from Holy Trinity Parish, New Albany. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1953.
She has a bachelor’s degree in education from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in addition to a master’s degree in education from Indiana State University.
Sister Joanne’s ministries include:
• Teacher, Ascension, Halethorpe, Md. (1948-52),
• Teacher, St. Joseph, Galesburg, Ill. (1952-53),
• Teacher, All Saints, Hammond (1953-57),
• Teacher, St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne (1957-61),
• Teacher, St. Paul, Sellersburg (1961-63),
• Teacher, St. Benedict, Terre Haute (1963-70),
• Teacher, Holy Family, New Albany (1970-90),
• Receptionist, Providence Retirement Home, New Albany (1990-91),
• Social Services Designee, Providence Retirement Home, New Albany (1991-94),
• Director of Adult Education, Providence Self Sufficiency Program, New Albany (1994-2003),
• Director of Adult Education, Providence Place, Georgetown, Ind. (2003-07),
• Director of Adult Education and receptionist, Providence Self Sufficiency Ministries, Georgetown (2007-08)
• Volunteer Receptionist, Providence Self Sufficiency Ministries, Georgetown (2008-19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.