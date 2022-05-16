Floyd County Historical Society
The May meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Mansion on Main, 1420 East Main Street, New Albany. Please note this is a change in location from the regular monthly meetings.
The program titled “Restoration and Preservation of the HIstoric M. Fine and Sons Building,” will be presented by Brandon Denton. Denton is co-founder of Denton Floyd Real Estate Group. During the 2008 housing crisis, he honed his eye for identifying and rehabilitating distressed properties and began to build the foundation for Denton Floyd Real Estate Group.
The program and tour are open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Retired Federal Employees
The New Albany Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
All active federal employees, retired federal employees, their spouse or their survivor are welcome to attend. For more details, contact Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Charlestown High School Alumni
The Charlestown Alumni officers held their regular meeting on Tuesday May 10 to finalize plans for the upcoming 136th reunion /dinner/dance. The reunion will be Saturday June 11, 2022 at the Tri County Shrine Club at 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville. Deadline for reservations is May 25. No reservations will be taken after May 25.
Reservation forms can be picked up at the Office of the Charlestown Township Trustee at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown; online at https://charlestownalumni.online/invitation/; email chsalumni@aol.com or download a reservation form from the alumni Facebook page at Charlestown Alumni Association — Charlestown Indiana. You can also contact Tammie at 502-424-8354 or Suzy at 502-643-8405 for any questions or help.
There will be a meeting on June 2, at 6 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library to select the 2022 Distinguished Alumni recipient.
JHS Alumni
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni luncheon will be Thursday, May 26, 11 a.m. at Frankie’s General Store and Restaurant, Utica.
All classes are welcome. The group meets on the fourth Thursday of the month.
Abbey Road on the River
Abbey Road on the River will be May 26-30 at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville. The 2022 Abbey on the River will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival.
Sellersburg American Legion evening of music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor an evening of music with Matt Williams, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, May 27, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults 18 and older to a Feature Film Series, 2 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at the Jeffersonville library at 211 East Court Avenue. The film follows a son as he completes an elaborate “to-do” list to receive his inheritance.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5635.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Star Valley Strawberry Festival
Star Valley Strawberry Festival will be from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Borden Community Park, E. Main St., Borden. A family friends event with something for everyone.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., May 28, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Outdoor Music Concert
Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a free outdoor music concert, 7 to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 28 on the Community Music Alliance lawn. Guest will be Joann Bellanova. (Rain date is June 4)
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, May 28 through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Family History Research for Beginners, Part 2
Those interested in learning more about genealogy are invited to attend a meeting at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library offering many helpful resources, many online and most at no charge.
Learn where to start to create your family tree and explore the past though United States census records. This is an especially exciting time for census research, as the 1950 census individual results became available to researchers this year. Recent census results are a gold mine of information for family historians.
Join Diane Stepro, Family and Local History Librarian, in the Center Program Room at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Family researchers of all skill levels are welcome. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5630.
Kids Create at the Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to Kids Create on Saturday, May 28, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location. Kids Create is a monthly program for children in grades K-5 that focuses on STEAM skills. This month participants will put their engineering skills to the test in the “Stack ‘em up Challenge.” This challenge will require teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving. Please register for this event. Children in grades K-2 must have a parent or guardian accompany them.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Memorial Day Celebration in Sellersburg
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Memorial Day program, Monday, May 30 beginning at 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Park in downtown Sellersburg.
Following the program will be an afternoon celebration at the Sellersburg American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. A free lunch will be served. All are invited to attend
Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party
Animal Protection Association (APA), an all-volunteer, no-kill rescue for homeless cats and kittens, invites the public to an afternoon of fun with their newest additions — the 2022 kittens. The Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party will be Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the APA Shelter, 702 East 11th Street, Jeffersonville.
APA is hosting the shower to gather supplies and raise much-needed funds for all of the kittens that they will care for throughout the year. Last year APA took in 194 kittens and adopted out 209 cats and kittens.
Veterinary care alone costs approximately $150 per kitten, not to mention food, litter, and supplies. The adoption fee is $80 per kitten.
The Itty Bitty Kitties are in need of:
• Breeder’s Edge feline milk replacer (powder)
• Royal Canin Baby Cat Dry Food
• Royal Canin Baby Cat Wet Food
• Gift Cards (Petsmart, Wal-Mart, Target)
If you can’t make it to The Itty Bitty Kitty Shower, online donations are always welcome at www.apa-pets.org.
As a thank you, APA is offering cake, hot dogs and bottled water for anyone who donates supplies. They will also have a number of games, prizes and a dunking booth. People will have a chance to dunk some local politicians and school board members. You can also nominate someone to be in the dunking booth. Send an email to info@apa-pets.org for more information.
APA is always looking for experienced fosters for kittens. If you’re interested, the Itty Bitty Kitty Shower will be a great opportunity to learn more about what that would entail. You can also meet their amazing adult cats at the shelter and learn more about becoming a volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.