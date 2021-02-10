Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.