K of C chicken dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner — curbside order and pick-up only — Friday, Feb. 12, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the K of C parking lot.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
St. Anthony Men’s Club fish fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club will host its Annual Fish Fry on five Fridays during Lent, Feb. 19 and 26 and March 5, 12 and 19.
The meal is takeout only. The time will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym, 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
The fish fry will feature baked fish, fried fish, oysters and shrimp. Adult dinners $9 to $11. Children’s dinners $3 to $7. The dinners will include a choice of two side dishes.
The fish is whitefish. Side dishes include french fries, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, homemade creamy coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
